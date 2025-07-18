SoleTurn Delivers on Beach

By Tony Farina

SoleTurn was in great form Friday night at the Hamburg Public House on the Beach.

Great crowd was on hand for another outstanding show by Vik Bhargava, Zachary Michael and the SoleTurn full band. Just a beautiful concert in a picturesque setting as the sun slowly set on the the band and folks on hand.

SoleTurn wrapped up work on their debut album, The Soundtrack of Our Youth, which is now available on analog recordings. One of the singles, Shattered, including their videos that have been worked on for more than a year, is also out.

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/track/30t01cvc8DjPfLAuu9y0SP?si=FjdIMdiWRq2IvBYo9l5hcQ

YouTube:https://youtu.be/s0NMZuYhsDQ

Congrats, SoleTurn. Another great show.