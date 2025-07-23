Shakespeare in Delaware Park celebrates life of its founder Saul Elkin

MONDAY, August 4 at 5-7:00 PM | Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

With deep sadness, we share the loss of our beloved founder, Saul Elkin.

Saul was more than the visionary behind Shakespeare in Delaware Park—he was our heartbeat. For 50 seasons, he brought the magic of Shakespeare to life under the stars, building not only a theatre company, but a community.

We invite you to join us for a special Celebration of Life on Monday, August 4 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, as we gather to honor Saul’s extraordinary legacy and the many contributions he made to Western New York and beyond.

His booming voice, infectious laughter, extreme talent, and boundless generosity will continue to live on the hill and in our hearts for generations to come.

“So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,

So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.”

— William Shakespeare

