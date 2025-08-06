Inside the Bail Hearing That Exposed Cracks in the Alexander Indictment

By Frank Parlato

The Alexanders—Alon, Oren, and their older brother Tal—made their fortune brokering luxury real estate to celebrities and billionaires in New York, Miami, and L.A.

They lived extravagantly — private jets, yachts, designer parties in the Hamptons and Tulum — and moved in elite social circles that included models, influencers, and nightlife promoters.

On December 11, the Department of Justice obtained an indictment alleging an 11-year sex trafficking conspiracy—resulting in their arrest.

Prosecutors claim the brothers lured dozens of women using drugs, glamour, and coercion into sex.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years, and all three are being held without bail.

The defense argues the government built its case on false accusations, financial motives, and civil lawsuits — with no physical evidence, no timely complaints, and questionable credibility of the accusers.

Part 1 exposed contradictions in Kate Whiteman’s story—deleted messages, a $35 million demand, and a decade of silence. Part 2 enters the courtroom during the December 30 bail hearing, where prosecutors tried to keep Alon Alexander behind bars by branding him a global predator.

The Day the Case Took Shape

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Espinosa, appearing from the Southern District of New York, represented the Department of Justice.

Defense counsel Howard Srebnick led the defense for Alon Alexander, joined by Raymie Walsh and Deanna Paul. Richard Klugh appeared on behalf of Oren Alexander.

Judge Sanchez opened with the standard Brady warning: the government must turn over all exculpatory evidence—or face sanctions. The court paused briefly for technical issues and document disputes. Then the hearing began.

The U.S. Marshal permitted Alexander to be seated. “He can be seated,” the marshal said, and with that, the man at the center of it all took his place.

In theory, pretrial detention is a question of two risks: Will the defendant flee? Does the defendant pose a danger to society?

Defense counsel proposed a way to ensure that Alon Alexander would not flee: Home detention monitored around the clock by former FBI agents.

Prosecutors argued that the brothers had the money, motive, and connections to elude and escape from the privately paid former FBI agents and flee.

The Government’s Case: Sex, Drugs, and Luxury Real Estate

Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Espinosa

Rather than call witnesses, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Espinosa summarized what she claimed the government could prove: “From 2010 to 2021, the defendant and his brothers conspired to sexually assault, traffic, and violently rape dozens of women.”

She said the government had “interviewed more than 50 witnesses,” including “at least approximately 42 who reported being raped or sexually assaulted by at least one of the defendants.”

Even since the arrest, “dozens of additional potential victims have reached out.”

“The conduct has been ongoing for approximately 20 years.”

That span reached back to high school.

Espinosa accused the brothers of using drug-laced alcohol and lavish travel to lure women into sex—sometimes alone, sometimes together, sometimes with other men. She said their pattern of conduct stretched back to high school and involved what she called “gang rapes“ and “running trains“ on victims.

One quote she returned to repeatedly came from Oren Alexander’s high school yearbook: his most memorable moment was “riding his first choo-choo train.”

Espinosa kept going. “Victims reported being terrified… that the Defendant or his brothers would hurt them or even kill them because they were aggressive and forceful during these assaults.”

She described women being held down. Others screaming. Still others unable to move or speak.

“Their stories,“ Espinosa told the judge, “have remarkable similarities across all of that time.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Espinosa called it the “consistent M.O.“ of the Alexander brothers: recruit, travel, intoxicate, and silence.

She said the digital trail—from iCloud accounts to group chats like “Hamptons Hot Chicks” and “Lions in Tulum” revealed the mindset, she claimed, that was entitlement to women’s bodies.

She read from texts where the brothers allegedly coordinated flights, drugs, and victims:

“We split and try to orgy them out.“

“All four, why not.”

“I want photos of the girls naked.“

“LOL, guys. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

These weren’t sex crimes in the traditional sense, she implied. They were marketed events—curated with luxury trappings, set against the backdrops of the Hamptons, Tulum, and private jets.

The Case of Victim Two

One such event, according to Espinosa, occurred over Labor Day weekend in 2016. Victim Two and her friend—referred to only as Individual One—matched with Alon and Oren Alexander on a dating app. The twins paid for their flights to the Hamptons.

At a pool party the next day, Espinosa said Oren handed Victim Two a cocktail. Soon after, she “began to feel strange and struggled to walk.”

Alon helped her into a bedroom.

“Some time later, Victim Two woke up when Oren entered the room. He then pulled down Victim Two’s bathing suit and climbed on top of her.“

“She was physically impaired and could not move. She also struggled to speak. Oren raped Victim Two and left the room leaving her lying on the bed.”

When she awoke the next morning, her bathing suit was still pulled down around her legs.

The prosecutor never said the brothers trafficked the women for money. She argued that the power dynamics and pattern of behavior—not payment—made the conduct trafficking under federal law.

Tulum and “Importing Women”

Espinosa described arrangements in Mexico.

In a group chat titled “Lions in Tulum,” the brothers and their associates discussed “importing” women and supplying them with “cocaine, mushrooms, and a date rape drug.“

“Start collecting for the pot to fly bitches down.“

“There should be a fee per bang.“

“The girls looked fresh.”

The chat also dismissed Ecstasy:

“Nothing gets done with that. It just makes the girls want to party.”

Silencing the Accusers

Then came the cover-up narrative.

“Start thinking about the reputation that you want,”

Oren texted his brother in January 2024.

“The only thing that can bring us down is some ho complaining.”

According to the government, the Alexanders worked hard to keep women from complaining. In one instance, a woman alleged digital penetration by Tal Alexander while Oren was present. Instead of reporting the assault, the brothers reported her for harassment.

They threatened defamation suits. Hired private investigators. Even allegedly scrubbed a 2009 blog accusing them of rape.

“Their playbook,“ Espinosa said, “hasn’t changed.”

She noted that in 2024, Alon allegedly began compiling files on publicly identified victims—”as part of an apparent attempt to discredit his accusers.”

One website popped up claiming the brothers were being extorted. It included photos of alleged accusers.

“We Are On Top of the Game”

The phrase came from Oren Alexander himself.

“We’re out there. We are on top of the game and the only thing that can bring us down is some ho complaining.”

Now that the complaint has arrived. The question, as the courtroom turned to the topic of flight risk, was whether the Alexanders would stick around long enough to face trial.

“Private Jets. Yachts. Foreign Ties.”

It wasn’t just what the government accused the Alexanders of doing. It was where they could go, how fast they could leave, and who they knew once they got there.

“Cessna loan arranged within weeks,” said A.U.S.A. Espinosa, describing how the brothers secured financing and a leasing agreement for a private jet out of Miami.

“The brothers travel frequently to international locations,“ she told the judge. “Often at the last second.”

The twins had access to private jets and a yacht.

Alon, she noted, had recently traveled to Costa Rica, St. Martin, St. Barts, and the Bahamas—multiple times—plus Italy. Earlier that summer, they had been yachting through the Caribbean. On the night before his arrest, Tal flew into Miami on a private jet.

“They Could Start Again—Tomorrow.”

To Espinosa, this was about global reach.

She said, “Alon’s wife is Israeli. Oren’s wife is Brazilian. Their parents are from Israel. They own property in Israel and the Bahamas.”

Even with extradition treaties, she warned, “the Office of International Affairs has advised we cannot ensure extradition should they flee to Israel.”

And if they did flee?

“They could relocate and start again.”

Though spoken in careful legal cadence, Espinosa’s argument dripped with implication: they’re rich, they’re mobile, and they think they’re untouchable.

Private planes. Code-named chats. Luxury vacation orgies arranged like logistics for a real estate conference.

The question now before the court was whether Alon Alexander would sit in a cell until trial.

Crossfire: The FBI on the Stand

Defense attorney Howard Srebnick

Srebnick, a seasoned defense attorney, stood at the podium. The witness was Special Agent Audra Hampsch, FBI.

He began with the obvious.

“Did you testify before the Grand Jury that accused Alon and Oren Alexander?”

“No.“

“Did you observe them commit any crime?”

“No, sir. Not in person.”

“Have you ever even met them?”

“No.”

Srebnick narrowed the lane.

“You said the Alexanders filed police reports. That’s typical behavior for people who feel they’re being falsely accused, right?”

Hampsch hedged. She didn’t know the details.

“But you know there’s a police report filed against one of the alleged victims?”

“Yes.”

“Before 2024, did any of these accusers report that they had been sexually assaulted by Alon Alexander—to the FBI?”

“The FBI did not collect any interviews from victims prior to 2024.”

The only charges against Alon? One count of conspiracy. One count connected to a 2016 Hamptons weekend—but the alleged sexual act was committed by his twin, Oren.

Srebnick walked the agent through the indictment, page by page. Alon’s name wasn’t in Count Two. Count Three involved “Victim Two,“ but even in the government’s own words, it was Oren who allegedly raped her—while Alon wasn’t even in the room.

Agent Hampsch admitted she had never interviewed Victim Two, never reviewed her FBI report, and couldn’t confirm whether Victim Two had ever filed a complaint.

Victim Two had not reported the incident to law enforcement at the time it happened. She first came forward—to the FBI—in 2024, eight years after the alleged incident.

Still, the government had said this was a case about serial rape, dozens of victims, and an organized conspiracy. But under oath, their own agent couldn’t distinguish direct evidence from echoes.

The Witness Who Didn’t Know

“In 2016, did she tell the police she was a victim of sexual assault?”

Agent Hampsch paused.

“I don’t know.”

“2017?”

“I don’t know.”

“2018?”

“I don’t know.”

“2019? 2020? 2021? 2022?”

Same answer.

“I don’t know.”

Defense attorney Howard Srebnick let the silence breathe before the next strike.

“Well, who does know, if not you—the FBI agent on the case?”

She deflected. She was only assisting the lead investigator. She hadn’t interviewed the witness and hadn’t reviewed the contact history.

Then came the core:

“Did Victim Two continue to have contact with the Alexander brothers after the weekend in the Hamptons? Did anyone in the FBI investigate that?”

She dodged again.

“We are investigating communications…to corroborate Victim Two’s story.”

But the only proof she offered was a photograph: a girl in a bathing suit at a party, on a boat. She drank a cocktail. She was there with a friend—Individual One.

No complaint. No police report. No rape kit. No timestamped text. No independent eyewitness. Just images of a girl at a party and an eight-year gap between the alleged assault and the FBI interview in 2024.

Srebnick sharpened the line of attack.

“Did Victim Two admit to any consensual sexual activity with any of the Alexander brothers?”

“I don’t know.”

“Did you read the report?”

No. Agent Hampsch had read a write-up. Not the actual FBI 302 or any original notes.

When FBI Special Agent Hampsch spoke in court, she was—by her own admission—offering hearsay about hearsay. She hadn’t seen the incident, hadn’t spoken to the accuser, and didn’t know what the accuser said in her own words.

“What’s your source of information about the event in the Hamptons?”

Her answer:

“Documents submitted to our case file” and “excerpts of text messages.”

“So you’re relying on other people’s reports to be here today?”

She nodded. Yes.

Srebnick moved to see the FBI’s actual interview report of Victim Two. The government refused, claiming it wasn’t required under Jencks because Agent Hampsch didn’t author or adopt it. Judge Sanchez agreed.

The government had built its pretrial narrative on photographs, summaries, and hearsay—and their chosen witness couldn’t vouch for any of it firsthand.

The word “rape” had been said. But in the absence of time, testimony, or touch, all they had—after 20 years—was a fog. And a girl on a boat in a bathing suit.

Waterskiing with the Accused

The story they told was shocking. A girl was drugged and raped, incapacitated and abandoned in a bedroom—a friend who witnessed the aftermath. A luxurious Hamptons estate turned crime scene.

But Howard Srebnick was dismantling it—frame by frame, date by date, top by top.

“So, the alleged sexual assault occurred between September 3rd and 4th, 2016?”

“That’s my understanding,” said FBI Agent Hampsch.

“And after that assault, Victim Two remained in the same house, correct?”

“Yes,” she admitted.

“And she went on boat rides with the Alexander brothers?”

A pause.

“I believe during that weekend, yes.”

Then came the photo. Redacted. Carefully blurred. But unmistakable: a woman waterskiing on the shoulders of one of the twins, holding her bikini top aloft, smiling.

“Do you recognize her?”

The agent hedged. The photo was blurry. She didn’t recognize it. Didn’t know who was in it. Couldn’t even say whether it was Alon or Oren beneath the girl’s legs.

Srebnick didn’t need her to say it. The picture said everything.

“Do you recall that Individual One—who the government claims was told about the rape—returned to socialize with the Alexander brothers six months later?”

“I don’t know that,“ the agent said.

“Has anyone at the FBI interviewed Individual One?”

“Not to my knowledge.”

So the story stood like this:

An alleged victim, Victim Two, who never told police.

A friend, Individual One, supposedly told about a rape—yet pictured waterskiing topless on one brother’s shoulders – after hearing about the alleged rape.

And not a single interview, not a single affidavit, from the woman who supposedly heard the original disclosure.

“Do you remember the government’s detention letter in Tal Alexander’s case?” Srebnick asked.

“No,” said Agent Hampsch.

She hadn’t read it.

“Where are you going with this?” the judge asked.

Srebnick gestured to the screen.

“According to the government, Individual One was told by Victim Two that she had been raped in that house,” he said. “And here she is, six months later, socializing with the same brothers—on their boat, in the same bathing suit top.”

The judge leaned forward.

“I think you’ve made your point.”

“We Investigate Crimes”

The government had come in with thunder — allegations of drug-fueled sex assaults, conspiracies spanning years, even whispered threats of silencing victims.

Srebnick’s manner was calm.

Q. Do you have any toxicology reports that she had been drugged?

A. I don’t know.

Q. Any physical evidence she was raped?

A. I have seen a video… it does not appear to show anyone being sexually assaulted.

Q. Do you have any physical evidence?

A. Personally, no.

She had no interviews. No firsthand knowledge. No reports reviewed. She hadn’t even seen the civil lawsuits that were the engine behind the case.

Q. You haven’t seen the lawsuits filed against the Alexander brothers?

A. I am aware of them based on public reporting.

Q. You haven’t investigated them?

A. Personally, no.

She was the government’s witness. She had sworn under oath. But all she had were files she didn’t author, interviews she didn’t attend, and details she didn’t know.

He drilled into Count Three — the only substantive count naming Alon Alexander. There, too, the foundation cracked.

Q. Victim Two says she was drugged. You have toxicology?

A. No.

Q. Anyone see her being assaulted?

A. I can’t speak to that.

Q. What about her friend, Individual One? Did she report it?

A. I don’t know.

Q. Did the Grand Jury hear from any actual accuser?

A. I don’t believe so.

She couldn’t name the women who accused Alon, nor say how many there were. She claimed “dozens,” but could not confirm even three. She hadn’t interviewed them, nor had she seen the lawsuits, and hadn’t even seen the superseding indictment.

Q. So you’re not familiar with the actual charges in this case?

A. I’ve only reviewed the initial indictment.

And then came the twist.

Q. Isn’t it true that many of these accusers have filed civil lawsuits?

A. I’ve only heard about that through public reporting.

Q. Isn’t it your job to make sure accusers are telling the truth?

A. Yes.

Q. Then why haven’t you checked their backgrounds?

A. We… corroborate the claims.

But her file was empty.

The Double Standard

No physical evidence. No corroboration. No timeline. No witness statements. No Grand Jury testimony from actual accusers.

And now, she was being asked to explain why it was wrong for the Alexanders to hire lawyers and compile evidence — when that’s precisely what she and the FBI were doing.

Q. Anything wrong with compiling information about the accusers in order to defend yourself?

A. No… but as a law enforcement officer, it’s concerning.

Q. But isn’t that what you do? Compile files to accuse them?

A. We compile information… that works toward the investigation of crimes.

Srebnick didn’t need to say more. The contrast was there for everyone to see.

The FBI? Their case was starting to look more like a civil collection strategy in disguise. The witness, FBI Special Agent Hampsch, had no evidence—only files she hadn’t read, women she hadn’t interviewed, and a narrative she couldn’t prove. But for now, it was enough to keep Alon Alexander in jail.

The judge did not decide about bail at the December 30, 2024, hearing but continued until January 3. Alon Alexander and his two brothers would spend the New Year’s holiday in custody.

To be continued: