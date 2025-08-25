WLVL 1340 Will Broadcast Top NFL Games Beginning Sept. 7 for WNY Football Fans

By Tony Farina

There is good news for football fans in Western New York as radio station WLVL 1340 AM based in Lockport will be carrying NFL Sunday games beginning on Sept. 7 in a deal that program director Frank Miller says was negotiated with Compass Media Networks.

“It is certainly of great interest to the many NFL fans across the area,” said Miller in making the announcement for WLVL, a station along with WEBR Radio, 1440 AM, owned by Bill Yuhnke’s Kenmore Broadcasting.

The schedule will feature some of the best available nationally broadcast NFL games each week. The games will air on 1340 AM, streaming at WLVL.com and the WLVL app.

“We realize this is Bills country,” said Miller, “but we look to provide all NFL fans in WNY with other matchups that are relevant and important.”

“We are absolutely delighted that Frank was able to put this together,” said Yuhnke, “and I know our many listeners will be happy too, as football begins another year of gridiron excitement that they will be able to catch up with on WLVL. We are very pleased about this addition to our radio lineup.”

Once the Yankee season is concluded, there will be games at 1 p. m. and 4 p. m. just about every Sunday during the regular season, with occasional Sunday night and Thursday night matchups slotted in from time to time, according to WLVL’s announcement.

The first game in the lineup, Sept. 7, will have Detroit at Green Bay with the Yankees game at 4, possibly joined in progress.

Two good games are on the schedule for Sept. 14 with the Giants at Dallas followed the much-anticipated matchup between the last two Super Bowl champions, the Eagles and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, the Cowboys and the Bears meet, followed by the Yankees at 4. And then on Sunday night, Sept. 28, it will be Dallas and Green Bay clashing following the Yankees game at 3.