Google Pixel 10 Pro Just Dropped To Its Best Price Of The Year And Both Models Are On Sale

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is $250 off on Amazon today, and so is the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Both models at the same discount level simultaneously is not something that happens a lot.

Droid-Life, which tracks these phones as closely as anyone, called the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL the phones they recommend for most people and described the current prices as really cheap.

Here is everything you need to know about what is on sale, what you get for the money, and why this phone was worth paying attention to when it launched eight months ago.

Google Pixel Price Cuts

The Pixel 10 Pro starts at $999. At $250 off, the 128GB model is $749. The 256GB model drops to $849. Those are the two storage tiers available for the standard Pixel 10 Pro at this discount.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at $1,199. At $250 off, the 256GB model, the base configuration for the XL, comes to $949. The 512GB model lands at $1,069.

Both phones are available through Amazon. The discount applies across all storage configurations, which Droid-Life noted is somewhat rare.

The previous notable deal on these phones was March 18, when the Pixel 10 Pro XL got $300 off, but that was XL only.

This time both models are discounted at the same rate, which makes it a cleaner decision for anyone who was on the fence about which size to go with.

What Is The Pixel 10 Pro?

Google announced the Pixel 10 Pro on August 20, 2025, alongside the standard Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

It went on sale August 28. The Pixel 10 series kept prices flat from the previous generation, no increase, which was notable given that Pixel phones had seen repeated price hikes in the years before.

The standard Pixel 10 Pro is a 6.3-inch phone. The Pro XL is 6.8 inches. Both run on the Google Tensor G5, both carry 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, both ship with Android 16, and both come with seven years of OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drop feature updates.

That seven-year software commitment is one of the most aggressive in the Android market and one of the genuine practical advantages of buying a Pixel over most of its competitors.

The phone comes in four colors. Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, and Porcelain. Every purchase includes a free one-year subscription to Google AI Pro, which gives access to Google’s most capable AI features including Gemini Advanced.

The Tensor G5 Is A Bigger Deal Than It Sounds

Every Pixel 10 device runs on the Google Tensor G5, and the G5 represents a more significant departure from Google’s previous chip strategy than the number suggests.

The Tensor G1 through G4, the chips inside Pixel 6 through Pixel 9, were adapted from Samsung’s Exynos platform and manufactured at Samsung Foundry.

Google designed around them and optimized for them, but the underlying architecture had its roots in Samsung’s existing chip work. The G5 breaks from that entirely.

The Tensor G5 is a fully custom chip designed from scratch by Google. It is manufactured by TSMC, the same foundry that produces Apple’s A-series chips and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon lineup.

The process node is 3nm. This ended Google’s four-year manufacturing relationship with Samsung and put Pixel phones on the same fabrication footing as the chips that power iPhones and flagship Snapdragon Android devices.

The practical implications of this are real but nuanced. The Tensor G5 is not positioned to beat the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Apple’s A18 in raw benchmark performance, that has never been the Pixel’s pitch.

What Google optimized for is AI and machine learning workload efficiency, on-device processing of the features that make Pixel phones distinctive. Real-time translation, voice recognition, photography computation, and the expanding suite of AI tools that ship with every Pixel Drop update.

Qi2 And Why It Matters

One of the genuinely notable hardware additions in the Pixel 10 Pro is Qi2 magnetic wireless charging built directly into the phone. This was a first for Android flagships.

Some background. Qi2 is an open wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium.

It incorporates a magnetic alignment system similar in concept to Apple’s MagSafe, but unlike MagSafe it is not proprietary.

Any Qi2-certified charger works with any Qi2-compatible device. Before the Pixel 10, most Android phones that wanted to use Qi2 accessories needed to add a special case to get the magnetic alignment, the phones themselves did not have the magnets built in. The Pixel 10 Pro has them built in.

This means you can snap a Qi2 charger onto the back of a Pixel 10 Pro the same way iPhone users snap MagSafe chargers, without a case.

Google launched its own line of Pixelsnap accessories alongside the phone, a range of chargers, ring stands, and mounting solutions, specifically designed to take advantage of this.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL goes a step further. It is the first phone on the market with Qi 2.2, the updated version of the standard that supports 25W wireless charging when paired with a compatible charger like the Pixelsnap Charger. The standard Pixel 10 Pro supports Qi2 at 15W.

Google’s AI Features

Google has been stacking AI features into Pixel phones for years, and the Pixel 10 Pro is no exception.

The headline addition this generation is Magic Cue, a contextual AI assistant that watches what you are doing on your phone and surfaces relevant action suggestions without you having to open a separate app or ask a question.

If you are looking at a restaurant address, it might offer to start navigation. If you are reading a message about a meeting, it might offer to add it to your calendar.

The ambition is for the phone to understand context well enough that it anticipates what you need next.

There is also a feature that learns to mimic your voice, generating audio that sounds like you for notifications, voice messages, or text-to-speech applications.

The underlying work for this runs on-device via the Tensor G5, which is part of why the chip’s AI optimization matters practically rather than just on paper.

Every Pixel 10 Pro purchase also includes a free one-year Google AI Pro plan, which gives access to Gemini Advanced, expanded context windows for long-document tasks, and higher usage limits on Google’s AI tools across Workspace apps.

Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL

At the current discounted prices, the choice between the two comes down to size preference and whether the XL’s specific hardware differences matter to you.

The Pixel 10 Pro at $749 for 128GB is the more compact phone at 6.3 inches. It has Qi2 at 15W wireless charging. It is lighter and easier to use one-handed. For most people this is enough phone.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL at $949 for 256GB starts with more storage by default and has the larger 6.8-inch display.

The meaningful hardware differentiator is Qi 2.2, the XL is the only phone currently on sale with the updated 25W wireless standard.

If you already own or plan to buy a Pixelsnap Charger and want the fastest wireless charging speed available on an Android phone, the XL is the one that delivers it.

Both phones get seven years of updates. Both run the same chip with the same RAM. The camera systems are functionally the same. The choice is primarily size and the wireless charging ceiling.

Where It Fits In The Lineup

The full Pixel 10 lineup starts at $799 for the standard Pixel 10 and tops out with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 10a is expected sometime in the second quarter of 2026 at $499, which will be the budget entry point into the current Tensor G5 generation.

The Pixel 10 Pro at $749 with this discount is pricing it below where the standard Pixel 10 launched. That does not make the Pixel 10 Pro a budget phone, it is still a flagship with flagship hardware, but it does put it at a price point where the value case becomes difficult to argue against.

For the hardware you are getting, including the fully custom Tensor G5, 16GB of RAM, seven years of software support, Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, a triple camera system with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a free year of Google AI Pro, $749 is a different conversation than $999.

Both phones are on Amazon now at the discounted price. These sales come and go. The March 18 deal on the XL was a single-model discount and it did not last indefinitely.

This one covers both phones at the same time, which Droid-Life specifically noted as somewhat rare. If you have been waiting for a reason to pull the trigger on a Pixel 10 Pro, this is the deal.