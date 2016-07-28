21ST ANNUAL MASTEN JAZZ FESTIVAL

Buffalo Museum of Science Lawm Sun July 31st 3pm Free





The “Pappy” Martin Jazz Festival continues for its second week featuring trumpeter extraordinaire Jeremy Pelt with Paradigm Shift, Percussionist Nasar Abadey and Supernova with the return of Buffalo saxophonist Joe Ford, The George Caldwell/Bobby Militello Quintet, Herbie Small Jr. Quartet and the Larry Salter Soul Orchestra. Local Jazz doesn’t get much better!