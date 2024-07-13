Local News

Hillel Feuerman’s Fight for School Choice and How Vouchers and Private Schools Strengthen American Education

By Artvoice Staff – Mar 6, 2025

Hillel Feuerman , president of a private school in Boca Raton, Florida, has emerged as a leading advocate for educational reform, championing the expansion of school choice and voucher programs across the United States. His efforts are grounded in the belief that empowering parents to select the bes