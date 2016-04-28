On the Boards – Presented by Irish Classical Theatre

Opening

DIRTY DANCING, The Classic Story on Stage, touring production of the musical based on the popular movie, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. May 3-8, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

FARRAGUT NORTH, political drama by Beau Willimon, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Pete Johnson, Richard Satterwhite, Victoria Perez, David Hayes, Steve Brachmann, Danica Riddick. Apr 29-May 22, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

WAIT UNTIL DARK, thriller by Frederick Knott directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Adriano Gatto, Stan Klimecko, Patrick Moltane, Kathleen Macari, Renee Landrigan, Adam Rath. Apr 29-May 22, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2.Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

Ongoing

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUTp REALLY TRYING, classic musical by Frank Loesser directed by Chris Kelly, starring Taylor Carlson, Nicole Cimato, Kelly Copps, Kevin Craig, Kurt Erb, Wendy Hall, Matthew Iwanski, Ricky Marchese, Jon May, Katie Merrill, Katy Miner, Jamie Nablo, Tom Owen, Eric Rawski, PJ Tighe, Matt Witten. Through May 15, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 7, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE YEATS PROJECT: TWO PLAYS BY W.B. YEATS, multi-disciplinary production presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, Torn Space Theatre, and Lehrer Dance, directed by Vincent O’Neill, Jon Lehrer, and Dan Shanahan. Through May 8, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

Closing

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Broadway musical presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Doug Zschiegner. Through May 1, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sun at 2 (Apr 30, show at 4 as part of Annual Friends of Niagara University Theatre Gala). Leary Theatre, Clet Hall, at NU campus (286-8685).

INTO THE WOODS, musical by Sondheim & Lapine, presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Nathan R. Matthews. Through May 1, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Drama Theatre, Center for the Arts, UB North Campus (645-ARTS). www.theatredance.buffalo.edu

THE MARK OF CAIN, world premiere of a play by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Lawrence Rowswell, Gary Earl Ross, Greg Howze, Brendan Cunningham, Candace M. Whitfield, Rich Kraemer, J. Tim Raymond, Murry Galloway, Tamara S. Hopersberger, Aquiera Roberts. Through Apr 30, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

THE MOUSETRAP, thriller by Agatha Christie presented by Western New York Players. Through Apr 30, Fri & Sat at 7:30. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., Tonawanda (692-6200).

NIGHT WATCH, play by Lucille Fletcher presented by The Mystery Company, directed by Jerry Kelly. Starring Norm Argulsky, Bill Brown, Andy Gonlag, Stacy Kowal, Constance Long, Suzanne Marranca, Anna Pollina, Frank Relosky, Jr., Cory Stoczynski. Through May 1, Thu at 2:30, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

WOMEN ON FIRE, play by Irene O’Garden presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by James Paul Ivey, starring Sandra Gilliam, Sara Kow-Falcone, Mary Kate O’Connell, Elizabeth Oddy, Christina Rausa. Through May 1, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

Special Presentations

PANTALLAS, reading in Spanish of the play by Dolores Prida, presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Sheila M. López, starring Ingrid Córdova, Rolando Martín Gómez, Alex Sarabria. May 1 at 6. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor. Free admission.

Upcoming

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, comedy classic by Joseph Kesselring presented by The Alden Christian Theatre Society, starring Lynn Errington & Sue Kubick, Bob Aquila, Dylan Brozyna, Danielle Burning, Chris Best, Mark Jablonski. May 6-14, Fri & Sat at 7:30, plus May 15 at 2:30. ACTS Theatre, 1470 Church St., Alden (937-7770).

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG, drama by Abby Mann presented by The Subversive Theatre Collective & New Phoenix Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring David C. Mitchell, Adam Yellen, Ray Boucher, Lisa Ludwig, Richard Lambert, Candice Kogut. May 5-Jun 4, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 North Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

LOVE LETTERS, touring production of the play by A.R. Gurney, directed by Gregory Mosher, starring Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal. May 11-22, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7, plus May 12 at 1. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main.

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITLE PIGS, musical based on the picture book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline, starring Jake Albarella, Kerrykate Abel, Jennel Pruneda. May 7 at 2; May 14-22, Sat at 10 & 2, Sun at 2; Jun 4 at 10 & 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, musical by Mel Brooks presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Kimberly Ehrenburg, starring John Panepinto, Dan Zerpa, M. Joseph Fratello, Cassandra Grizanti, Lauren McGowan, Amy Feder. May 6-21, Fri & Sat at 7:30, plus May 7, 15 & 22 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com.