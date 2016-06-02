Best of Buffalo Nominees!!
>VOTE HERE<
Because we changed our voting method this year the voting for the Artvoice Best of Buffalo has been a record breaking 15,858. In the past people submitted ballots and nobody knew anything until voting closed and suddenly 5 “finalists” were named and then the winners were announced at the Artvoice B.O.B. party.
We changed that–inspired in part by the mesmerizing 17 candidates Republican primary. This year we allowed people to go online and create a reader’s ballot by nominating whomever they wanted for everyone to see. Those who were named began collecting votes. Some categories had as many 50 people or businesses named.
We’ve culled the top five vote getters. Voting is still open but new names can not be added. You can only vote for one of the five nominees. There are a few categories have more than 5 nominees. In those categories the voting was so heavy that not only were there numerous ties, but we felt anyone who received that many votes should continue to the final voting stage. In those cases we set a high threshold and if someone passed it they stayed in even if they were in the top 5.
Some patterns emerge when the vote totals get as large as they have. We can clearly see that Artvoice readers love to eat and know their chefs; drink a lot and know their bartenders, see a load of live music, and they seem to spend a lot of time at salons and spas.
Voting closes for good on June 9, 2016. If you have already voted in a category you can’t vote again even in this final stage. You can log on and vote for finalists in any category you didn’t vote in and you can ask your friends or family to vote for a finalist in a category that’s important to you that you can no longer vote in.
With that, please read on and don’t forget to come the Best of Buffalo Party at the Town Ballroom on June 14th 6pm.
THESE ARE YOUR NOMINEES – MAKE YOUR FAVORITE A WINNER
DINING OUT
Best Healthy Restaurant
Amy’s Place
Merge
D’Avolio
Ashkers
Poppyseed
Best Sponge Candy
Watson’s
Fowlers
Platters
Parkside
Antionettes
Best Seafood
Sea Bar
Oshun
Kuni’s
Hayes
The Viking Lobster Company
Best Wine List
Left Bank
Tappo
Hutches
Just Vino
Mother’s
Best Thai / Vietnamese / Burmese
Sun Restaurant
Jasmine
Saigon Bangkok
Thai Orchid
Pho dollar
Best Takeout / Delivery
Thai Orchid
Pho Dollar
Stack Burger
Bob & John’s
Best Sushi
Kuni’s
Sea Bar
Wasabi
Sun Restaurant
Kumo
Best Sub
Jim’s Steakout
Marcos italian deli it
Mike’s Subs
John and Mary’s
Bada Bing – “The Bing”
Best Stellar Restaurant Service
Russell’s
Lombardo’s
Toutant
Osteria
Tempo
Best Steak
Russell’s
Chop House
Black and Blue
Tempo
E.B. Greens
Best Sausage
Spar’s European Sausage Shop
Ballyhoo
Mineo & Sapio
Camellia Meats
Johnny’s Meats
Best Salad
Chris’ NY Sandwich Shop
Newbury Street
Poppyseed
Penny Lane Cafe
Globe Market
Best Restaurant With A View
Liberty Hound
Templeton Landing
Dock at the Bay
Hoaks
Water Street Landing
Best Place to Eat After am
Jims Steak Out
Mother’s
Lloyd’s Taco Trucks
Lenox Grill
Hot Mama’s Canteen
Best Pizza
LaNova
Bocces on Bailey
Imperial
Romeo and Juliets
Franco’s
Best Patio
Resurgence Brewing Company
Providence Social
Cecelia’s
Hydraulic Hearth
Coco’s
Rue Franklin
Allen Burger Venture
Left Bank
Mothers
Best New Restaurant (Opened within past year)
Penny Lane cafe
Lloyd Taco Factory
Deep South Taco
New York Beer Project
William K’s
Pasion
D’Avolio Kitchen on Main
Best Middle Eastern
Falafel Bar
Mezza Restaurant & Lounge
Amy’s Place
Natalie’s Mediterranean Eatery
Byblos
Best Mexican / Tex-Mex
Cantina loco
Don Tequila
La Divina
Deep South Taco
Lloyd Taco Factory
Best Upscale Ristorante / Trattoria
Russell’s
Trattoria Aroma
Ristorante Lombardo
Sinatra’s
Siena
Best Italian for Family Dining
Mullbury’s
Chefs
Frank’s Sunny Italy
Santiserios
Vino’s
Best Indian
Taj Grill
India Gate
Kabob and Curry
Taste of India
Jewel of India on Hertel
Best Greek / Mediterranean
Kosta’s
Pano’s
Mythos
Acropolis
Mezza
Best Gourmet Brick/Wood Oven Pizza
Hydraulic hearth
Brick Oven Bistro
Pi Craft
Vera Pizzeria
la Tavola Trattoria
Frankie Primo’s +
Siena
Best Food Truck
Lloyd Taco Trucks
Amy’s Food Truck
Black Market
The Cheesy Chick
The Whole Hog
Best Fish Fry
Hoaks
Wiechec’s Lounge
Blackthorn
Gene McCarthy’s
Parker’s Proper Fish and Chips
Best Donuts
Paula’s Donuts
Donut Kraze
Budwey’s Donuts
Famous doughnuts
Mazurek’s Bakery
Best Diner
Lake Effect
Amy’s Place
Sophia’s
Kosta’s
Zoe on Transit
Best Dessert
Dessert Deli
Butterwoods
Fairy Cakes Cupcakery
Mazurek’s Bakery
Butter Block
Best Deli
Joe’s deli
Marco’s Italian Deli
Guercio’s
Johnny C’s Deli
Mayback’s Deli
Best Coffee
Public Espresso + Coffee
Penny Lane Cafe
Tipico Coffee
Sweetness
Cafe Aroma
Best Chef
Martin, Martin Cooks
Jeff Cooke, Osteria , Villagio
James, Toutant
Jenniffer Pidlypchal
Marabella from Seina Restaurant
Mike Andrzejewski
Mike , Lenox Grill
Steve Gera. From black sheep
Ed Forester, Buffalo Proper
Chris Daigler, Bourbon and Butter
Best Cheap Eats
Amy’s Place
Ted’s Hot Dogs
Towne Restaurant
Greek to Me Restaurant
Hot Mama’s Canteen
Best Burger
Allentown burger venture Grover’s – East Amherst
the Grill @ the Dome
Griffin Pub
Soho Burger Bar
Best Brunch
Betty’s
Pano’s
Sophias restaurant
Left bank
Providence Social Club
Toutant
Shango
Best Beef on Weck
Charlie the butcher
Shwabels
Barbill
Anderson’s
Adrians Custard And Beef
Best BBQ
Fat Bob’s
Kentucky Greg’s
Smoke on the water
One eyed jacks
Suzy-Q’s Bar-B-Que Shack
Best Bar Food
Mooney’s – Depew/ W Seneca
Wellington Pub
Cole’s
Gene McCarthy’s
Old Pink
Best Bagel
Bagel Jay’s
Bread hive
Manhattan Bagel
Panera
Mythos
Best Wings
Duff’s
Bar Bill Tavern
Gabriel’s Gate
Anchor Bar
Nine Eleven Tavern
Best Vegetarian
Amy’s Place
Merge
Newbury Street
Natures apothecary
Sun Restaurant
MUSIC
Best Live Music Venue
Town Ballroom
Mohawk Place
Larkinville
Sportsmens
The Waiting Room
Canalside
The Tudor Lounge
Nietzsche’s
The Tralf
Best Vocal Ensemble
Buffalo Choral Arts Society
Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus
The Buffalo Chips
Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
The Lake Effect
The Buffalo Dolls
Best Rock / Blues Musician
Shawn Duchscherer
Zack Ward
Drew Azzinaro
Ray Barry
Jony James
Best Rock Act
Super Killer Robots
Surviving Friday
PA Line
Stalking Neptune
Electric Watermelon
Dirty Smile
Best Original Music Act
Chuckie Campbell & The Phaction
Dirty Smile
Tim Britt Band
PA Line
Super Killer Robots
Randle and the Late Night Scandals
Best Open Mic Night
Clarence Center Coffee Co & Cafe
Nietzsche’s
Gypsy Parlor TuTuTuesday
DBGBs
Tudor Lounge
Milkies Comedy Open Mic
Hot Mama’s Canteen w/ J Love
Best New Band
Dream Spectrum
Rear view ramblers
Electric Watermelon
Monkey Brothaz
First Ward
Stalking Neptune
Tim Britt Band
Midnight Kings
Grace Lougan and the Leftover Pancakes
Half Animal
The Phaction
Best Male Vocalist
Michael Disanto
Zach Carr
Thom Bieler
Trever Stribing of PA Line
Justin Marcheson
Ed Wyner
Best Hip Hop Act
Chuckie Campbell
Surviving Friday
Prime Example
Quadir Lateef
Shane & Tone
Best Jazz Musician
Bobby Militello
George Caldwell
Lew Custode
Ray Chamberlan
Brian Bauer
Best Jazz Act
Miles Davis Project
Easy Street Big Band
Custode and Parisi
Jules and the Vibratones
Frank Gerard band
Mari McNeal
The Hot Club Of Buffalo
Best Hip Hop DJ
Justin tyme from kiss .
Dj Heat . WBLK
DJ Milk (Amilcar)
DJ Dovey
DJ Sikes
Best Female Vocalist
Jessika Schreiber
Ali Critelli
Mandie Orr
Casey Moyer
Megan Brown
Amy Jane Morano
Best Country Act
West of the Mark
The Twang Gang
West Band
Rear View Ramblers
Scott Militello & The Heritage
Best Club DJ
Charles masters
DJ Lil Joe
Dj Rankan Kiss .
DJ Crespo
DJ Dovey
Best Classical Musician
David Meyers
Roman Mekinulov
JoAnn Falletta
Dean Vallas
Garrett Martin
Best Blues Act
Randle and the Late Night Scandals
Mick Hayes Band
Growers Blues Band
Big Sauce Trio
Black and Blues Band
Best Acoustic Act
Michael DiSanto
PA Line
Ryan Howze
Zach Carr & Jonah Krull
Surviving Friday
NIGHT LIFE
Best Drag Performer
Veronica Lace
Jayme Coxx
Gladys Over
Miss Keke Valasquez-Lord
Armani
Chevon Davis
Best Upscale Bar
Buffalo Proper
The Lodge
Hutch’s
Oliver’s
Salvatore’s
Best Strip Club
Colony
Tiffany’s
Alexanders
Pharaohs
Madam’s
Best Place to Dance
Club Marcella
Bottoms Up
Funky monkey
Dukes Bohemian Grove Bar
Exchange on Allen
Best New Bar
Big Ditch
New York Beer Project
Lloyd Taco Factory
Local Bar & Kitchen
Pasión
Best Neighborhood Pub
Gordon’s Pub
Founding Fathers
Essex Street
Gene McCarthy’s
Hot Mama’s Canteen
Best Karaoke
The Waiting Room
Gypsy parlor
Mister Goodbar
Hot Mama’s Canteen w/J Love
Essex Street Pub
Best Jukebox
Essex st pub
Frizzys
Mulligans Brick Bar
The Old Pink
The Jolly Jug
Best Irish Bar
Gene McCarthys
Shannon Pub
Eddie Brady’s
Griffins irish pub in south buffalo LGBT friendly
Doc Sullivan’s
Best Hookup Joint
The Old Pink
Nietzche’s
Savoy
Gypsy Parlor
Lenox Grill
Hot Mama’s Canteen
Best Happy Hour
Hot Mama’s Canteen
Savoy
Buffalo Proper
Century Grill
Providence Social
soho
Best Gay Bar
Q
Cathode
Club Marcella
Marcellas
Underground Night Club
Best Dive Bar
The Old Pink
Nietzsche’s
Frizzy’s
The Tudor Lounge
Essex St. Pub
Best Day Drinking Bar
Savoy Sunday Funday
Més Que
Tap House
The Old Pink
Mister Goodbar Sunday Funday
Best Craft Cocktail Selection
Vera Pizzeria
Ballyhoo
Buffalo Proper
Més Que
Pasion
Best Craft Beer Selection on Tap
Griffon Gastropub
ABV
Tap House
Mister Goodbar
Pizza Plant
Best Bowling
Voelkers
Kenmore Lanes
Transit Lanes
Tonawanda
Braymillers Lanes
Best Bottled Beer Selection
Lenox Grill
Mister Goodbar
Pizza Plant
Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar
Mes Que
Best Bartender
Carrie Wayne, Gordon’s Bar
Don Rice, Club Marcella
Joey ‘Dynamite’ Andriacchio
Eric Rawski, Cathode Ray
Frank Pusateri, Ballyhoo
Sean Coughlin, Snooty Fox
Danny Lettieri, Savoy
Alex Wenzel, Vera
Brett Krebuszewski, Toutant
Chris Benbenek, Tudor Lounge
Adam at Handlebar
Joe Whyte, Buffalo Proper
Joshua Campbell, Pasion Restaurant
Shanna Scippone at Hot Mama’s Canteen
Joe Morcelle, Barbill Tavern
Brad Thomas, Goodbar
Justine Powers, North
Don Rice, Marcella!
Tom Mistretta, SBG
Jason Wood, Vera
Jon Karel, Buffalo Proper
Pat, Allen Street Hardware
PEOPLE & PLACES
Best Day Trip
Letchworth
Lilidale
Griffis Sculpture Park
Zoar Valley
Chautauqua Institution
Worst New Idea You’ve Heard for WNY
30 Mph Limit On The Scajaquada Expressway
Closing Bars At 1 AM
Welfare Receipients Being Ordered To Remove Asbestos From Niagara County Buildings
Way Traffic On Pearl St.
More Hotels
We Need More People Like
Terry Pegula
Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity
Brian Higgins
Johny Chow
Tom Bauerle
Most Under-Covered Local Story of the Year
Niagara County Social Service’s Racism/Human Rights Lawsuit
Poor Voter Turnout – Rationale And Solutions
Operation “One-Ton” Food Drive By Terror Technologies
Nazi Propaganda & Bombs Found In Garage Of Niagara County Legislature Chairman William Ross
The New “Green Code” And What It Really Means To Us
Most Over-Covered Story of the Year
Racism in Buffalo
Patrick Kane Rape Allegation
New Stadium Proposals
Escaped convicts
Joe Mascia
Best Urban Garden
Broadway Market Rooftop Garden
WestSide Herbs and Alliums
Massachusetts Avenue Project
Michigan Avenue Project
The Lodge Rooftop Garden
Best Up and Coming Neighborhood
West Side
Waterfront
Hertel Avenue
Larkinville
First Ward
Best Scandal
Niagara County Commissioner Robert Restaino Gives Jobs/Free Health Insurance To His Family Memebers
Assemblywoman Angela Wozniak Having Extra-Marital Affair With Staffer
Senator Marc Panepinto Implosion
Buffalo Billion Investigation
Joe Mascia Racial Slurs
Best Reason to Live in Buffalo
Best food In The world
Big City Amenities/Little City Atmosphere
The Good People In The City Of Good Neighbors
The Water
Cost Of Living
Best Power Meeting Spot
Spot Coffee
Panorama on Seven
Harbor Center Marriott
Hotel Lennox
Public Espresso
Ashker’s Juice Bar
Best People Watching Spot
Canalside
Any Elmwood coffee shop
Erie county fair
Canal Fest
The Old Pink
Best New Idea You’ve Heard for WNY
Revitalization of Central Terminal
Legalized Marijuana
Rail Loop Around City
New Bills stadium in Buffalo
Tearing down the skyway
Best Local Website / Blog
Buffalo Rising buffalorising.com
Step Out Buffalo stepoutbuffalo.com/
Blonde In Buffalo justablondeinbuffalo.com/
risecollaborative.com
Celebrate Buffalo celebratebuffalo.com/
Best Local Twitter
@TerrorTech – Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity
@DogsofBuffalo
@BuffaloGrlProbs
@jeremywgr
@RealTimWalton
Best Local TV Personality
Lou Forcastalino – WLOU
John DiSciullo – WBBZ
Lauren Hall – WIVB
Andy Parker – WKBW
John Beard – WGRZ
Best Local Sailing Races / Regattas
West Side Rowing Club
Buffalo Leukemia Cup Regatta
West Side Invitational
Wednesday Night Buffalo Harbor Sail races
Leukemia Cup Regatt
Best Local Radio Personality
Shreds & Ragan
Dj Rankan Kiss
Tom Bauerle
Josh Potter
Emily from Alt Buffalo
Best Local Journalist
Maryalice Demler
Newell Nussbaumer
Ed Drantch
Ben Tsujimoto
Jim Heaney
Best Instagram Account
@BuffaloNY
@dogsofbuffalo
@buffalovefoodie
@Becauseittastesgood
@buffaloreal
Best Individual Activist
Greg Hinaman – Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity
Bernice Radle
John Washington II
Timothy Walton – Trump activist
Robin Banks
Best Free Entertainment
Canalside Concerts
Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Elmwood Art Festival
Buffalo & Niagara Falls Zombie Walk by Terror Technologies for Charity
City of Night
Best Famous Person From Buffalo
Robby Takac
Jim Kelly
Rob Gronkowski
Rick James
Tim Russert
Best Date Spot
Left Bank
Mother’s
Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Caffe Aroma
Hot Mama’s Canteen
Best Bathroom Graffiti
The Old Pink
Nietzsche’s
DBGB
Broadway Joes
Mr. B’s
Best Annual Fundraiser
Ride for Roswell
Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity
Fabulous Feast (Shakespeare in the Park)
Buffalo Pride
AIDS Walk
Best Activist Group
Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity
Buffalo Riverkeepers
PUSH
Buffalo Vegan Society/VegFest
Buffalo Recycles
Best Museum
Buffalo Museum of Science
Buffalo Historical Museum
Buffalo Naval Park
Pierce-Arrow Museum
Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village
Best Movie Theater
North Park Theatre
Aurora Theatre, East Aurora
Screening Room
The Palace
Amherst Dipson
Best Place to Watch a Game
Gordon’s bar
Riverworks
Més Que
Mister Goodbar
SHOPS & SERVICES
Best Hair Salon
Louis Anthony Salon
Tonic Hair Salon
Jennifer Julia Salon
Lox Salon
The Refinery
Fawn & Fox
Cielo Salon & Barbershop
Best Yoga / Pilates
Soma Cura Wellness Center
Power Yoga Buffalo
East Meets West Yoga
Long + Lean Pilates
Evolation
Best Vintage, Thrift, or Consignment Shop
Goodwill
AmVets
Second Chic
Miss Josie’s
Adornment
Best Tattoos
HOD
Sink Or Swim
Artemis Tattoo Studio
Millennium Tattoo Studio
Rise Above
Redhouse Tattoo
Madd Tiki
Divine Machine
Best Sports / Outdoor Shop
Fleet Feet
Campus Wheelworks
Aurora Outfitters
Rick’s
Pacillo’s Fitness Gear
Best Snowboard / Ski Gear
Red door
Dekdebrun’s
Snowflake Ski Shop
City Garage
Best Produce
Lexington CoOp
North Tonawanda Farmer’s Market
Guercios
Country Peddler’s
Niagara County Produce
Best Private School
Nichols
Nardin
Canisius High School
St Joseph’s Collegiate Institute
Bishop Timon – Saint Jude High School
Best Preschool or Daycare
edukids
Westminster Early Childhood Program (WECP)
Rose Garden (and the above joke about the abortion clinic is not funny)
Kandyland Kids
Child Creative Development Center
Best Pop-Up Shop
Gridlock Laquer Nail Polish
Butter Block
PrimRose Path Boutique
Queen City Pop Up
Rare Bath and Body
Best Carpet / Rugs / Flooring
Markarian
Kenny Carpet
David Tiftickjian & Sons
Carpet Factory Oultet
Allasen Capet Co.
Best Piercings
Cowpok
Redhouse Tattoo & Piercings
The Parlour
American Skin Art
Imperial
Best Pet Grooming
The Laundromutt
Fetch n’ Catch
Murdock & Roo Pet Salon
Super pawz
Dog Days
Best Pedicure / Manicure
Excuria salon and spa
Capellos on Main
Nail Studio and Spa
Nail World
Cielo Salon
Best Pediatrician
Tonawanda Pediatrics
Williamsville Pediatrics
Delaware Pediatrics
Amherst Pediatrics
Dr. Bohdan Dejneka
Best Outdoor Market
Elmwood Bidwell Farmers Market
North Tonawanda Farmer’s Market
Williamsville Farmers Market
East Aurora Farmers Market
Clinton Bailey Farmers’ Market
Best Optometrist
Eye Care Professionals of WNY
VisualEyes
Eye Care
Troidl on Cleveland
Buffalo Eye Care
Best New Shop (Opened within past year)
PULP : coffee & comics
Fern and Arrow
Daisy’s Doghouse
DIYBFLO
Revolver Records
The Parlour of Buffalo
Best Musical Instrument Store
Matt’s Music
Allentown Music
Al Hemmer
Guitar Factory
Music City
Best Motorcycle Dealership
Gowanda Harley Davidson
American Harley Davidson
Bob Weavers
North Tonawanda HarleyDavidson/Royal Enfield
Hebeler’s Cycle
Best Massage
Soma Cura Wellness Center
Ground and Center Therapeutic Massage – Kristen Szalach-Cavanaugh LMT
The W Spa
Massage Suite and Spa.
Massage Therapeutic Arts
Best Martial Arts Studio
Master Gorino’s Pil-Sung Tae Kwon-Do
Les Amis Fencing Club
Jong Park Tae Kwon Do
Master Chong’s Martial Arts School
Master Khechen’s Tae Kwon Do
Best Workout Facility
Bikeorbar
JCC
Crossfit Buffalo
catalyst fitness
Fierce Fitness
Best Women’s Clothing Shop
Cats Like Us
Modern Nostalgia
Anna Grace
Second Chic
Yar Mo’s Muse
Best Men’s Clothing Shop
BUREAU
Napoli’s
Riverside Men’s Shop
Trend Up
Modern Nostalgia
Best Guided Tour
Explore Buffalo
Buffalo pedal tours
Lockport Caves
Forgotten Buffalo
Preservation Buffalo Niagara
Best Local Brewery
Resurgence
North
Big Ditch Brewing Co.
Flying Bison
Woodcock
Best Liquor / Wine Store
Premiere Wine & Spirits Maple Road
Gates Circle Liquor
Amherst Street Liquor
Global
Wine Sellar
Best Kid’s Summer Camp
Buffalo Zoo Camp
Cradle Beach Camp
YMCA Camp Weona
Park School Camp
John F. Beecher Boys &
Girls Club of Buffalo
Best Jewelry Store
Wild Things
Paul’s Jewelry Design,
Tonawanda
Ben Garelick
Andrew’s
Ray Crinzi Jewelers
Best Hotel / Inn / B&B
The Mansion
The Hotel Lafayette
Inn Buffalo
Foundry Suites
Lenox Hotel
Best Head Shop
Terrapin
Headspace
Decades
Headin’ To Hertel
California dreaming
Best Gourmet Store / Specialty Food Shop
Premier
Globe Market
Guericio’s
Nickel City Cheese &
Mercantile
Lexington Market
Best Gift Shop
Everything elmwood
Thin Ice Elmwood
Fern + Arrow
Buffalo Adore
Her Story
Best Furniture / Home Decor
Room
Ro
Offbeat Emporium
Adornment
Buffalo Adore
Best Florist
Maureen’s
Mischler’s Florist, Williamsville
Brighton-Eggert Florest
Woyshers
Mother Nature Plant Emporium
Graser’s Florist
Best Fish Market
Hayes Seafood House
Dash’s
Montondo’s Fish Market
Kenmore Fish Market
Exclusively Alaskan Good
Best Day Spa
Excuria
The W Spa
Dragonfly Studio and Salon
Massage Suite And Spa
Corto’s
Best Chocolatier
Platter’s Chocolates
Antoinette’s
Watson’s
Sweet Jenny’s
Ko-Ed Candy
Best Chiropractor
O’neill Chiropractic
Balanced Living Chiropractic Wellness
Braun Chiropractic
Grazen Chiropractic
Peak Performance
Best Butcher
Federal Meats
Johnny’s Meats
Sloan Market
Camelli Meats
Lorigo’s Meating Place
Best Bookstore
Talking Leaves
Pulp : Coffee & Comics
Rust Belt Books
West Side Stories
Burning Books
Best Bike Shop
Campus Wheelworks
Rick’s Cycle Shop
Go Bike Buffalo
Love and Sprockets
Handlebars Cycle Co.
Best Barber
Rust Belt Barber and salon
Lauren at Louis Anthony Salon
Vito
BKs Barber Shop
Jonny The Barber
Best Bakery
Fairy Cakes Cupcakery
Muscoreil’s
Five Points Bakery
Breadhive
DiCamillo’s bakery
Elm Street Bakery
Best Antique Shop
Adornment
Miss Josie’s
Shawnee Country Barn Antiques
CooCooU
Ro
Best Accessories
CATS LIKE US
Fern and Arrow
Blush
Modern Nostalgia
Anna Grace
The Arts
Best Video Artist / Filmaker
Gregory Lamberson
Brett Roedel
Rick Masi
Kevin Hutzler – Films
Crimson Pestilence
Best Supporter of the Arts
Robby Takac & Music Is Art
Burchfield Penney Art Center
M&T Bank
The community, collectively
Thin Ice elmwood
Best Stand-Up Comic
Josh Potter
Mama Rag
Shannon Dawn
Rick Matthews
Monstermatt Patterson
Best Public Art
The new light show on the waterfront.
Buffalo River History Mural
The Canoes
Spain Rodriguez Mural Tributec
Chow Monstro mural
Best Poet
Nathanael William Stolte
Benjamin Brindise
Julio Valentin
Justin Karcher
Brandon Williamson
Best Photographer
Vincent Lopez
Zach Rose
Jessica Helen Brant
Meredith Snow
Raquel Long
Best Painter
Chuck Tingley
Cecelia Ivy Price
Bethamphetamines
Cat McCarthy
Kaitlin Frisicaro
Best New Art Space
Sugar City
Pausa
Canvas Salon & Gallery
Glow Gallery
Artsphere
Best Local Writer
Jay Berent
Cat McCarthy
Benjamin Brindise
Donna Hoke
Justin Karcher
Colleen Dunphy
Best Gallery
Burchfield Penney Art Gallery
Albright Knox
Gallery
Dreamland
Buffalo Arts Studios
Best Fashion Designer
Emily Lyon
Ali Eagen
Alfred jackson
Shannon Kramp
Maritzalyn Mercado
T
Best Dancer
Xavier Drayton aka “Flyywalker”
Jiggy Jai Robinson
Rishone Todd
Michelle Joy-Sinuous Tribal Fusion Bellydance
Leslie Jean
Best Dance Company
Future Dance Center
Lehrer Dance
Verve Dance Studio
Neglia Conservatory of Ballet
Moné Dance Company
Best Burlesque Performer
Cat McCarthy
Jamie Docktor aka Mistress J Kiss
Ebony Cymonne
Jodi Suzanne Hahn
Delilah Dynamite
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