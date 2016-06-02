Best of Buffalo Nominees!!

Because we changed our voting method this year the voting for the Artvoice Best of Buffalo has been a record breaking 15,858. In the past people submitted ballots and nobody knew anything until voting closed and suddenly 5 “finalists” were named and then the winners were announced at the Artvoice B.O.B. party.

We changed that–inspired in part by the mesmerizing 17 candidates Republican primary. This year we allowed people to go online and create a reader’s ballot by nominating whomever they wanted for everyone to see. Those who were named began collecting votes. Some categories had as many 50 people or businesses named.

We’ve culled the top five vote getters. Voting is still open but new names can not be added. You can only vote for one of the five nominees. There are a few categories have more than 5 nominees. In those categories the voting was so heavy that not only were there numerous ties, but we felt anyone who received that many votes should continue to the final voting stage. In those cases we set a high threshold and if someone passed it they stayed in even if they were in the top 5.

Some patterns emerge when the vote totals get as large as they have. We can clearly see that Artvoice readers love to eat and know their chefs; drink a lot and know their bartenders, see a load of live music, and they seem to spend a lot of time at salons and spas.

Voting closes for good on June 9, 2016. If you have already voted in a category you can’t vote again even in this final stage. You can log on and vote for finalists in any category you didn’t vote in and you can ask your friends or family to vote for a finalist in a category that’s important to you that you can no longer vote in.

With that, please read on and don’t forget to come the Best of Buffalo Party at the Town Ballroom on June 14th 6pm.

THESE ARE YOUR NOMINEES – MAKE YOUR FAVORITE A WINNER

DINING OUT

Best Healthy Restaurant

Amy’s Place

Merge

D’Avolio

Ashkers

Poppyseed

Best Sponge Candy

Watson’s

Fowlers

Platters

Parkside

Antionettes

Best Seafood

Sea Bar

Oshun

Kuni’s

Hayes

The Viking Lobster Company

Best Wine List

Left Bank

Tappo

Hutches

Just Vino

Mother’s

Best Thai / Vietnamese / Burmese

Sun Restaurant

Jasmine

Saigon Bangkok

Thai Orchid

Pho dollar

Best Takeout / Delivery

Thai Orchid

Pho Dollar

Stack Burger

Bob & John’s

Best Sushi

Kuni’s

Sea Bar

Wasabi

Sun Restaurant

Kumo

Best Sub

Jim’s Steakout

Marcos italian deli it

Mike’s Subs

John and Mary’s

Bada Bing – “The Bing”

Best Stellar Restaurant Service

Russell’s

Lombardo’s

Toutant

Osteria

Tempo

Best Steak

Russell’s

Chop House

Black and Blue

Tempo

E.B. Greens

Best Sausage

Spar’s European Sausage Shop

Ballyhoo

Mineo & Sapio

Camellia Meats

Johnny’s Meats

Best Salad

Chris’ NY Sandwich Shop

Newbury Street

Poppyseed

Penny Lane Cafe

Globe Market

Best Restaurant With A View

Liberty Hound

Templeton Landing

Dock at the Bay

Hoaks

Water Street Landing

Best Place to Eat After am

Jims Steak Out

Mother’s

Lloyd’s Taco Trucks

Lenox Grill

Hot Mama’s Canteen

Best Pizza

LaNova

Bocces on Bailey

Imperial

Romeo and Juliets

Franco’s

Best Patio

Resurgence Brewing Company

Providence Social

Cecelia’s

Hydraulic Hearth

Coco’s

Rue Franklin

Allen Burger Venture

Left Bank

Mothers

Best New Restaurant (Opened within past year)

Penny Lane cafe

Lloyd Taco Factory

Deep South Taco

New York Beer Project

William K’s

Pasion

D’Avolio Kitchen on Main

Best Middle Eastern

Falafel Bar

Mezza Restaurant & Lounge

Amy’s Place

Natalie’s Mediterranean Eatery

Byblos

Best Mexican / Tex-Mex

Cantina loco

Don Tequila

La Divina

Deep South Taco

Lloyd Taco Factory

Best Upscale Ristorante / Trattoria

Russell’s

Trattoria Aroma

Ristorante Lombardo

Sinatra’s

Siena

Best Italian for Family Dining

Mullbury’s

Chefs

Frank’s Sunny Italy

Santiserios

Vino’s

Best Indian

Taj Grill

India Gate

Kabob and Curry

Taste of India

Jewel of India on Hertel

Best Greek / Mediterranean

Kosta’s

Pano’s

Mythos

Acropolis

Mezza

Best Gourmet Brick/Wood Oven Pizza

Hydraulic hearth

Brick Oven Bistro

Pi Craft

Vera Pizzeria

la Tavola Trattoria

Frankie Primo’s +

Siena

Best Food Truck

Lloyd Taco Trucks

Amy’s Food Truck

Black Market

The Cheesy Chick

The Whole Hog

Best Fish Fry

Hoaks

Wiechec’s Lounge

Blackthorn

Gene McCarthy’s

Parker’s Proper Fish and Chips

Best Donuts

Paula’s Donuts

Donut Kraze

Budwey’s Donuts

Famous doughnuts

Mazurek’s Bakery

Best Diner

Lake Effect

Amy’s Place

Sophia’s

Kosta’s

Zoe on Transit

Best Dessert

Dessert Deli

Butterwoods

Fairy Cakes Cupcakery

Mazurek’s Bakery

Butter Block

Best Deli

Joe’s deli

Marco’s Italian Deli

Guercio’s

Johnny C’s Deli

Mayback’s Deli

Best Coffee

Public Espresso + Coffee

Penny Lane Cafe

Tipico Coffee

Sweetness

Cafe Aroma

Best Chef

Martin, Martin Cooks

Jeff Cooke, Osteria , Villagio

James, Toutant

Jenniffer Pidlypchal

Marabella from Seina Restaurant

Mike Andrzejewski

Mike , Lenox Grill

Steve Gera. From black sheep

Ed Forester, Buffalo Proper

Chris Daigler, Bourbon and Butter

Best Cheap Eats

Amy’s Place

Ted’s Hot Dogs

Towne Restaurant

Greek to Me Restaurant

Hot Mama’s Canteen

Best Burger

Allentown burger venture Grover’s – East Amherst

the Grill @ the Dome

Griffin Pub

Soho Burger Bar

Best Brunch

Betty’s

Pano’s

Sophias restaurant

Left bank

Providence Social Club

Toutant

Shango

Best Beef on Weck

Charlie the butcher

Shwabels

Barbill

Anderson’s

Adrians Custard And Beef

Best BBQ

Fat Bob’s

Kentucky Greg’s

Smoke on the water

One eyed jacks

Suzy-Q’s Bar-B-Que Shack

Best Bar Food

Mooney’s – Depew/ W Seneca

Wellington Pub

Cole’s

Gene McCarthy’s

Old Pink

Best Bagel

Bagel Jay’s

Bread hive

Manhattan Bagel

Panera

Mythos

Best Wings

Duff’s

Bar Bill Tavern

Gabriel’s Gate

Anchor Bar

Nine Eleven Tavern

Best Vegetarian

Amy’s Place

Merge

Newbury Street

Natures apothecary

Sun Restaurant

MUSIC

Best Live Music Venue

Town Ballroom

Mohawk Place

Larkinville

Sportsmens

The Waiting Room

Canalside

The Tudor Lounge

Nietzsche’s

The Tralf

Best Vocal Ensemble

Buffalo Choral Arts Society

Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus

The Buffalo Chips

Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

The Lake Effect

The Buffalo Dolls

Best Rock / Blues Musician

Shawn Duchscherer

Zack Ward

Drew Azzinaro

Ray Barry

Jony James

Best Rock Act

Super Killer Robots

Surviving Friday

PA Line

Stalking Neptune

Electric Watermelon

Dirty Smile

Best Original Music Act

Chuckie Campbell & The Phaction

Dirty Smile

Tim Britt Band

PA Line

Super Killer Robots

Randle and the Late Night Scandals

Best Open Mic Night

Clarence Center Coffee Co & Cafe

Nietzsche’s

Gypsy Parlor TuTuTuesday

DBGBs

Tudor Lounge

Milkies Comedy Open Mic

Hot Mama’s Canteen w/ J Love

Best New Band

Dream Spectrum

Rear view ramblers

Electric Watermelon

Monkey Brothaz

First Ward

Stalking Neptune

Tim Britt Band

Midnight Kings

Grace Lougan and the Leftover Pancakes

Half Animal

The Phaction

Best Male Vocalist

Michael Disanto

Zach Carr

Thom Bieler

Trever Stribing of PA Line

Justin Marcheson

Ed Wyner

Best Hip Hop Act

Chuckie Campbell

Surviving Friday

Prime Example

Quadir Lateef

Shane & Tone

Best Jazz Musician

Bobby Militello

George Caldwell

Lew Custode

Ray Chamberlan

Brian Bauer

Best Jazz Act

Miles Davis Project

Easy Street Big Band

Custode and Parisi

Jules and the Vibratones

Frank Gerard band

Mari McNeal

The Hot Club Of Buffalo

Best Hip Hop DJ

Justin tyme from kiss .

Dj Heat . WBLK

DJ Milk (Amilcar)

DJ Dovey

DJ Sikes

Best Female Vocalist

Jessika Schreiber

Ali Critelli

Mandie Orr

Casey Moyer

Megan Brown

Amy Jane Morano

Best Country Act

West of the Mark

The Twang Gang

West Band

Rear View Ramblers

Scott Militello & The Heritage

Best Club DJ

Charles masters

DJ Lil Joe

Dj Rankan Kiss .

DJ Crespo

DJ Dovey

Best Classical Musician

David Meyers

Roman Mekinulov

JoAnn Falletta

Dean Vallas

Garrett Martin

Best Blues Act

Randle and the Late Night Scandals

Mick Hayes Band

Growers Blues Band

Big Sauce Trio

Black and Blues Band

Best Acoustic Act

Michael DiSanto

PA Line

Ryan Howze

Zach Carr & Jonah Krull

Surviving Friday

NIGHT LIFE

Best Drag Performer

Veronica Lace

Jayme Coxx

Gladys Over

Miss Keke Valasquez-Lord

Armani

Chevon Davis

Best Upscale Bar

Buffalo Proper

The Lodge

Hutch’s

Oliver’s

Salvatore’s

Best Strip Club

Colony

Tiffany’s

Alexanders

Pharaohs

Madam’s

Best Place to Dance

Club Marcella

Bottoms Up

Funky monkey

Dukes Bohemian Grove Bar

Exchange on Allen

Best New Bar

Big Ditch

New York Beer Project

Lloyd Taco Factory

Local Bar & Kitchen

Pasión

Best Neighborhood Pub

Gordon’s Pub

Founding Fathers

Essex Street

Gene McCarthy’s

Hot Mama’s Canteen

Best Karaoke

The Waiting Room

Gypsy parlor

Mister Goodbar

Hot Mama’s Canteen w/J Love

Essex Street Pub

Best Jukebox

Essex st pub

Frizzys

Mulligans Brick Bar

The Old Pink

The Jolly Jug

Best Irish Bar

Gene McCarthys

Shannon Pub

Eddie Brady’s

Griffins irish pub in south buffalo LGBT friendly

Doc Sullivan’s

Best Hookup Joint

The Old Pink

Nietzche’s

Savoy

Gypsy Parlor

Lenox Grill

Hot Mama’s Canteen

Best Happy Hour

Hot Mama’s Canteen

Savoy

Buffalo Proper

Century Grill

Providence Social

soho

Best Gay Bar

Q

Cathode

Club Marcella

Marcellas

Underground Night Club

Best Dive Bar

The Old Pink

Nietzsche’s

Frizzy’s

The Tudor Lounge

Essex St. Pub

Best Day Drinking Bar

Savoy Sunday Funday

Més Que

Tap House

The Old Pink

Mister Goodbar Sunday Funday

Best Craft Cocktail Selection

Vera Pizzeria

Ballyhoo

Buffalo Proper

Més Que

Pasion

Best Craft Beer Selection on Tap

Griffon Gastropub

ABV

Tap House

Mister Goodbar

Pizza Plant

Best Bowling

Voelkers

Kenmore Lanes

Transit Lanes

Tonawanda

Braymillers Lanes

Best Bottled Beer Selection

Lenox Grill

Mister Goodbar

Pizza Plant

Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar

Mes Que

Best Bartender

Carrie Wayne, Gordon’s Bar

Don Rice, Club Marcella

Joey ‘Dynamite’ Andriacchio

Eric Rawski, Cathode Ray

Frank Pusateri, Ballyhoo

Sean Coughlin, Snooty Fox

Danny Lettieri, Savoy

Alex Wenzel, Vera

Brett Krebuszewski, Toutant

Chris Benbenek, Tudor Lounge

Adam at Handlebar

Joe Whyte, Buffalo Proper

Joshua Campbell, Pasion Restaurant

Shanna Scippone at Hot Mama’s Canteen

Joe Morcelle, Barbill Tavern

Brad Thomas, Goodbar

Justine Powers, North

Don Rice, Marcella!

Tom Mistretta, SBG

Jason Wood, Vera

Jon Karel, Buffalo Proper

Pat, Allen Street Hardware

PEOPLE & PLACES

Best Day Trip

Letchworth

Lilidale

Griffis Sculpture Park

Zoar Valley

Chautauqua Institution

Worst New Idea You’ve Heard for WNY

30 Mph Limit On The Scajaquada Expressway

Closing Bars At 1 AM

Welfare Receipients Being Ordered To Remove Asbestos From Niagara County Buildings

Way Traffic On Pearl St.

More Hotels

We Need More People Like

Terry Pegula

Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity

Brian Higgins

Johny Chow

Tom Bauerle

Most Under-Covered Local Story of the Year

Niagara County Social Service’s Racism/Human Rights Lawsuit

Poor Voter Turnout – Rationale And Solutions

Operation “One-Ton” Food Drive By Terror Technologies

Nazi Propaganda & Bombs Found In Garage Of Niagara County Legislature Chairman William Ross

The New “Green Code” And What It Really Means To Us

Most Over-Covered Story of the Year

Racism in Buffalo

Patrick Kane Rape Allegation

New Stadium Proposals

Escaped convicts

Joe Mascia

Best Urban Garden

Broadway Market Rooftop Garden

WestSide Herbs and Alliums

Massachusetts Avenue Project

Michigan Avenue Project

The Lodge Rooftop Garden

Best Up and Coming Neighborhood

West Side

Waterfront

Hertel Avenue

Larkinville

First Ward

Best Scandal

Niagara County Commissioner Robert Restaino Gives Jobs/Free Health Insurance To His Family Memebers

Assemblywoman Angela Wozniak Having Extra-Marital Affair With Staffer

Senator Marc Panepinto Implosion

Buffalo Billion Investigation

Joe Mascia Racial Slurs

Best Reason to Live in Buffalo

Best food In The world

Big City Amenities/Little City Atmosphere

The Good People In The City Of Good Neighbors

The Water

Cost Of Living

Best Power Meeting Spot

Spot Coffee

Panorama on Seven

Harbor Center Marriott

Hotel Lennox

Public Espresso

Ashker’s Juice Bar

Best People Watching Spot

Canalside

Any Elmwood coffee shop

Erie county fair

Canal Fest

The Old Pink

Best New Idea You’ve Heard for WNY

Revitalization of Central Terminal

Legalized Marijuana

Rail Loop Around City

New Bills stadium in Buffalo

Tearing down the skyway

Best Local Website / Blog

Buffalo Rising buffalorising.com

Step Out Buffalo stepoutbuffalo.com/

Blonde In Buffalo justablondeinbuffalo.com/

risecollaborative.com

Celebrate Buffalo celebratebuffalo.com/

Best Local Twitter

@TerrorTech – Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity

@DogsofBuffalo

@BuffaloGrlProbs

@jeremywgr

@RealTimWalton

Best Local TV Personality

Lou Forcastalino – WLOU

John DiSciullo – WBBZ

Lauren Hall – WIVB

Andy Parker – WKBW

John Beard – WGRZ

Best Local Sailing Races / Regattas

West Side Rowing Club

Buffalo Leukemia Cup Regatta

West Side Invitational

Wednesday Night Buffalo Harbor Sail races

Leukemia Cup Regatt

Best Local Radio Personality

Shreds & Ragan

Dj Rankan Kiss

Tom Bauerle

Josh Potter

Emily from Alt Buffalo

Best Local Journalist

Maryalice Demler

Newell Nussbaumer

Ed Drantch

Ben Tsujimoto

Jim Heaney

Best Instagram Account

@BuffaloNY

@dogsofbuffalo

@buffalovefoodie

@Becauseittastesgood

@buffaloreal

Best Individual Activist

Greg Hinaman – Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity

Bernice Radle

John Washington II

Timothy Walton – Trump activist

Robin Banks

Best Free Entertainment

Canalside Concerts

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Elmwood Art Festival

Buffalo & Niagara Falls Zombie Walk by Terror Technologies for Charity

City of Night

Best Famous Person From Buffalo

Robby Takac

Jim Kelly

Rob Gronkowski

Rick James

Tim Russert

Best Date Spot

Left Bank

Mother’s

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Caffe Aroma

Hot Mama’s Canteen

Best Bathroom Graffiti

The Old Pink

Nietzsche’s

DBGB

Broadway Joes

Mr. B’s

Best Annual Fundraiser

Ride for Roswell

Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity

Fabulous Feast (Shakespeare in the Park)

Buffalo Pride

AIDS Walk

Best Activist Group

Terror Technologies Buffalo Zombies for Charity

Buffalo Riverkeepers

PUSH

Buffalo Vegan Society/VegFest

Buffalo Recycles

Best Museum

Buffalo Museum of Science

Buffalo Historical Museum

Buffalo Naval Park

Pierce-Arrow Museum

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

Best Movie Theater

North Park Theatre

Aurora Theatre, East Aurora

Screening Room

The Palace

Amherst Dipson

Best Place to Watch a Game

Gordon’s bar

Riverworks

Més Que

Mister Goodbar

SHOPS & SERVICES

Best Hair Salon

Louis Anthony Salon

Tonic Hair Salon

Jennifer Julia Salon

Lox Salon

The Refinery

Fawn & Fox

Cielo Salon & Barbershop

Best Yoga / Pilates

Soma Cura Wellness Center

Power Yoga Buffalo

East Meets West Yoga

Long + Lean Pilates

Evolation

Best Vintage, Thrift, or Consignment Shop

Goodwill

AmVets

Second Chic

Miss Josie’s

Adornment

Best Tattoos

HOD

Sink Or Swim

Artemis Tattoo Studio

Millennium Tattoo Studio

Rise Above

Redhouse Tattoo

Madd Tiki

Divine Machine

Best Sports / Outdoor Shop

Fleet Feet

Campus Wheelworks

Aurora Outfitters

Rick’s

Pacillo’s Fitness Gear

Best Snowboard / Ski Gear

Red door

Dekdebrun’s

Snowflake Ski Shop

City Garage

Best Produce

Lexington CoOp

North Tonawanda Farmer’s Market

Guercios

Country Peddler’s

Niagara County Produce

Best Private School

Nichols

Nardin

Canisius High School

St Joseph’s Collegiate Institute

Bishop Timon – Saint Jude High School

Best Preschool or Daycare

edukids

Westminster Early Childhood Program (WECP)

Rose Garden (and the above joke about the abortion clinic is not funny)

Kandyland Kids

Child Creative Development Center

Best Pop-Up Shop

Gridlock Laquer Nail Polish

Butter Block

PrimRose Path Boutique

Queen City Pop Up

Rare Bath and Body

Best Carpet / Rugs / Flooring

Markarian

Kenny Carpet

David Tiftickjian & Sons

Carpet Factory Oultet

Allasen Capet Co.

Best Piercings

Cowpok

Redhouse Tattoo & Piercings

The Parlour

American Skin Art

Imperial

Best Pet Grooming

The Laundromutt

Fetch n’ Catch

Murdock & Roo Pet Salon

Super pawz

Dog Days

Best Pedicure / Manicure

Excuria salon and spa

Capellos on Main

Nail Studio and Spa

Nail World

Cielo Salon

Best Pediatrician

Tonawanda Pediatrics

Williamsville Pediatrics

Delaware Pediatrics

Amherst Pediatrics

Dr. Bohdan Dejneka

Best Outdoor Market

Elmwood Bidwell Farmers Market

North Tonawanda Farmer’s Market

Williamsville Farmers Market

East Aurora Farmers Market

Clinton Bailey Farmers’ Market

Best Optometrist

Eye Care Professionals of WNY

VisualEyes

Eye Care

Troidl on Cleveland

Buffalo Eye Care

Best New Shop (Opened within past year)

PULP : coffee & comics

Fern and Arrow

Daisy’s Doghouse

DIYBFLO

Revolver Records

The Parlour of Buffalo

Best Musical Instrument Store

Matt’s Music

Allentown Music

Al Hemmer

Guitar Factory

Music City

Best Motorcycle Dealership

Gowanda Harley Davidson

American Harley Davidson

Bob Weavers

North Tonawanda HarleyDavidson/Royal Enfield

Hebeler’s Cycle

Best Massage

Soma Cura Wellness Center

Ground and Center Therapeutic Massage – Kristen Szalach-Cavanaugh LMT

The W Spa

Massage Suite and Spa.

Massage Therapeutic Arts

Best Martial Arts Studio

Master Gorino’s Pil-Sung Tae Kwon-Do

Les Amis Fencing Club

Jong Park Tae Kwon Do

Master Chong’s Martial Arts School

Master Khechen’s Tae Kwon Do

Best Workout Facility

Bikeorbar

JCC

Crossfit Buffalo

catalyst fitness

Fierce Fitness

Best Women’s Clothing Shop

Cats Like Us

Modern Nostalgia

Anna Grace

Second Chic

Yar Mo’s Muse

Best Men’s Clothing Shop

BUREAU

Napoli’s

Riverside Men’s Shop

Trend Up

Modern Nostalgia

Best Guided Tour

Explore Buffalo

Buffalo pedal tours

Lockport Caves

Forgotten Buffalo

Preservation Buffalo Niagara

Best Local Brewery

Resurgence

North

Big Ditch Brewing Co.

Flying Bison

Woodcock

Best Liquor / Wine Store

Premiere Wine & Spirits Maple Road

Gates Circle Liquor

Amherst Street Liquor

Global

Wine Sellar

Best Kid’s Summer Camp

Buffalo Zoo Camp

Cradle Beach Camp

YMCA Camp Weona

Park School Camp

John F. Beecher Boys &

Girls Club of Buffalo

Best Jewelry Store

Wild Things

Paul’s Jewelry Design,

Tonawanda

Ben Garelick

Andrew’s

Ray Crinzi Jewelers

Best Hotel / Inn / B&B

The Mansion

The Hotel Lafayette

Inn Buffalo

Foundry Suites

Lenox Hotel

Best Head Shop

Terrapin

Headspace

Decades

Headin’ To Hertel

California dreaming

Best Gourmet Store / Specialty Food Shop

Premier

Globe Market

Guericio’s

Nickel City Cheese &

Mercantile

Lexington Market

Best Gift Shop

Everything elmwood

Thin Ice Elmwood

Fern + Arrow

Buffalo Adore

Her Story

Best Furniture / Home Decor

Room

Ro

Offbeat Emporium

Adornment

Buffalo Adore

Best Florist

Maureen’s

Mischler’s Florist, Williamsville

Brighton-Eggert Florest

Woyshers

Mother Nature Plant Emporium

Graser’s Florist

Best Fish Market

Hayes Seafood House

Dash’s

Montondo’s Fish Market

Kenmore Fish Market

Exclusively Alaskan Good

Best Day Spa

Excuria

The W Spa

Dragonfly Studio and Salon

Massage Suite And Spa

Corto’s

Best Chocolatier

Platter’s Chocolates

Antoinette’s

Watson’s

Sweet Jenny’s

Ko-Ed Candy

Best Chiropractor

O’neill Chiropractic

Balanced Living Chiropractic Wellness

Braun Chiropractic

Grazen Chiropractic

Peak Performance

Best Butcher

Federal Meats

Johnny’s Meats

Sloan Market

Camelli Meats

Lorigo’s Meating Place

Best Bookstore

Talking Leaves

Pulp : Coffee & Comics

Rust Belt Books

West Side Stories

Burning Books

Best Bike Shop

Campus Wheelworks

Rick’s Cycle Shop

Go Bike Buffalo

Love and Sprockets

Handlebars Cycle Co.

Best Barber

Rust Belt Barber and salon

Lauren at Louis Anthony Salon

Vito

BKs Barber Shop

Jonny The Barber

Best Bakery

Fairy Cakes Cupcakery

Muscoreil’s

Five Points Bakery

Breadhive

DiCamillo’s bakery

Elm Street Bakery

Best Antique Shop

Adornment

Miss Josie’s

Shawnee Country Barn Antiques

CooCooU

Ro

Best Accessories

CATS LIKE US

Fern and Arrow

Blush

Modern Nostalgia

Anna Grace

The Arts

Best Video Artist / Filmaker

Gregory Lamberson

Brett Roedel

Rick Masi

Kevin Hutzler – Films

Crimson Pestilence

Best Supporter of the Arts

Robby Takac & Music Is Art

Burchfield Penney Art Center

M&T Bank

The community, collectively

Thin Ice elmwood

Best Stand-Up Comic

Josh Potter

Mama Rag

Shannon Dawn

Rick Matthews

Monstermatt Patterson

Best Public Art

The new light show on the waterfront.

Buffalo River History Mural

The Canoes

Spain Rodriguez Mural Tributec

Chow Monstro mural

Best Poet

Nathanael William Stolte

Benjamin Brindise

Julio Valentin

Justin Karcher

Brandon Williamson

Best Photographer

Vincent Lopez

Zach Rose

Jessica Helen Brant

Meredith Snow

Raquel Long

Best Painter

Chuck Tingley

Cecelia Ivy Price

Bethamphetamines

Cat McCarthy

Kaitlin Frisicaro

Best New Art Space

Sugar City

Pausa

Canvas Salon & Gallery

Glow Gallery

Artsphere

Best Local Writer

Jay Berent

Cat McCarthy

Benjamin Brindise

Donna Hoke

Justin Karcher

Colleen Dunphy

Best Gallery

Burchfield Penney Art Gallery

Albright Knox

Gallery

Dreamland

Buffalo Arts Studios

Best Fashion Designer

Emily Lyon

Ali Eagen

Alfred jackson

Shannon Kramp

Maritzalyn Mercado

T

Best Dancer

Xavier Drayton aka “Flyywalker”

Jiggy Jai Robinson

Rishone Todd

Michelle Joy-Sinuous Tribal Fusion Bellydance

Leslie Jean

Best Dance Company

Future Dance Center

Lehrer Dance

Verve Dance Studio

Neglia Conservatory of Ballet

Moné Dance Company

Best Burlesque Performer

Cat McCarthy

Jamie Docktor aka Mistress J Kiss

Ebony Cymonne

Jodi Suzanne Hahn

Delilah Dynamite