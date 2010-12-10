44 Bloomfield Estate

Take the first step onto the property ladder. This three bedroomed semi detached home gives a rare opportunity to purchase an affordable comfortable home in an established development only c. 1.5 miles from Wexford town centre, and within walking distance of Clonard Church and community centre and the industrial estate, a shop/garage, pharmacy, doctors surgery and much more.cheap nfl jerseys The property boasts both front and rear gardens and provides off street parking. Internally it is finished to a high standard and incorporates features such as a good sized west facing rear garden and free flowing living accommodation. A great opportunity to buy your home in an established well run estate.Kitchen Dining Room 5.36m x 3.7m. Catches most of the afternoon sun. Includes Shaker Style waist and eye level storage units, oak and part tile flooring, tiled splash backs and sliding doors to a good sized rear garden.