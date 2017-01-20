Sat Jan 21st 8pm Seneca Casino tickets start at $45

UNPLUGGED: SONGS AND STORIES





After 30 years and over 2000 performances, 54-40 continues to redefine their sound. This iconic Canadian alternative-rock band reworks hits like “Baby Ran” and “One Gun” with a brand new acoustic performance. Lead vocalist Neil Osbourne and bassist Brad Merrit are original members of the band since it was founded in 1981. In 2015, the band released their latest album (their fourteenth) with a greatest hits record named “La Difference: A History Unplugged.” in 2016. The album features ten of the band’s most famous songs all reworked in the “unplugged” format.