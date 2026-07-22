A Mini Guide to Self-Care: How to Enjoy a Solo Night In





If you feel mentally and physically exhausted after long workdays, a hectic home life and/or various daily responsibilities, it might be time to close the door on the world and enjoy a break.

When the opportunity arises, treat yourself to a relaxing night in alone and practice some self-care. While it won’t banish every worry or eliminate every task on your list, it could boost your happiness, protect your health and increase your energy levels.

If this sounds like exactly what you need, read the following top tips for enjoying a solo night in.

Put Down Your Smartphone

Unless you need your smartphone to contact your children or are waiting on an important call, turn off your phone or place it in a drawer in another room. This allows you to fully disconnect from pinging work emails, endless text chains, and pointless calls.

If you cannot bear to be away from your phone or want to use it to listen to music or watch TV, consider setting it to “Do Not Disturb.” Also, take the time to switch off all social media notifications to stop an Instagram tag from disturbing you while you relax.

Treat Yourself to Your Favourite Meal

Once you’ve put your phone away or switched off notifications, treat yourself to your favourite meal. If you don’t have the time or energy to whip up a dish in the kitchen, order takeout and enjoy a delicious, comforting meal that puts a huge smile on your face. Don’t forget to serve it with your favourite drink, such as a glass of wine, a can of Coca-Cola or a pot of soothing herbal tea.

Keep Yourself Entertained

If you have a busy home or social life, chances are a night alone is hard to come by, which is why you should aim to make the most of it. After many weeks or months of hard work, you deserve to relax and unwind your mind and body.

Fortunately, there are many fun ways to keep yourself entertained at home that won’t feel too taxing. For example, you’ll feel the stress drain away from your body while watching an episode or two of your favourite sitcom. Alternatively, you could play online slots, which could provide a much-needed thrill if you win.

Look for relaxing activities almost guaranteed to put a smile on your face, which could include reading a good book, sketching, completing a jigsaw puzzle or writing in a journal.

Care for Your Mind and Body

Last but not least, you should finish your evening by caring for your mind and body, which will help you enjoy deep, restorative sleep.

For example, finish your evening with a warm bath, and even add a beautifully scented bath bomb to wash away your worries. After you’ve stepped out, massage lotion onto your skin and follow a luxurious skincare routine, which can lift your mood and increase your self-esteem.

After slipping into bed, enjoy five to ten minutes of breathwork. It will calm your mind and body, helping you drift off easily and wake up feeling happier and healthier.



