Wed Jan 25th 7pm $20

Sportsmens





Adam Rafferty is an acoustic guitar master who has performed all over the world. He is also a guitar teacher and students have flown from all over the country and Europe just to tap Adam’s brain for guitar knowledge. Rafferty’s guitar talents are very in demand; he performed with jazz organ master Dr. Lonnie Smith, The Dizzy Gillespie Big Band, L.A. studio legend Bennie Wallace and the original Saturday Night Live Band. “I choose songs with strong melodies that I love to hear,” says Rafferty. “It’s not even about playing guitar at this point. It’s about conveying music and leading listeners through a musical experience.” Check out one of the best kept secrets in modern guitar.