Aer Lingus postpones Boston flights

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24/01/2005 07:50:45Back to Ireland Home

Aer Lingus has postponed its flights to and from Boston today due to a severe snowstorm on the east coast of the United States.

The airline said it was hoping that the incoming flight from the US city, which could not depart this morning, would be able to leave for Ireland later today.

It said it was also hoping to accommodate US bound passengers on a later flight than scheduled.

The US states of Massachusetts,cheapjerseys6vm5 https://www.cheapjerseys6vm5.top Rhode Island and New Jersey have all declared emergencies because of fierce blizzards, while the National Weather Service in the US has warned of “dangerously low” temperatures in some parts, saying people who leave their homes are putting their lives at risk.

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