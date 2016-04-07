Against the Many Targets
Artvoice is proud to announce that we are seeking submissions or original poetry for publication on these pages and consideration for publication in the new poetry magazine Foundlings.
To submit your original poem to Foundlings email foundlingszine@gmail.com.
To submit to Artvoice email Gia@artvoice.com.
Shorter poems [such as the poem below] are more likely to be published in our print edition. Longer poems of course are welcome for our online editions.
Against the Many Targets
By Max Crinnin
Wegmans has two sized carts or a basket
I take and hold my self tightly.
It is mid-day, mid-week, and only some of us
Really have time to be here now:
The old folks push angel food and tapioca,
Wealthy housemothers of Williamsville
Are hungry for something, more or less
Gluten? Look at the people
Admire rare cheese and Spanish
Hams! I think I could live
Here, like I did today
In the presence of Capicola.
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