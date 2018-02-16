Alcatraz guards and prisoners discuss “Life On The Rock”

THERE ARE A FEW GOOD MEN AND WOMEN

WHO DID INDEED SURVIVE THEIR DEPARTURE FROM ALCATRAZ PRISON





While there is continued debate about whether the Anglin Brothers successfully escaped from Alcatraz Prison in 1962, there is no doubt that there are survivors still around to talk about their time on “The Rock.”

To complement the “Alcatraz: Life on the Rock” exhibit at the Parc 55, the hotel is featuring a free speaker series with former “alumni” who will each deliver their individual stories about their experiences with the notorious prison.

Where: Parc 55 Hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin, San Francisco

(next to the Powell Street MUNI/BART stations)

In the hotel’s Cable 55 restaurant & bar

When/Who: Each of the speaker encounters will take place from 5:30-6:30pm

February 28 – former inmate Bill Baker

March 21 – former guard/last man on prison grounds Jim Albright

April 26 – historian John Martini – Alcatraz Island: 200 Years on the Rock

May 24 – former resident and warden’s daughter Jolene Babyak

More Info: Please visit www.alcatrazcruises.com/exhibit or call (925) 300-7252 for more information. Reservations are not necessary