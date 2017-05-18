ANA POPOVIC – Monday, May 22nd

Tralf Music Hall Mon May 22nd 8pm $19/$22

Born in Belgade, Ana Popovic is a blues guitarist and singer who has performed since 1995. Her latest album, “Trilogy” is a triple album with special guests including Joe Bonamassa, Robert Randolph, Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars, Bernard Purdie and rapper Al Kapone. In 2000, she appeared alongside Eric Burdon, Taj Mahal, Buddy Miles, Double Trouble, Eric Gales and others on a Jimi Hendrix tribute album Blue Haze: Songs of Jimi Hendrix. Ani Popovic is a beautiful girl with a beautiful sound on her guitar as well. Check her out!