Andy Cohen Says Bravo Has Failed To Cast Real Housewives In Nashville And Chicago Multiple Times

Andy Cohen was on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show this week and delivered exactly the behind-the-scenes Bravo history that fans of the franchise wait for, spilling on the cities that never worked out and the scrapped Real Housewives franchises that almost happened but didn't.

He confirmed that Bravo has cast in Nashville, Chicago and Greenwich, Connecticut "two or three times" each, repeatedly finding groups of women who didn't quite work on camera before moving on.

"The cities that we want are usually the ones that are not obvious," Cohen said. "When you look at Potomac and you look at Rhode Island, Salt Lake City before everybody started doing reality shows in Salt Lake City, these are places that people hadn't thought of. So I think it's going to be more like that."

He noted that Bravo has tried a lot of things that viewers never saw, sending cameras into prospective cities and sitting with groups of potential cast members before deciding the magic wasn't there.

"We've cast wide nets and put groups of women on camera who could be potential Housewives, but we've just not found the right groups yet."

The Real Housewives franchise currently has 12 American installments, RHOC, RHONY, RHOA, RHONJ, RHODC, RHOBH, RHOM, RHOP, RHOD, RHOSLC, RHOD and RHOR, plus Dubai, which Cohen does not oversee.

His new book Andy's Bravo Scrapbook releases October 20. He has been at Bravo for 20 years and still has not found the right women for Nashville.