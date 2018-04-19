April 29 – Bach’s Cantata, BWV 147 at Westminster Presbyterian Church

Buffalo, NY – Westminster Presbyterian Church presents Bach’s Cantata BWV 147, Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben (Heart and mouth and deed and life) in morning worship on Sunday, April 29, 10:30 AM, in the church Sanctuary, located at 724 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY. The Sunday sermon by Rev. Dr. Thomas Yorty is titled “Closing the Gaps: God’s Growing Flock of Sheep.”

The cantata will be presented by a chamber orchestra, the Westminster Schola, and four soloists. Movements will be played throughout the worship service, just as the piece would have been presented in Bach’s day.

Bach composed more than 300 cantatas, of which some 200 exist today. This cantata opens with an exuberant orchestral section leading directly into the chorus which calls for listeners to “bear witness to Christ.” There are four arias, one for each soloist.

Under the direction of Garrett Martin, Organist and Choirmaster, the Westminster Choirs present extensive sacred music programming each year, considered to be among the finest in Western New York.



