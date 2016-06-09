Summer Guide 2016

We did things a little differently with the Summer Guide this year. In the past we wrote short descriptions of summer activities in what we believed were clever, flowery or hip little narratives. That helped make ARTVOICE a little different than the daily newspaper. With millions of voices now being clever and hip on social media that effort to be a little different seems pointless. That’s actually a good thing because what readers really need is concise information they can use quickly. With that in mind our Summer Guide is designed to be as functional as possible–who, what, when and where.

We also did something innovative with the summer concert listings. For years we’ve seen every media, including ARTVOICE, choose one of two ways of delivering lengthy concert listings. Concerts are either organized in a calendar format or they’re organized by a list of venues and the shows there. I’ve missed some shows I would have loved to see because the information was buried in a big calendar and I didn’t look at that particular date.

As someone who has seen countless concerts I thought about why I go to a show. It’s not because of the date and it’s not because of the venue. I go for the music and if I really want to see the performer I don’t care what the date is even if I have to take off work. And while I have favorite venues I’ll go anywhere to see an act I’m passionate about. Therefore our concert Summer Guide is an alphabetical listing of everyone we could find who will be playing large shows. The list is not chronological and it’s not by venue. Scan the list and see who’s playing. If it’s someone you want to see the information of when and where and how much follows.

-jamie moses

SUMMER CONCERTS 2016

5 Seconds of Summer

Wednesday July 6 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors

A Taste of Country with Billy Currington, Eli Young Band, Granger Smith featuring EarlDibbles Jr., Jerrod Niemann, and LOCASH

Friday June 10 at Coca-Cola Field 5PM doors 6:30 show

All Them Witches with King Buffalo

Saturday July 23 Tralf Music Hall Hall 7PM doors 8PM show

AlunaGeorge with Cleopold

Monday June 20 Tralf Music Hall 7PM doors 8PM show

And the Kids with Jess Best and Dreambeaches

Thursday June 16th 9th Ward 7PM doors 8PM show

Authority Zero

Sunday June 26 Studio at Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30 show

Bad Boy Reunion featuring Grammy award winning R&B/hip hop artists Faith Renée Evans, 112, Carl Thomas and Total

Friday June 17 Canalside 5:30PM doors 6:30 show

Barenaked Ladies

Tuesday June 14 Artpark 4:45PM doors

Ben Folds with Music

Wednesday July 13 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

July 12 Artpark 4:45PM doors 7:15PM show

Blink-182

Wednesday August 24 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors

Blue Rodeo with Basia Bulat

Tuesday June 21 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Bob Dylan and his band with Mavis Staples

Thursday June 30 Artpark 6PM doors

Bonnie “Prince” Billy + Bitchin Bajas with Bill MacKay

Monday June 20 Asbury Hall 7PM doors 8PM show

BØRNS and LEWIS DEL MAR

Tuesday June 14 Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30PM show doors

Boy & Bear with Cobi

Friday June 10 Town Ballroom 7PM doors

Boz Scaggs with Don McLean

Tuesday August 23 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Brantley Gilbert

Friday July 8 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors

Brian Fallon & the Crowes with Chris Farren

Saturday June 25 Town Ballroom 7PM

Brad Paisley

Friday August 19 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors

Brandi Carlile with Margo Price

Monday July 11 Asbury Hall 7PM doors 8PM show

Brantley Gilbert

Friday July 8th Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) FREE PARK CONCERTS:

Thursday, July 7, Knox Farm in East Aurora at 7 p.m. with a rain date of July 8 at the same time

Sunday, July 10, 7 p.m. Tonawanda’s Niawanda Park

Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park

Wednesday, July 20, 7 p.m. at the band shell at Clarence Town Park, located at 10405 Main S. FREE

BPO commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare with a free concert in Delaware Park. Actors from Shakespeare in the Park join the BPO for an evening of music and scenes from Shakespeare’s works, presented on the newly-renovated Shakespeare in the Park stage.

Tuesday, July 19. FREE

BPO All Beethoven Program

Sunday July 24 ARTPARK

BPO “A Tribute to David Bowie”

Thursday July 28 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

BPO’s Summer Season concludes with an outdoor concert at Old Fort Niagara.

Sunday, July 31. 8 p.mFREE

Burton Cummings Band with April Wine and Buffy Sainte-Marie

Tuesday August 30 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

CeeLo Green

Saturday June 11 Town Ballroom 7PM

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Thursday June 9th Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show Free

Chevelle

Sunday August 7 Rapids Theatre Doors 7PM Show 8PM

Claypool Lennon Delirium

Thursday August 25 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

Coldplay

Monday August 1 First Niagara Center 7PM doors

Coolio

Thursday August 18 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show Free

Darius Rucker

Sunday July 31 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors

Dead Kennedys with Johnny Revolting and Reverie

Tuesday June 21 7PM doors

Delta Rae

Tuesday June 21 Tralf Music Hall Hall 7PM doors 8PM show

Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas with Future Now and Mike Posner

Sunday July 17 First Niagara Center 7PM doors

Direct Hit with Pkew Pkew Pkew and Problem Daughter

Friday July 25 The Leopard Lounge at Town Ballroom 7PM doors

Disturbed & Breaking Benjamin with Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia

Sunday July 24 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 6:30PM doors

Dolly Parton

Sunday June 12 Artpark 5:30PM doors 8PM show

Drake

Friday August 12 First Niagara Center 6:30PM doors

Dweezil Zappa Plays Frank Zappa

Thursday July 7 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

EDGEFEST 2016 featuring Deftones and City and Colour with guests Sam Roberts Band, Joywave, Tokyo Police Club, The Joy Formidable, Best Coast and Holy White Hounds

Sunday July 31 Canalside 1PM doors

Florida Georgia Line

Friday August 24 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors

Frank Turner with special guests July Talk

Thursday June 16 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

Frankie Ballard

Thursday June 30th Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

G-Eazy & Logic

Friday July 29 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 6:30PM doors

Goo Goo Dolls

Saturday August 20 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors

Have Mercy with Light Years, Nothing Nowhere, Subtle Words and Done Saturday June 18 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30 show

Heart with Joann Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick

Wednesday July 27 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 6:30PM doors

Inter Arma with Withered

Sunday July 10 Studio at Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30 show

Jeffery Foucault

Thursday July 7 9th Ward 7PM doors 8PM show

Josh Groban

Tuesday July 26 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors

Journey & The Doobie Brothers

Saturday July 9 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors

Justin Bieber

Tuesday July 12 First Niagara Center 7PM doors

KERFUFFLE 2016 Featuring AWOLNATION, Bloc Party, Coleman Hell, Death From Above 1979, Madisen, Ward and The Mama Bear, The Moth & the Flame, PVRIS, The Strumbellas, and Violent Femmes

Saturday July 23 1PM doors 1:45 show Canalside

KISS THE SUMMER HELLO 2016 Kiss 98.5’s show featuring Meghan Trainor, Iggy Azalea, Magic!, Troye Sivan, Melanie Martinez, and Jonas Blue

Sunday June 19 Canalside 3PM doors 4PM show

Lake Street Dive

Friday August 26 Town Ballroom 7PM doors

Lowest of the Low and Serena Ryder

Thursday August 11 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

Lynyrd Skynrd

Tuesday July 19 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM

Marian McLaughlin with Lesionread

Thursday August 11 9th Ward 7PM doors 8PM show

Mike Stud with Cal Scruby

Sunday June 26 Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30PM show

Miranda Lambert

Thursday June 23 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors

Motion City Soundtrack

Monday August 1 Town Ballroom 7PM

Myka Relocate with Light Up The Sky, Out Came The Wolves, Revealer, Scenery With Solace and Gretta Moire

Friday June 24 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30PM show

Never Shout Never with Hundred Handed and Me Like Bees

Wednesday July 6 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 7PM show

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with Big Pink

Wednesday July 6 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

O.A.R with The Hunts

Wednesday August 3 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge

Tuesday July 26 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show day

Prinze George

Friday August 5 The Leopard Lounge at Town Ballroom 8PM doors 18+

Public Enemy

Thursday June 23 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show Free

Rachael Sage CD release Show

Tuesday June 14 9th Ward 7PM doors 8PM show

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles

Tuesday August 9 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Ray Lamontage

Wednesday June 29 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Rival Sons

Saturday August 20 Town Ballroom 7PM doors

Samantha Fish

Monday June 6 Tralf Music Hall 7PM doors 8PM show

Seahaven

Friday July 1 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM

Shakey Graves and Preservation Hall Jazz Band & Wild Child

Thursday July 14 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

Stars

Friday July 8 Tralf Music Hall Hall 7PM doors 7:30PM show

Styx

Tuesday August 16 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

The Arcs and Mariachi Flor De Toloache

Thursday July 21 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

The Band Perry

Tuesday July 5 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

The Fall Of Troy with 68 and Illustrations

Tuesday August 9 Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30 show

The Kidz Bop Kids

Sunday August 28 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 3PM doors

The Neighbourhood

Monday June 13 Town Ballroom 7pm

The Paper Kites with Larkin Poe

Wednesday July 20 Studio at Waiting Room 7PM

The Winery Dogs

Tuesday July 5 Tralf Music Hall Hall 7PM doors 8PM show

The Wombats

Monday August 8 Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30 show

Toby Keith

Friday July 15th Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors

Tritonal

Thursday August 4 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE

Turnover with Sports and Secret Space

Thursday June 23 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30 show

Twenty One Pilots

Tuesday June 21 Canalside 7PM doors 8PM show

Two Door Cinema Club with Bayonne

Wednesday June 15 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Valient Thorr with Black Wizard

Friday July 8 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30 show

Vans Warped Tour

Thursday July 14 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 11AM doors

War on Women

Friday June 24 The Leopard Lounge at Town Ballroom

Whitesnake with Whitford and St. Holmes

Tuesday June 28 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Yes

Tuesday August 2 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show

Zac Brown Band

Sunday July 3 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors $24.50+

ZZ Top & Gregg Allman

Tuesday August 23 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors

FESTIVALS

JUNE

Lake Jam 16

June 11th – 12th Mickey Rats. Featuring Continuous Live Music with 4 Bands starting at 3PM

Allen West Festival

June 11th – 12th 10am – 7pm. Allentown West. A festival to promote local artisans and Allentown Businesses. Over 150 participating artists, vendors, restaurants and local businesses.

Northtown Subaru Dog Days of Kenmore

June 12th 12 – 4pm. Mang Park (Kenmore, NY). The Dog Days excitement includes dog sports, contests with prizes, education and training, dog vendors and activities, treats for humans and canines, and much more!

Strawberry Festival

June 15th 5pm – 8pm. The Pavilion at Island Park (behind Amherst Town Hall.) Live music, kids games, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake & more.

16th Annual Buffalo River Fest

June 17th – 19th. Buffalo River Fest Park (249 Ohio St.). Events include the Rigidized Metals River Fest Regatta, a waterfront photo and memorabilia display, “I Got It” Bingo, food and refreshments, a kids area, vendors, historic walking tours, live entertainment, a Father’s Day fishing contest. Entertainment includes Heard of Buffalo, Bleeding Hearts, and Hit & Run.

Dragon Boat Festival

June 18th 8am – 5pm. RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). A day of dragon boat racing and fun-filled activities for the whole family.

Lewiston GardenFest

June 18th – 19th 10am – 5pm. Historic Center Street (Lewiston, NY) Outdoor festival with beautiful open gardens, vendors for unique garden items and plants, speakers and see educational and entertaining demonstrations.

Rigidized River Fest Regatta

June 18th 11am. River Fest Park (249 Ohio St.). Build or bring your own boat to compete Most Creative Vessel and Best Built Vessel and compete in a series of races.

Juneteenth of Buffalo

June 18th – 19th. Martin Luther King Jr. Park (Best St. & Fillmore Ave.). The third largest Juneteenth celebration in the world. Praise & worship, Parade, entertainment, vendors, book fair, tours, kids activities, African drum & dance lessons, & more.

Discover Amherst Street Festival

Saturday June 18th. Amherst Street. A celebration of the area’s revitalization & growth. Family activities, food, entertainment, artwork, best pie in Black Rock Contest & more.

Fairy House Festival

June 18th 2pm – 6pm. 450 S. Fourth St. (Lewiston, NY). This whimsical outdoor festival is held annually in the Lower Park of Artpark. Enjoy hands on art activities, live music and dance performances, discover hundreds of tiny fairy house creations and more.

Buffalo Brewers Festival

June 18th 2:45pm – 7pm. Outer Harbor Buffalo. A premiere craft beer festival featuring over 40 New York State breweries, local food vendors and brands and celebrating the spirit of Buffalo. The Festival is committed to a message of sustainability and supporting local brewers, local farmers, local chefs and local business.

Ellicottville Paddle Festival

June 18th 4pm – 8pm. Holiday Valley Resort (Ellicottville, NY). Rent SUP’s and kayaks to enjoy Dina’s food truck selling street tacos, beer from Ellicottville Brewing Company and live music.

Sunday in the Park

June 19th 12pm – 4pm. Charles E. Burchfield Nature and Art Center (2001 Union Rd.). A family fun day and fundraiser for the BNAC with kids crafts & face painting, informational displays, baked goods sale & food trucks, wildlife & nature exhibits, treasure sale, pet rescue groups, basket raffle & 50/50 drawing, and a concert on the patio by My Cousin Tone’.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

June 23 – August 21st. Tuesdays through Sundays, 7:30pm. The Winter’s Tale June 23 – July 17, The Taming of the Shrew July 28 – August 21

Taste of Diversity Festival

June 25th 205 Grant Street between Lafayette & Auburn. Authentic food, art, & music from one of Buffalo’s most ethnically diverse neighborhoods.

19th Annual Parkside Garden & Architecture Tour

June 26th 10am – 4pm. Church Of The Good Shepherd (96 Jewett Parkway). An event that invites people to explore the magical surroundings of ‘a suburb’ that was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in 1870.

Wurstfest! The Wurst party in Buffalo!

June 26th 1pm – 8pm. Buffalo River Fest Park (249 Ohio St.). The German-American Musicians host the annual Wurstfest, a salute to sausage, beer and Gemütlichkeit, with special guests Die Auslanders for an afternoon of the best “wurst” in Buffalo.

CMC Jazzfest

June 29th Colored Musicians Club (145 Broadway Ave.). The CMC Jazzfest (Formerly known as the “Queen City Jazz Fest”) hosts numerous acts. This 2015 clip features E-Life 7 on the Festival’s large, outdoor stage.

JULY

2016 Ellicottville Summer Music Festival

July 1st – 3rd 6pm. Holiday Valley Resort (Ellicottville, NY). Performances by Rusted Root, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 38 Special, with fireworks on Saturday.

Bubble Run 2016

July 2nd 8am. Outer Harbor Buffalo. Clad in white t-shirts, Participants run, walk, dance and play across 3 miles of absolute fun! Waves start every 3-5 minutes. Then, at each kilometer, participants will run through the Foam Bogs where there is enough colored foam to cover you from head to toe!

47th Annual Grease Pole Festival “El Palo Encebao”

July 8th Olivencia Community Center Festival Grounds (261 Swan St.) 3 days of music, ethnic food, and dancing; a celebration of community and culture, with activities for the entire family; With Live Performances by: Gisselle, Pedro Jesus, Dynasty, Sol y Sombra, Son Boriqua, Calle Uno, Next Level, DJ C Perfect & DJ Mic-O.

3rd Annual Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival

July 9th Silo City (200 Silo City Row.). Featuring performances by Matt Schofield, Sonny Knight and the Lakers, The Campbell Brothers, Bryan Lee and the WNY Blues Band, The Betty Fox Band, Cedric Burnside Project, Vanessa Collier. With Food and Merchandise Vendors, and a Beer and Wine Tent.

Hamburg Garden Walk

July 9th 10am – 4pm. Memorial Park (Hamburg, NY). A varied bouquet of gardens to stimulate your senses and perhaps inspire you.

5th Annual Buffalo Bookfest

July 9th 11am – 5pm. Western New York Book Arts Center (468 Washington St.). A day-long festival dedicated to printing and the book arts. The festival will feature an artist’s market and a complete schedule of free indoor and outdoor hands-on demonstrations of the book arts for all ages, including steamroller printmaking.

Old Home Days Celebration

July 12th – 15th Island Park (Williamsville, NY, Behind Village Hall). Parade, live music, reunions, rides, fishing derby, refreshments, and more. A popular celebration to honor a century old community tradition.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas

July 17th – 24th. (15 Webster St., Tonawanda, NY). Celebrate the Erie Canal & it’s history featuring crafts, parades, chalk it up street art contest, , vintage fire trucks, the Duck Race, rides, fireworks & more. The largest event held along the banks of the Ol’Erie in NYS.

Buffalo Infringement Festival

July 28th – August 7th. 11 Days of Art featuring. various under the radar arts performances, exhibits, and events throughout the city.

Buffalo Ribfest

July 29th – 30th 11am – 10pm. Canalside. Buffalo Ribfest is a 2 day food & music festival featuring award winning rib vendors, cold beer and live music from Sisters With Voices, Cool Platinum, Neville Francis & the Riddim Posse, Caribbean Extravaganza, Joel Crouse, Ashley Campbell, Eric Van Houten, Marshall Dillon Band, and Jillian Eliza.

The Giant Contraption Race

July 30th 9am. Lewiston Landing (Lewiston, NY). See some of the most outrageous crafts competing for first place in this wild water race down the mighty Niagara River.

Niagara USA Wine Festival

July 30th – 31st 12pm – 7pm. Academy Park (Lewiston, NY). Taste from the Niagara Wine Trail USA wineries all in one convenient location.

AUGUST

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

August 3rd – 6th. Jamestown, NY. Late Night Comedy Events with Food and Drinks, Dinner Show, Member’s Only Archive Event, Desi Arnaz Congo Workshop, Tropicana Room Dinner Specials, Stand-Up classes and Showcases, Tour of Lucille Ball’s hometown & cemetery tour. Featuring standup by Lewis Black, Trevor Noah, Brian Regan, and The Farrelly Brothers.

The 53rd Eden Corn Festival

August 4th – 7th. Legion Dr. & Main St, Eden. Rides, games, refreshments, parade, contests, music, and various entertainment. Free.

Niagara Tattoo Expo

August 5th – 7th. Niagara Falls Conference Center (101 Old Falls St.). Live tattooing & piercing, world renowned artists, contests, awards, sideshow acts, special guests, seminars, & more.

The 5th Annual Chalk Fest Buffalo

August 6th – 7th. Noon – 6pm. Fountain Plaza (Main St. between Chippewa & Huron St.). A children’s storybook is illustrated along the sidewalk and once completed gets narrated to the surrounding children. A free, family-friendly event featuring. live music, dancers, face painters, balloons, street performers, 3-D chalk artists, and more.

Enchanted Forest

August 7th 1pm – 4pm. Charles E. Burchfield Nature and Art Center (2001 Union Rd.). Free family fun event. Enjoy the magic of nature. Musical performance by “4 Way Street”

America’s Grape Country Wine Festival

August 12th – 14th. Chautauqua County Fairgrounds (Dunkirk, NY). Wineries, craft, and food vendors, free chef seminars , music, & more.

The Erie County Fair

August 10th – 21st. Fairgrounds Gaming and Raceway Clubhouse (5600 McKinley Pkwy. Hamburg, NY). Live music, community stage acts, concerts, fair camp, contests, talent contest, rides, refreshments, animals, and more.

CARNIVALS

JUNE

Kenmore Days

June 22nd – 25th. Thursday 4pm – 10pm Friday & Saturday 12pm – 10pm. Mang Park (Kenmore, NY). A community celebration hosted by the village of Kenmore featuring rides, games, live music, great food, free entertainment, fireworks, and more.

West Seneca Community Days

June 24th – 25th. Thursday 6pm – 10pm Friday 6pm – 12am Saturday 1pm – 12am. Veteran’s Park (West Seneca, NY). A Community celebration hosted by West Seneca featuring rides, games, great food, beer tent, parade, live entertainment, fireworks, and more.

JULY

Clarence Hollow Fest

July 2nd – 4th. Clarence Town Park. A Fourth of July festival sponsored by the Clarence Hollow Association featuring rides, food, games, bands, beer tent, and fireworks on the 4th.

Queen of Heaven Carnival

July 8th – 10th Friday 6pm – Midnight Saturday Noon – Midnight Sunday Noon – 9:30pm. Queen of Heaven Church (4220 Seneca St.) The premier Carnival event featuring live music, beer tents, Super Cruz Night, games, & more.

AUGUST

Fourteen Holy Helpers Summer Fest

August 5th – 7th. Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish (1345 Indian Church Rd. West Seneca) Friday 4pm-midnight, Saturday 5pm-midnight Sunday 1pm-9pm. A weekend of rides, live music, food, craft fair, games, theme basket raffles, and more held by Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish.

SEPTEMBER

Clarence Labor Day Fair

September 3rd -5th 11am – 11pm Saturday & Sunday, Monday, 11am-8pm. Clarence NY (9415 Clarence Center Rd.) An annual Labor Day fair sponsored by the Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company Benevolent Association feat. rides, games, food, demolition derby, fireworks, parade, beer tent, live music, & more.

FOOD FESTIVALS

JUNE

BBQ & Blues Bash 2016

June 17th 4pm – 8pm. Cobblestone District. Enjoy live blues, barbecue food, beer, and good company while supporting the children and families served by Gateway Longview.

Taste of Diversity Festival

June 25th 205 Grant Street between Lafayette & Auburn. Authentic food, art, & music from one of Buffalo’s most ethnically diverse neighborhoods.

JULY

Taste of Buffalo

July 9th – 10th 11am. Delaware Ave. Downtown Buffalo From Chippewa Street to Niagara Square More than 200 culinary specialties served by WNY’s best restaurants & three stages with a variety of live music. The largest two-day festival in the country.

Hamburg Burgerfest

July 16th Noon – 11:45pm. 18 North Buffalo St. Hamburg, and in Village of Hamburg Municipal Parking Lot. Celebrate the 129th anniversary of the creation of the hamburger. Classic car show, burger-eating contest, parade & music.

The Niagara Wine Trail

July 30th – 31st Saturday Noon-7:00pm, Sunday Noon-6pm. Academy Park (Lewiston, NY). Spend the weekend tasting wine from the Niagara Wine Trail wineries at the 8th annual Wine Festival.

AUGUST

Taste of Williamsville

August 7th 12-8pm. Island Park (Williamsville, NY, Behind Village Hall). Local restaurants offer their best culinary delights. Food tickets are purchased the day of. Free children’s activities & entertainment.

Taste of Ellicottville

August 13th – 14th 12-4pm. Village of Ellicottville. You can sample the best that Ellicottville’s fine restaurants have to offer as they set up “Cafe Style” on the streets. Tickets are $1 each and items are between $1-$4. You can purchase tickets at the main ticket booth centrally located in the village.

Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival

September 3rd – 4th 12pm. Coca-Cola Field (257 Washington St.). Kids zone, cook-offs, contests, Buffalo wings, refreshments, and more. $5/free for kids under 8.

CULTURAL FESTIVALS

JULY

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival

July 14th – 17th 11am-10pm. Hertel Ave. Local entertainment, bocce, Italian Idol contest, demonstrations, crafts, kid’s activities, the second largest Italian street festival in the country. Take in the sights, sounds, food, & culture that make the Italian-American experience so very special.

18th Annual Lebanese Festival

July 29th – 31st. St. John Maron Catholic Church (2040 Wehrle Dr.) Homemade Lebanese cuisine, traditional dance performances, church tours, rides, and live music.

AUGUST

The 32nd Scottish Festival & Highland Games

August 19th – 21st. Buffalo-Niagara Heritage Village (3755 Tonawanda Creek Road). feat. Scottish fare and beer, bag piping, clan row, dancing, celtic vendors and the ever-popular Highland Games presented by the Buffalo Heavies. $10/free for kids 12 & under.

Ukrainian American Day Festival

August 22st 1:30-8pm. Ukrainian Cultural Center Dnipro (562 Genesee St.). A day of live music, dance performances, delicious Ukrainian foods, Bounce house,, games of chance, basket raffles, arts & craft vendors, historic building tours and lots of family fun, rain or shine.

35th Buffalo Irish Festival

August 26th – 28th Buffalo Outer Harbor Friday 5pm-midnight, Saturday noon-midnight,Sunday noon-10pm. A celebration of Irish food, music, drink, & fun.

ART FESTIVALS

JUNE

Allentown Art Festival

June 11th – 12th 10am – 6pm. Allentown Historic Preservation District. A festival to enjoy the charm and uniqueness of the Allentown area and the quality of the art and crafts presented by the over 400 juried exhibitors.

Niagara Falls Music & Art Festival

June 17th – 19th. Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel. Free community event which will feature a wide collection of artists, live music, vendors, food and beverages, and activities, all centered on community and family fun.

41st Lockport Outdoors Arts & Crafts Festival

June 25th – 26th 11am – 5pm. (Main st. in downtown lockport off Rt. 78) Over 200 Craft & food vendors from all over the United States. Fun for the whole family w/ free parking & admission.

AUGUST

50th Annual Lewiston Art Festival

August 13th – 14th 10am – 6pm . Center St. (Lewiston, NY.). Lewiston’s signature event feat. work by more than 175 exceptional artists and fine crafters. Meet the artists one-on-one and enjoy more than 20,000 original works of art including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, wood, mixed media, and photography.

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts

August 27th – 28th, 10am. Over 170 artists and crafters, over 50 performances, dance tent, Kidsfest, solar powered stages, refreshments, vendors, & more.

HISTORIC TOURS

Buffalo River History Tours

(716) 796-4556 | buffaloriverhistorytours.com

1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo, NY 14202

Take a trip back in time to explore the industrial riverfront on this ninety-minute boat tour. Reservations can be booked online.

Tours include: Buffalo River Tour and Silo City Tour – Boat and walking.

Buffalo History Tours

(716) 222-2432 | buffalohistorytours.com

76 Pearl St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Tours Include: Hotel Lafayette,Haunted Pub Crawl, Riverworks Grain Silo Tours, Murder Mystery Events, Scavenger Hunts, Lawless Buffalo Pub Crawl, Free Walking History Tour, Fireworks Tours

Shea’s Historic Tours

(716) 847-1410 | www.sheas.org

646 Main Street. Buffalo, NY 14202

Take a tour of Shea’s Performing Arts Center! The Neo-Spanish Baroque architecture and design makes it worth the visit.

Millionaire Mile: Delaware Avenue Mansions

(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org

Explore Buffalo

1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201

This tour covers the section of Delaware avenue from North Street to Bryant Street. The immense fortunes of some of the wealthiest families went into these gorgeous buildings that were raised during the Gilded Age. Space is limited, reservations are encouraged.

Twilight Tour of Homes

(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org

Explore Buffalo

1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201

Jun 16 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Join Explore Buffalo at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site for a relaxed walking tour featuring interior access to historic homes in the Chapin and Lincoln Parkway neighborhood. See website for advanced VIP tickets, guidebook, and ticket pickup times and locations.

Silo City Vertical Tour

(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org

1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201

Takes you to the top of the American and Perot grain elevator complexes. Includes an inside look into the Perot Malthouse production processes. Not recommended for those with a fear of heights, and those participating must be able to walk roughly ten flights of stairs. Please check the websites for meet-up locations and dates.

Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride

(716) 438-0174 | (716) 778-8621 | www.lockportcave.com

5 Gooding Street

Enjoy a subterranean boat tour of Buffalo’s industrial history that includes five Erie Canal locks constructed in 1838 and artifacts from the Industrial Revolution. Tickets may be purchased online.

Forest Lawn Cemetery Tours

(716) 885-1600 | www.forest-lawn.com/events

1411 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209

Tour one of the most historic cemeteries in Western New York, characterized by its beautiful scenery and rich history. Tours Include: Trolley Tour; Walking Tour; Moonlight Walking Tour; Pan-American Exposition Trolley Tour; Behind the Scenes Trolley Tour of the inner workings of the cemetery; Artwork on the Forest Lawn Canvas Trolley Tour; Civil War Trolley Tour; Buffalo Electrified Tour – Learn about the massive impact electricity had in Buffalo at its invention in 1901, and how it affected the city’s elite (lunch included); All Wright All Day Trolley Tour – Visit Wright-designed buildings all across Buffalo.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House Complex Tours

(716) 856-3858 | www.darwinmartinhouse.org

125 Jewett Parkway, Buffalo NY

Take a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s world famous Darwin Martin House. One and two hour tours are available. Pricing and tour schedule can be found online. Reservations recommended.

Forgotten Buffalo

(716) 833-5211 | www.forgottenbuffalo.com

These are unique tours specific to some of the more niche aspects of Buffalo. Tours generally cost $50 per person. Price includes meal, bus transportation, docent led guided tour–prizes and giveaways. Must be 21 years of age to participate. Reservations recommended. See website for a list of various tours.

Allentown Mob Tour

(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org

1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201

Along with the immigration of Italians into Buffalo, the Mob wasn’t far behind. Learn about Allentown’s Mob history and how it influenced the greater city. Reservations are highly suggested.

West Side Mob Tour

(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org

1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201

The Mafia wasn’t only big in Chicago and New York, so come discover a little bit more about the history of Buffalonian Organized Crime. Space is limited. Reservations are encouraged.

SEE THE CITY TOURS

Visit Buffalo Niagara

(716) 852-0511 | www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

403 Main St, #630, Buffalo, NY 14203

Visit Buffalo Niagara has plotted two self-guided walking tours:

Delaware District Self-Guided Walking Tour

visitbuffaloniagara.com/elmwood-village-delaware-district

Allentown and Elmwood Amble Self-Guided Walking Tour

visitbuffaloniagara.com/allentown-amble

Buffalo Touring Company Segway Tours

(716) 259-4887 | www.buffalotouringcompany.com

One Museum Ct.

Experience Buffalo on a Segway personal transporter. Tours are held Friday- Monday and will last two and a half to three hours. Participants must be at least 16 years old and between 100 and 260 pounds. All tours begin at the Buffalo History Museum.

Buffalo Trolleys

(716) 668-6000 | www.buffalotrolleys.com

1625 Buffalo Avenue. Suite 1A. Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Trolley around the city listening to anecdotes and enthralling history.

Larkin, Hydraulics and Valley Tour

(716) 854-3749 | www.openairbuffalo.org

Open Air Buffalo

14 Lafayette Square, Suite 1425

Offers open air bus tours of architectural and historic sights. Urban planner, Chris Hawley will help with the Campaign for Greater Buffalo. Come experience this great Open-Air Autobus tour on Larkinville’s Market Thursdays. Dates include Thursdays, Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Aug. 21 and Aug. 28. The tour leaves Larkin Square, Seneca & Emslie at 5:30pm the approx. 1 hr. Tour.

21 AND OLDER TOURS

Buffalo Pedal Tours

(716) 984-3834 | www.buffalopedaltours.com

347 Ellicott Street Buffalo, New York 14203

359 Ganson Street Buffalo, New York 14203

Relax and enjoy our city on a green pedal powered party bus. Tours may be booked online. Tour Types Available – Social Mixer, Private Pub Crawl, Bachelorette Party, Architectural Gems Tour, Progressive Diner.

Brewing Buffalo: Then and Now Bus Tour

(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org

1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201

Tour Buffalo’s brewing history and current beer industry.

Consumer’s Craft Cruiser – (Roaming throughout Buffalo)

(716) 249-1499 | www.craftcruiser.com

Buffalo, NY 14203

Draft beer on a “megacycle” while touring the city! Roam Buffalo with 8-15 of your friends on a bike cruiser where everyone can be together.

FAMILY TOURS

Buffalo Bites Food Tours

(800) 656-0713 | buffalobitesfoodtours.com

Elmwood Village Food Tour

Thursdays through Sundays

Near Elmwood and Cleveland Avenues. Exact location provided at time of purchase. Enjoy the best food culture Buffalo has to offer.

Epicurean East Aurora Food Tasting & Historical Walking Tour

Fridays and Saturdays at 12:00 pm.

Narrated tour visits six different local establishments and includes a wealth of information on the history, architecture, and cultural aspects of this historical Western New York village. Exact meeting destination is given at the time of ticket purchase.

Buffalo Garden Walk

www.gardenwalkbuffalo.com

Sat., July 30–Sun. July 31, 10am–4pm

With 416 gardens the Buffalo Garden Walk is the largest garden tour in America. Held annually the last weekend in July. Maps are provided.

WNY Helicopter Tours

(716) 353-1144 | www.wnyhelos.com

6765 Heltz Road

Lakeview, NY 14085

Begins at the Hamburg Airport. On this tour you will see the windmills of South Buffalo, a bird’s eye-view of the waterfront, the Niagara River all the way to Grand Island.

WATERFRONT TOURS

Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper Water Tours

(716) 852-7483 | www.bnriverkeeper.org

721 Main Street, Buffalo NY

Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper offers rich paddling tours to paddlers of all experience levels on many unique waterways around Western New York. Register online. Dates, times, and locations are available on the website. Custom paddling programs are also available.

BFLO Harbor Kayak Tours

(716) 288-5309 | bfloharborkayak.com

1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo NY

Take a tour of Buffalo’s waterfront on a kayak or paddle board. Prices are hourly. Half day tours are available Monday – Wednesday. Prices for single kayaks, tandem kayaks, and stand up paddleboards are available on the website. Tickets may be booked online.

Riverfront Renaissance

(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org

1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201

Buffalo was born from the industrial waters of Lake Erie. Come find out how the city grew from the bare hands and hard work of its people.

Spirit of Buffalo

(716) 796-7210 | www.spiritofbuffalo.com

1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo NY

The Spirit of Buffalo offers sailing tours and cruises on a classic 73 foot topsail schooner. The Spirit of Buffalo is available May through October and for private and corporate charters, public cruises, children’s pirate adventures and educational excursions. Call for reservations. Tours Include: Day Sails; Evening and Sunset Sails; Wine in the Wind Sail–sample Niagara region wines; Craft Brew Cruise; Pirate Cruise Dinner and a Sail

Buffalo River Canoe and Kayak Outfitters

(716) 771-2995 | alli-50.wix.com/buffaloriver

900 Harlem Road. West Seneca, NY 14224

Canoe or kayak through the windy Buffalo River to see the historical grain elevators and new development that makes Buffalo what it is.

Buffalo Lighthouse Tours

buffalolight.org

1 Fuhrmann Blvd. Buffalo, NY 14203

Historic artifacts and tour of the lighthouse!

Buffalo Harbor Cruises

(716) 856-6696 | (800) 244-8684 | buffaloharborcruises.com

79 Marine Dr.

Buffalo Harbor Cruise offer narrated informational cruises down Buffalo’s waterways. Public Cruises are available July through Labor Day and private cruises are available May through September.Tours Include:

Landmark Cruises

July-August on Wednesdays 3pm

Become familiar with many Buffalo landmarks on this shoreline cruise.

Buffalo Harbor Cruise

Miss Buffalo II awaits! Travel through local Buffalo waterways that include the Black Rock Lock and Canal, Buffalo’s original lighthouse, and Old Fort Erie in Canada

Historic Buffalo River Cruises

Learn about the Buffalo River’s economic impact and influence on the “Queen City’s” development. Reservations required.

AROUND NIA. FALLS TOURS

Bedore Tours

(716) 696-3200 | www.bedoretours.com

2968 Niagara Falls Boulevard. North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Tours of Niagara Falls on both the American and Canadian sides! Tours are available in Spanish, German, French and Italian.

Maid of the Mist Tour and Observation Deck

(716) 284-8897 | www.maidofthemist.com

Niagara Falls State Park. 1 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls, NY

Feel the mist rain down from above as you visit both the American and Horseshoe falls in this thirty-minute boat ride on the Maid of the Mist. See website for details and pricing.

Mill Road Scenic Overlook Tour

716.852.3300 | www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org

617 Main Street. Buffalo, New York 14203

Saturday, June 18, 2016, 11 am–1 pm

Buffalo Tours arranges private group tours, step-on guides, and educational field trips on request. Tours are held throughout the year. Most publicly scheduled tours do not require reservations. Join Buffalo Tours for a tour of one of the most naturally gorgeous areas in greater Buffalo.

Stella Niagara Area Tour

716.852.3300 | www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org

617 Main Street. Buffalo, New York 14203

Saturday, July 30, 2016, 11 am–1 pm; and, Saturday, August 27, 2016, 11 am–1 pm. Enjoy a tour of one of Buffalo’s loveliest preservations. Get outside and enjoy the summer weather on a tour devoted to the natural beauty of the Niagara region.

Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours

(905) 468-4800 | www.whirlpooljet.com

Rip down the Niagara River in a super powered jet boat that takes you into the Devil’s Hole rapids. Group packages are available. See website for pricing and more information.



Niagara on the Lake

61 Melville St. P.O. #1215, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada

Lewiston

115 South Water St. Lewiston, New York, United States 14092

Niagara Falls

3050 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.