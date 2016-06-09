Summer Guide 2016
We did things a little differently with the Summer Guide this year. In the past we wrote short descriptions of summer activities in what we believed were clever, flowery or hip little narratives. That helped make ARTVOICE a little different than the daily newspaper. With millions of voices now being clever and hip on social media that effort to be a little different seems pointless. That’s actually a good thing because what readers really need is concise information they can use quickly. With that in mind our Summer Guide is designed to be as functional as possible–who, what, when and where.
We also did something innovative with the summer concert listings. For years we’ve seen every media, including ARTVOICE, choose one of two ways of delivering lengthy concert listings. Concerts are either organized in a calendar format or they’re organized by a list of venues and the shows there. I’ve missed some shows I would have loved to see because the information was buried in a big calendar and I didn’t look at that particular date.
As someone who has seen countless concerts I thought about why I go to a show. It’s not because of the date and it’s not because of the venue. I go for the music and if I really want to see the performer I don’t care what the date is even if I have to take off work. And while I have favorite venues I’ll go anywhere to see an act I’m passionate about. Therefore our concert Summer Guide is an alphabetical listing of everyone we could find who will be playing large shows. The list is not chronological and it’s not by venue. Scan the list and see who’s playing. If it’s someone you want to see the information of when and where and how much follows.
-jamie moses
SUMMER CONCERTS 2016
5 Seconds of Summer
Wednesday July 6 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors
A Taste of Country with Billy Currington, Eli Young Band, Granger Smith featuring EarlDibbles Jr., Jerrod Niemann, and LOCASH
Friday June 10 at Coca-Cola Field 5PM doors 6:30 show
All Them Witches with King Buffalo
Saturday July 23 Tralf Music Hall Hall 7PM doors 8PM show
AlunaGeorge with Cleopold
Monday June 20 Tralf Music Hall 7PM doors 8PM show
And the Kids with Jess Best and Dreambeaches
Thursday June 16th 9th Ward 7PM doors 8PM show
Authority Zero
Sunday June 26 Studio at Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30 show
Bad Boy Reunion featuring Grammy award winning R&B/hip hop artists Faith Renée Evans, 112, Carl Thomas and Total
Friday June 17 Canalside 5:30PM doors 6:30 show
Barenaked Ladies
Tuesday June 14 Artpark 4:45PM doors
Ben Folds with Music
Wednesday July 13 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
July 12 Artpark 4:45PM doors 7:15PM show
Blink-182
Wednesday August 24 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors
Blue Rodeo with Basia Bulat
Tuesday June 21 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Bob Dylan and his band with Mavis Staples
Thursday June 30 Artpark 6PM doors
Bonnie “Prince” Billy + Bitchin Bajas with Bill MacKay
Monday June 20 Asbury Hall 7PM doors 8PM show
BØRNS and LEWIS DEL MAR
Tuesday June 14 Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30PM show doors
Boy & Bear with Cobi
Friday June 10 Town Ballroom 7PM doors
Boz Scaggs with Don McLean
Tuesday August 23 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Brantley Gilbert
Friday July 8 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors
Brian Fallon & the Crowes with Chris Farren
Saturday June 25 Town Ballroom 7PM
Brad Paisley
Friday August 19 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors
Brandi Carlile with Margo Price
Monday July 11 Asbury Hall 7PM doors 8PM show
Brantley Gilbert
Friday July 8th Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) FREE PARK CONCERTS:
Thursday, July 7, Knox Farm in East Aurora at 7 p.m. with a rain date of July 8 at the same time
Sunday, July 10, 7 p.m. Tonawanda’s Niawanda Park
Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park
Wednesday, July 20, 7 p.m. at the band shell at Clarence Town Park, located at 10405 Main S. FREE
BPO commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare with a free concert in Delaware Park. Actors from Shakespeare in the Park join the BPO for an evening of music and scenes from Shakespeare’s works, presented on the newly-renovated Shakespeare in the Park stage.
Tuesday, July 19. FREE
BPO All Beethoven Program
Sunday July 24 ARTPARK
BPO “A Tribute to David Bowie”
Thursday July 28 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
BPO’s Summer Season concludes with an outdoor concert at Old Fort Niagara.
Sunday, July 31. 8 p.mFREE
Burton Cummings Band with April Wine and Buffy Sainte-Marie
Tuesday August 30 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
CeeLo Green
Saturday June 11 Town Ballroom 7PM
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Thursday June 9th Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show Free
Chevelle
Sunday August 7 Rapids Theatre Doors 7PM Show 8PM
Claypool Lennon Delirium
Thursday August 25 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
Coldplay
Monday August 1 First Niagara Center 7PM doors
Coolio
Thursday August 18 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show Free
Darius Rucker
Sunday July 31 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors
Dead Kennedys with Johnny Revolting and Reverie
Tuesday June 21 7PM doors
Delta Rae
Tuesday June 21 Tralf Music Hall Hall 7PM doors 8PM show
Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas with Future Now and Mike Posner
Sunday July 17 First Niagara Center 7PM doors
Direct Hit with Pkew Pkew Pkew and Problem Daughter
Friday July 25 The Leopard Lounge at Town Ballroom 7PM doors
Disturbed & Breaking Benjamin with Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia
Sunday July 24 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 6:30PM doors
Dolly Parton
Sunday June 12 Artpark 5:30PM doors 8PM show
Drake
Friday August 12 First Niagara Center 6:30PM doors
Dweezil Zappa Plays Frank Zappa
Thursday July 7 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
EDGEFEST 2016 featuring Deftones and City and Colour with guests Sam Roberts Band, Joywave, Tokyo Police Club, The Joy Formidable, Best Coast and Holy White Hounds
Sunday July 31 Canalside 1PM doors
Florida Georgia Line
Friday August 24 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors
Frank Turner with special guests July Talk
Thursday June 16 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
Frankie Ballard
Thursday June 30th Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
G-Eazy & Logic
Friday July 29 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 6:30PM doors
Goo Goo Dolls
Saturday August 20 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors
Have Mercy with Light Years, Nothing Nowhere, Subtle Words and Done Saturday June 18 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30 show
Heart with Joann Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick
Wednesday July 27 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 6:30PM doors
Inter Arma with Withered
Sunday July 10 Studio at Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30 show
Jeffery Foucault
Thursday July 7 9th Ward 7PM doors 8PM show
Josh Groban
Tuesday July 26 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors
Journey & The Doobie Brothers
Saturday July 9 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors
Justin Bieber
Tuesday July 12 First Niagara Center 7PM doors
KERFUFFLE 2016 Featuring AWOLNATION, Bloc Party, Coleman Hell, Death From Above 1979, Madisen, Ward and The Mama Bear, The Moth & the Flame, PVRIS, The Strumbellas, and Violent Femmes
Saturday July 23 1PM doors 1:45 show Canalside
KISS THE SUMMER HELLO 2016 Kiss 98.5’s show featuring Meghan Trainor, Iggy Azalea, Magic!, Troye Sivan, Melanie Martinez, and Jonas Blue
Sunday June 19 Canalside 3PM doors 4PM show
Lake Street Dive
Friday August 26 Town Ballroom 7PM doors
Lowest of the Low and Serena Ryder
Thursday August 11 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
Lynyrd Skynrd
Tuesday July 19 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM
Marian McLaughlin with Lesionread
Thursday August 11 9th Ward 7PM doors 8PM show
Mike Stud with Cal Scruby
Sunday June 26 Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30PM show
Miranda Lambert
Thursday June 23 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors
Motion City Soundtrack
Monday August 1 Town Ballroom 7PM
Myka Relocate with Light Up The Sky, Out Came The Wolves, Revealer, Scenery With Solace and Gretta Moire
Friday June 24 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30PM show
Never Shout Never with Hundred Handed and Me Like Bees
Wednesday July 6 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 7PM show
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with Big Pink
Wednesday July 6 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
O.A.R with The Hunts
Wednesday August 3 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo with Melissa Etheridge
Tuesday July 26 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show day
Prinze George
Friday August 5 The Leopard Lounge at Town Ballroom 8PM doors 18+
Public Enemy
Thursday June 23 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show Free
Rachael Sage CD release Show
Tuesday June 14 9th Ward 7PM doors 8PM show
Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles
Tuesday August 9 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Ray Lamontage
Wednesday June 29 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Rival Sons
Saturday August 20 Town Ballroom 7PM doors
Samantha Fish
Monday June 6 Tralf Music Hall 7PM doors 8PM show
Seahaven
Friday July 1 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM
Shakey Graves and Preservation Hall Jazz Band & Wild Child
Thursday July 14 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
Stars
Friday July 8 Tralf Music Hall Hall 7PM doors 7:30PM show
Styx
Tuesday August 16 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
The Arcs and Mariachi Flor De Toloache
Thursday July 21 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
The Band Perry
Tuesday July 5 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
The Fall Of Troy with 68 and Illustrations
Tuesday August 9 Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30 show
The Kidz Bop Kids
Sunday August 28 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 3PM doors
The Neighbourhood
Monday June 13 Town Ballroom 7pm
The Paper Kites with Larkin Poe
Wednesday July 20 Studio at Waiting Room 7PM
The Winery Dogs
Tuesday July 5 Tralf Music Hall Hall 7PM doors 8PM show
The Wombats
Monday August 8 Waiting Room 7PM doors 7:30 show
Toby Keith
Friday July 15th Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors
Tritonal
Thursday August 4 Canalside 5PM doors 6PM show FREE
Turnover with Sports and Secret Space
Thursday June 23 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30 show
Twenty One Pilots
Tuesday June 21 Canalside 7PM doors 8PM show
Two Door Cinema Club with Bayonne
Wednesday June 15 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Valient Thorr with Black Wizard
Friday July 8 Studio at Waiting Room 6PM doors 6:30 show
Vans Warped Tour
Thursday July 14 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 11AM doors
War on Women
Friday June 24 The Leopard Lounge at Town Ballroom
Whitesnake with Whitford and St. Holmes
Tuesday June 28 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Yes
Tuesday August 2 Artpark 4:45PM doors 6:30PM show
Zac Brown Band
Sunday July 3 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7PM doors $24.50+
ZZ Top & Gregg Allman
Tuesday August 23 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 7:30PM doors
FESTIVALS
JUNE
Lake Jam 16
June 11th – 12th Mickey Rats. Featuring Continuous Live Music with 4 Bands starting at 3PM
Allen West Festival
June 11th – 12th 10am – 7pm. Allentown West. A festival to promote local artisans and Allentown Businesses. Over 150 participating artists, vendors, restaurants and local businesses.
Northtown Subaru Dog Days of Kenmore
June 12th 12 – 4pm. Mang Park (Kenmore, NY). The Dog Days excitement includes dog sports, contests with prizes, education and training, dog vendors and activities, treats for humans and canines, and much more!
Strawberry Festival
June 15th 5pm – 8pm. The Pavilion at Island Park (behind Amherst Town Hall.) Live music, kids games, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake & more.
16th Annual Buffalo River Fest
June 17th – 19th. Buffalo River Fest Park (249 Ohio St.). Events include the Rigidized Metals River Fest Regatta, a waterfront photo and memorabilia display, “I Got It” Bingo, food and refreshments, a kids area, vendors, historic walking tours, live entertainment, a Father’s Day fishing contest. Entertainment includes Heard of Buffalo, Bleeding Hearts, and Hit & Run.
Dragon Boat Festival
June 18th 8am – 5pm. RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). A day of dragon boat racing and fun-filled activities for the whole family.
Lewiston GardenFest
June 18th – 19th 10am – 5pm. Historic Center Street (Lewiston, NY) Outdoor festival with beautiful open gardens, vendors for unique garden items and plants, speakers and see educational and entertaining demonstrations.
Rigidized River Fest Regatta
June 18th 11am. River Fest Park (249 Ohio St.). Build or bring your own boat to compete Most Creative Vessel and Best Built Vessel and compete in a series of races.
Juneteenth of Buffalo
June 18th – 19th. Martin Luther King Jr. Park (Best St. & Fillmore Ave.). The third largest Juneteenth celebration in the world. Praise & worship, Parade, entertainment, vendors, book fair, tours, kids activities, African drum & dance lessons, & more.
Discover Amherst Street Festival
Saturday June 18th. Amherst Street. A celebration of the area’s revitalization & growth. Family activities, food, entertainment, artwork, best pie in Black Rock Contest & more.
Fairy House Festival
June 18th 2pm – 6pm. 450 S. Fourth St. (Lewiston, NY). This whimsical outdoor festival is held annually in the Lower Park of Artpark. Enjoy hands on art activities, live music and dance performances, discover hundreds of tiny fairy house creations and more.
Buffalo Brewers Festival
June 18th 2:45pm – 7pm. Outer Harbor Buffalo. A premiere craft beer festival featuring over 40 New York State breweries, local food vendors and brands and celebrating the spirit of Buffalo. The Festival is committed to a message of sustainability and supporting local brewers, local farmers, local chefs and local business.
Ellicottville Paddle Festival
June 18th 4pm – 8pm. Holiday Valley Resort (Ellicottville, NY). Rent SUP’s and kayaks to enjoy Dina’s food truck selling street tacos, beer from Ellicottville Brewing Company and live music.
Sunday in the Park
June 19th 12pm – 4pm. Charles E. Burchfield Nature and Art Center (2001 Union Rd.). A family fun day and fundraiser for the BNAC with kids crafts & face painting, informational displays, baked goods sale & food trucks, wildlife & nature exhibits, treasure sale, pet rescue groups, basket raffle & 50/50 drawing, and a concert on the patio by My Cousin Tone’.
Shakespeare in Delaware Park
June 23 – August 21st. Tuesdays through Sundays, 7:30pm. The Winter’s Tale June 23 – July 17, The Taming of the Shrew July 28 – August 21
Taste of Diversity Festival
June 25th 205 Grant Street between Lafayette & Auburn. Authentic food, art, & music from one of Buffalo’s most ethnically diverse neighborhoods.
19th Annual Parkside Garden & Architecture Tour
June 26th 10am – 4pm. Church Of The Good Shepherd (96 Jewett Parkway). An event that invites people to explore the magical surroundings of ‘a suburb’ that was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in 1870.
Wurstfest! The Wurst party in Buffalo!
June 26th 1pm – 8pm. Buffalo River Fest Park (249 Ohio St.). The German-American Musicians host the annual Wurstfest, a salute to sausage, beer and Gemütlichkeit, with special guests Die Auslanders for an afternoon of the best “wurst” in Buffalo.
CMC Jazzfest
June 29th Colored Musicians Club (145 Broadway Ave.). The CMC Jazzfest (Formerly known as the “Queen City Jazz Fest”) hosts numerous acts. This 2015 clip features E-Life 7 on the Festival’s large, outdoor stage.
JULY
2016 Ellicottville Summer Music Festival
July 1st – 3rd 6pm. Holiday Valley Resort (Ellicottville, NY). Performances by Rusted Root, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 38 Special, with fireworks on Saturday.
Bubble Run 2016
July 2nd 8am. Outer Harbor Buffalo. Clad in white t-shirts, Participants run, walk, dance and play across 3 miles of absolute fun! Waves start every 3-5 minutes. Then, at each kilometer, participants will run through the Foam Bogs where there is enough colored foam to cover you from head to toe!
47th Annual Grease Pole Festival “El Palo Encebao”
July 8th Olivencia Community Center Festival Grounds (261 Swan St.) 3 days of music, ethnic food, and dancing; a celebration of community and culture, with activities for the entire family; With Live Performances by: Gisselle, Pedro Jesus, Dynasty, Sol y Sombra, Son Boriqua, Calle Uno, Next Level, DJ C Perfect & DJ Mic-O.
3rd Annual Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival
July 9th Silo City (200 Silo City Row.). Featuring performances by Matt Schofield, Sonny Knight and the Lakers, The Campbell Brothers, Bryan Lee and the WNY Blues Band, The Betty Fox Band, Cedric Burnside Project, Vanessa Collier. With Food and Merchandise Vendors, and a Beer and Wine Tent.
Hamburg Garden Walk
July 9th 10am – 4pm. Memorial Park (Hamburg, NY). A varied bouquet of gardens to stimulate your senses and perhaps inspire you.
5th Annual Buffalo Bookfest
July 9th 11am – 5pm. Western New York Book Arts Center (468 Washington St.). A day-long festival dedicated to printing and the book arts. The festival will feature an artist’s market and a complete schedule of free indoor and outdoor hands-on demonstrations of the book arts for all ages, including steamroller printmaking.
Old Home Days Celebration
July 12th – 15th Island Park (Williamsville, NY, Behind Village Hall). Parade, live music, reunions, rides, fishing derby, refreshments, and more. A popular celebration to honor a century old community tradition.
Canal Fest of the Tonawandas
July 17th – 24th. (15 Webster St., Tonawanda, NY). Celebrate the Erie Canal & it’s history featuring crafts, parades, chalk it up street art contest, , vintage fire trucks, the Duck Race, rides, fireworks & more. The largest event held along the banks of the Ol’Erie in NYS.
Buffalo Infringement Festival
July 28th – August 7th. 11 Days of Art featuring. various under the radar arts performances, exhibits, and events throughout the city.
Buffalo Ribfest
July 29th – 30th 11am – 10pm. Canalside. Buffalo Ribfest is a 2 day food & music festival featuring award winning rib vendors, cold beer and live music from Sisters With Voices, Cool Platinum, Neville Francis & the Riddim Posse, Caribbean Extravaganza, Joel Crouse, Ashley Campbell, Eric Van Houten, Marshall Dillon Band, and Jillian Eliza.
The Giant Contraption Race
July 30th 9am. Lewiston Landing (Lewiston, NY). See some of the most outrageous crafts competing for first place in this wild water race down the mighty Niagara River.
Niagara USA Wine Festival
July 30th – 31st 12pm – 7pm. Academy Park (Lewiston, NY). Taste from the Niagara Wine Trail USA wineries all in one convenient location.
AUGUST
Lucille Ball Comedy Festival
August 3rd – 6th. Jamestown, NY. Late Night Comedy Events with Food and Drinks, Dinner Show, Member’s Only Archive Event, Desi Arnaz Congo Workshop, Tropicana Room Dinner Specials, Stand-Up classes and Showcases, Tour of Lucille Ball’s hometown & cemetery tour. Featuring standup by Lewis Black, Trevor Noah, Brian Regan, and The Farrelly Brothers.
The 53rd Eden Corn Festival
August 4th – 7th. Legion Dr. & Main St, Eden. Rides, games, refreshments, parade, contests, music, and various entertainment. Free.
Niagara Tattoo Expo
August 5th – 7th. Niagara Falls Conference Center (101 Old Falls St.). Live tattooing & piercing, world renowned artists, contests, awards, sideshow acts, special guests, seminars, & more.
The 5th Annual Chalk Fest Buffalo
August 6th – 7th. Noon – 6pm. Fountain Plaza (Main St. between Chippewa & Huron St.). A children’s storybook is illustrated along the sidewalk and once completed gets narrated to the surrounding children. A free, family-friendly event featuring. live music, dancers, face painters, balloons, street performers, 3-D chalk artists, and more.
Enchanted Forest
August 7th 1pm – 4pm. Charles E. Burchfield Nature and Art Center (2001 Union Rd.). Free family fun event. Enjoy the magic of nature. Musical performance by “4 Way Street”
America’s Grape Country Wine Festival
August 12th – 14th. Chautauqua County Fairgrounds (Dunkirk, NY). Wineries, craft, and food vendors, free chef seminars , music, & more.
The Erie County Fair
August 10th – 21st. Fairgrounds Gaming and Raceway Clubhouse (5600 McKinley Pkwy. Hamburg, NY). Live music, community stage acts, concerts, fair camp, contests, talent contest, rides, refreshments, animals, and more.
CARNIVALS
JUNE
Kenmore Days
June 22nd – 25th. Thursday 4pm – 10pm Friday & Saturday 12pm – 10pm. Mang Park (Kenmore, NY). A community celebration hosted by the village of Kenmore featuring rides, games, live music, great food, free entertainment, fireworks, and more.
West Seneca Community Days
June 24th – 25th. Thursday 6pm – 10pm Friday 6pm – 12am Saturday 1pm – 12am. Veteran’s Park (West Seneca, NY). A Community celebration hosted by West Seneca featuring rides, games, great food, beer tent, parade, live entertainment, fireworks, and more.
JULY
Clarence Hollow Fest
July 2nd – 4th. Clarence Town Park. A Fourth of July festival sponsored by the Clarence Hollow Association featuring rides, food, games, bands, beer tent, and fireworks on the 4th.
Queen of Heaven Carnival
July 8th – 10th Friday 6pm – Midnight Saturday Noon – Midnight Sunday Noon – 9:30pm. Queen of Heaven Church (4220 Seneca St.) The premier Carnival event featuring live music, beer tents, Super Cruz Night, games, & more.
AUGUST
Fourteen Holy Helpers Summer Fest
August 5th – 7th. Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish (1345 Indian Church Rd. West Seneca) Friday 4pm-midnight, Saturday 5pm-midnight Sunday 1pm-9pm. A weekend of rides, live music, food, craft fair, games, theme basket raffles, and more held by Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish.
SEPTEMBER
Clarence Labor Day Fair
September 3rd -5th 11am – 11pm Saturday & Sunday, Monday, 11am-8pm. Clarence NY (9415 Clarence Center Rd.) An annual Labor Day fair sponsored by the Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company Benevolent Association feat. rides, games, food, demolition derby, fireworks, parade, beer tent, live music, & more.
FOOD FESTIVALS
JUNE
BBQ & Blues Bash 2016
June 17th 4pm – 8pm. Cobblestone District. Enjoy live blues, barbecue food, beer, and good company while supporting the children and families served by Gateway Longview.
Taste of Diversity Festival
June 25th 205 Grant Street between Lafayette & Auburn. Authentic food, art, & music from one of Buffalo’s most ethnically diverse neighborhoods.
JULY
Taste of Buffalo
July 9th – 10th 11am. Delaware Ave. Downtown Buffalo From Chippewa Street to Niagara Square More than 200 culinary specialties served by WNY’s best restaurants & three stages with a variety of live music. The largest two-day festival in the country.
Hamburg Burgerfest
July 16th Noon – 11:45pm. 18 North Buffalo St. Hamburg, and in Village of Hamburg Municipal Parking Lot. Celebrate the 129th anniversary of the creation of the hamburger. Classic car show, burger-eating contest, parade & music.
The Niagara Wine Trail
July 30th – 31st Saturday Noon-7:00pm, Sunday Noon-6pm. Academy Park (Lewiston, NY). Spend the weekend tasting wine from the Niagara Wine Trail wineries at the 8th annual Wine Festival.
AUGUST
Taste of Williamsville
August 7th 12-8pm. Island Park (Williamsville, NY, Behind Village Hall). Local restaurants offer their best culinary delights. Food tickets are purchased the day of. Free children’s activities & entertainment.
Taste of Ellicottville
August 13th – 14th 12-4pm. Village of Ellicottville. You can sample the best that Ellicottville’s fine restaurants have to offer as they set up “Cafe Style” on the streets. Tickets are $1 each and items are between $1-$4. You can purchase tickets at the main ticket booth centrally located in the village.
Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival
September 3rd – 4th 12pm. Coca-Cola Field (257 Washington St.). Kids zone, cook-offs, contests, Buffalo wings, refreshments, and more. $5/free for kids under 8.
CULTURAL FESTIVALS
JULY
Galbani Italian Heritage Festival
July 14th – 17th 11am-10pm. Hertel Ave. Local entertainment, bocce, Italian Idol contest, demonstrations, crafts, kid’s activities, the second largest Italian street festival in the country. Take in the sights, sounds, food, & culture that make the Italian-American experience so very special.
18th Annual Lebanese Festival
July 29th – 31st. St. John Maron Catholic Church (2040 Wehrle Dr.) Homemade Lebanese cuisine, traditional dance performances, church tours, rides, and live music.
AUGUST
The 32nd Scottish Festival & Highland Games
August 19th – 21st. Buffalo-Niagara Heritage Village (3755 Tonawanda Creek Road). feat. Scottish fare and beer, bag piping, clan row, dancing, celtic vendors and the ever-popular Highland Games presented by the Buffalo Heavies. $10/free for kids 12 & under.
Ukrainian American Day Festival
August 22st 1:30-8pm. Ukrainian Cultural Center Dnipro (562 Genesee St.). A day of live music, dance performances, delicious Ukrainian foods, Bounce house,, games of chance, basket raffles, arts & craft vendors, historic building tours and lots of family fun, rain or shine.
35th Buffalo Irish Festival
August 26th – 28th Buffalo Outer Harbor Friday 5pm-midnight, Saturday noon-midnight,Sunday noon-10pm. A celebration of Irish food, music, drink, & fun.
ART FESTIVALS
JUNE
Allentown Art Festival
June 11th – 12th 10am – 6pm. Allentown Historic Preservation District. A festival to enjoy the charm and uniqueness of the Allentown area and the quality of the art and crafts presented by the over 400 juried exhibitors.
Niagara Falls Music & Art Festival
June 17th – 19th. Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel. Free community event which will feature a wide collection of artists, live music, vendors, food and beverages, and activities, all centered on community and family fun.
41st Lockport Outdoors Arts & Crafts Festival
June 25th – 26th 11am – 5pm. (Main st. in downtown lockport off Rt. 78) Over 200 Craft & food vendors from all over the United States. Fun for the whole family w/ free parking & admission.
AUGUST
50th Annual Lewiston Art Festival
August 13th – 14th 10am – 6pm . Center St. (Lewiston, NY.). Lewiston’s signature event feat. work by more than 175 exceptional artists and fine crafters. Meet the artists one-on-one and enjoy more than 20,000 original works of art including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, wood, mixed media, and photography.
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts
August 27th – 28th, 10am. Over 170 artists and crafters, over 50 performances, dance tent, Kidsfest, solar powered stages, refreshments, vendors, & more.
HISTORIC TOURS
Buffalo River History Tours
(716) 796-4556 | buffaloriverhistorytours.com
1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo, NY 14202
Take a trip back in time to explore the industrial riverfront on this ninety-minute boat tour. Reservations can be booked online.
Tours include: Buffalo River Tour and Silo City Tour – Boat and walking.
Buffalo History Tours
(716) 222-2432 | buffalohistorytours.com
76 Pearl St, Buffalo, NY 14202
Tours Include: Hotel Lafayette,Haunted Pub Crawl, Riverworks Grain Silo Tours, Murder Mystery Events, Scavenger Hunts, Lawless Buffalo Pub Crawl, Free Walking History Tour, Fireworks Tours
Shea’s Historic Tours
(716) 847-1410 | www.sheas.org
646 Main Street. Buffalo, NY 14202
Take a tour of Shea’s Performing Arts Center! The Neo-Spanish Baroque architecture and design makes it worth the visit.
Millionaire Mile: Delaware Avenue Mansions
(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org
Explore Buffalo
1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201
This tour covers the section of Delaware avenue from North Street to Bryant Street. The immense fortunes of some of the wealthiest families went into these gorgeous buildings that were raised during the Gilded Age. Space is limited, reservations are encouraged.
Twilight Tour of Homes
(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org
Explore Buffalo
1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201
Jun 16 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Join Explore Buffalo at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site for a relaxed walking tour featuring interior access to historic homes in the Chapin and Lincoln Parkway neighborhood. See website for advanced VIP tickets, guidebook, and ticket pickup times and locations.
Silo City Vertical Tour
(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org
1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201
Takes you to the top of the American and Perot grain elevator complexes. Includes an inside look into the Perot Malthouse production processes. Not recommended for those with a fear of heights, and those participating must be able to walk roughly ten flights of stairs. Please check the websites for meet-up locations and dates.
Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride
(716) 438-0174 | (716) 778-8621 | www.lockportcave.com
5 Gooding Street
Enjoy a subterranean boat tour of Buffalo’s industrial history that includes five Erie Canal locks constructed in 1838 and artifacts from the Industrial Revolution. Tickets may be purchased online.
Forest Lawn Cemetery Tours
(716) 885-1600 | www.forest-lawn.com/events
1411 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209
Tour one of the most historic cemeteries in Western New York, characterized by its beautiful scenery and rich history. Tours Include: Trolley Tour; Walking Tour; Moonlight Walking Tour; Pan-American Exposition Trolley Tour; Behind the Scenes Trolley Tour of the inner workings of the cemetery; Artwork on the Forest Lawn Canvas Trolley Tour; Civil War Trolley Tour; Buffalo Electrified Tour – Learn about the massive impact electricity had in Buffalo at its invention in 1901, and how it affected the city’s elite (lunch included); All Wright All Day Trolley Tour – Visit Wright-designed buildings all across Buffalo.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House Complex Tours
(716) 856-3858 | www.darwinmartinhouse.org
125 Jewett Parkway, Buffalo NY
Take a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s world famous Darwin Martin House. One and two hour tours are available. Pricing and tour schedule can be found online. Reservations recommended.
Forgotten Buffalo
(716) 833-5211 | www.forgottenbuffalo.com
These are unique tours specific to some of the more niche aspects of Buffalo. Tours generally cost $50 per person. Price includes meal, bus transportation, docent led guided tour–prizes and giveaways. Must be 21 years of age to participate. Reservations recommended. See website for a list of various tours.
Allentown Mob Tour
(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org
1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201
Along with the immigration of Italians into Buffalo, the Mob wasn’t far behind. Learn about Allentown’s Mob history and how it influenced the greater city. Reservations are highly suggested.
West Side Mob Tour
(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org
1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201
The Mafia wasn’t only big in Chicago and New York, so come discover a little bit more about the history of Buffalonian Organized Crime. Space is limited. Reservations are encouraged.
SEE THE CITY TOURS
Visit Buffalo Niagara
(716) 852-0511 | www.visitbuffaloniagara.com
403 Main St, #630, Buffalo, NY 14203
Visit Buffalo Niagara has plotted two self-guided walking tours:
Delaware District Self-Guided Walking Tour
visitbuffaloniagara.com/elmwood-village-delaware-district
Allentown and Elmwood Amble Self-Guided Walking Tour
visitbuffaloniagara.com/allentown-amble
Buffalo Touring Company Segway Tours
(716) 259-4887 | www.buffalotouringcompany.com
One Museum Ct.
Experience Buffalo on a Segway personal transporter. Tours are held Friday- Monday and will last two and a half to three hours. Participants must be at least 16 years old and between 100 and 260 pounds. All tours begin at the Buffalo History Museum.
Buffalo Trolleys
(716) 668-6000 | www.buffalotrolleys.com
1625 Buffalo Avenue. Suite 1A. Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Trolley around the city listening to anecdotes and enthralling history.
Larkin, Hydraulics and Valley Tour
(716) 854-3749 | www.openairbuffalo.org
Open Air Buffalo
14 Lafayette Square, Suite 1425
Offers open air bus tours of architectural and historic sights. Urban planner, Chris Hawley will help with the Campaign for Greater Buffalo. Come experience this great Open-Air Autobus tour on Larkinville’s Market Thursdays. Dates include Thursdays, Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Aug. 21 and Aug. 28. The tour leaves Larkin Square, Seneca & Emslie at 5:30pm the approx. 1 hr. Tour.
21 AND OLDER TOURS
Buffalo Pedal Tours
(716) 984-3834 | www.buffalopedaltours.com
347 Ellicott Street Buffalo, New York 14203
359 Ganson Street Buffalo, New York 14203
Relax and enjoy our city on a green pedal powered party bus. Tours may be booked online. Tour Types Available – Social Mixer, Private Pub Crawl, Bachelorette Party, Architectural Gems Tour, Progressive Diner.
Brewing Buffalo: Then and Now Bus Tour
(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org
1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201
Tour Buffalo’s brewing history and current beer industry.
Consumer’s Craft Cruiser – (Roaming throughout Buffalo)
(716) 249-1499 | www.craftcruiser.com
Buffalo, NY 14203
Draft beer on a “megacycle” while touring the city! Roam Buffalo with 8-15 of your friends on a bike cruiser where everyone can be together.
FAMILY TOURS
Buffalo Bites Food Tours
(800) 656-0713 | buffalobitesfoodtours.com
Elmwood Village Food Tour
Thursdays through Sundays
Near Elmwood and Cleveland Avenues. Exact location provided at time of purchase. Enjoy the best food culture Buffalo has to offer.
Epicurean East Aurora Food Tasting & Historical Walking Tour
Fridays and Saturdays at 12:00 pm.
Narrated tour visits six different local establishments and includes a wealth of information on the history, architecture, and cultural aspects of this historical Western New York village. Exact meeting destination is given at the time of ticket purchase.
Buffalo Garden Walk
www.gardenwalkbuffalo.com
Sat., July 30–Sun. July 31, 10am–4pm
With 416 gardens the Buffalo Garden Walk is the largest garden tour in America. Held annually the last weekend in July. Maps are provided.
WNY Helicopter Tours
(716) 353-1144 | www.wnyhelos.com
6765 Heltz Road
Lakeview, NY 14085
Begins at the Hamburg Airport. On this tour you will see the windmills of South Buffalo, a bird’s eye-view of the waterfront, the Niagara River all the way to Grand Island.
WATERFRONT TOURS
Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper Water Tours
(716) 852-7483 | www.bnriverkeeper.org
721 Main Street, Buffalo NY
Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper offers rich paddling tours to paddlers of all experience levels on many unique waterways around Western New York. Register online. Dates, times, and locations are available on the website. Custom paddling programs are also available.
BFLO Harbor Kayak Tours
(716) 288-5309 | bfloharborkayak.com
1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo NY
Take a tour of Buffalo’s waterfront on a kayak or paddle board. Prices are hourly. Half day tours are available Monday – Wednesday. Prices for single kayaks, tandem kayaks, and stand up paddleboards are available on the website. Tickets may be booked online.
Riverfront Renaissance
(716) 245-3032 | www.explorebuffalo.org
1 Symphony Circle. Buffalo, NY 14201
Buffalo was born from the industrial waters of Lake Erie. Come find out how the city grew from the bare hands and hard work of its people.
Spirit of Buffalo
(716) 796-7210 | www.spiritofbuffalo.com
1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo NY
The Spirit of Buffalo offers sailing tours and cruises on a classic 73 foot topsail schooner. The Spirit of Buffalo is available May through October and for private and corporate charters, public cruises, children’s pirate adventures and educational excursions. Call for reservations. Tours Include: Day Sails; Evening and Sunset Sails; Wine in the Wind Sail–sample Niagara region wines; Craft Brew Cruise; Pirate Cruise Dinner and a Sail
Buffalo River Canoe and Kayak Outfitters
(716) 771-2995 | alli-50.wix.com/buffaloriver
900 Harlem Road. West Seneca, NY 14224
Canoe or kayak through the windy Buffalo River to see the historical grain elevators and new development that makes Buffalo what it is.
Buffalo Lighthouse Tours
buffalolight.org
1 Fuhrmann Blvd. Buffalo, NY 14203
Historic artifacts and tour of the lighthouse!
Buffalo Harbor Cruises
(716) 856-6696 | (800) 244-8684 | buffaloharborcruises.com
79 Marine Dr.
Buffalo Harbor Cruise offer narrated informational cruises down Buffalo’s waterways. Public Cruises are available July through Labor Day and private cruises are available May through September.Tours Include:
Landmark Cruises
July-August on Wednesdays 3pm
Become familiar with many Buffalo landmarks on this shoreline cruise.
Buffalo Harbor Cruise
Miss Buffalo II awaits! Travel through local Buffalo waterways that include the Black Rock Lock and Canal, Buffalo’s original lighthouse, and Old Fort Erie in Canada
Historic Buffalo River Cruises
Learn about the Buffalo River’s economic impact and influence on the “Queen City’s” development. Reservations required.
AROUND NIA. FALLS TOURS
Bedore Tours
(716) 696-3200 | www.bedoretours.com
2968 Niagara Falls Boulevard. North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Tours of Niagara Falls on both the American and Canadian sides! Tours are available in Spanish, German, French and Italian.
Maid of the Mist Tour and Observation Deck
(716) 284-8897 | www.maidofthemist.com
Niagara Falls State Park. 1 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls, NY
Feel the mist rain down from above as you visit both the American and Horseshoe falls in this thirty-minute boat ride on the Maid of the Mist. See website for details and pricing.
Mill Road Scenic Overlook Tour
716.852.3300 | www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org
617 Main Street. Buffalo, New York 14203
Saturday, June 18, 2016, 11 am–1 pm
Buffalo Tours arranges private group tours, step-on guides, and educational field trips on request. Tours are held throughout the year. Most publicly scheduled tours do not require reservations. Join Buffalo Tours for a tour of one of the most naturally gorgeous areas in greater Buffalo.
Stella Niagara Area Tour
716.852.3300 | www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org
617 Main Street. Buffalo, New York 14203
Saturday, July 30, 2016, 11 am–1 pm; and, Saturday, August 27, 2016, 11 am–1 pm. Enjoy a tour of one of Buffalo’s loveliest preservations. Get outside and enjoy the summer weather on a tour devoted to the natural beauty of the Niagara region.
Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours
(905) 468-4800 | www.whirlpooljet.com
Rip down the Niagara River in a super powered jet boat that takes you into the Devil’s Hole rapids. Group packages are available. See website for pricing and more information.
Niagara on the Lake
61 Melville St. P.O. #1215, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada
Lewiston
115 South Water St. Lewiston, New York, United States 14092
Niagara Falls
3050 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.
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