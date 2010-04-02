Asbestos blamed for deaths of three men From York Press

Two former York Carriageworks employees, Edward Horsman and Harold Abbott, both contracted the asbestos related disease mesothelioma after being repeatedly exposed to the deadly dust at theThe York inquests were told that Mr Horsman, of Langholme Drive, mittel gegen doppelkinn off Boroughbridge Road, who died aged 78, started work as an apprentice at the works in Holgate Road in 1947, and worked there for almost four decades.

He was reasonably fit and healthy until he fell ill with the disease last autumn. Before he died, he told solicitors Irwin Mitchell how he often worked in a dusty environment in different parts of

the factory with no protective clothing or face mask.

Mr Abbott, who died aged 63, of Queenswood Grove, Acomb, started work as an apprentice fitter in 1962 and worked there until 1993. He also told Irwin Mitchell in

a statement before he died that he was exposed to asbestos dust on a daily basis. “The dust would get everywhere,” he said. “I would never wear any form of face mask.”

Mr Longley, of Yapham Road, Pocklington, who died aged 68, was a retired plumber who had been fit and healthy until he developed a pain in his back last year and mesothelioma was diagnosed.

It was thought he had breathed in dust when working as a plumber without any protection, for example when he worked on heating systems lagged with asbestos.

York Coroner Donald Coverdale recorded verdicts in all three cases that each man died of the industrial disease mesothelioma.

The inquests were held just weeks after hearings were held into the asbestos related deaths of four other people in York.

Paul Cooper, a former carriageworks employee who has campaigned for years on behalf of asbestos victims, said there seemed to be a peak in cases this year. He feared that there would continue to be