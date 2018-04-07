‘Biggest Scam Against the American People Exposed’ in Stansberry Video

By Mike Palmer

Managing Partner, Stansberry Research

No one believed Porter Stansberry years ago when he said the world’s largest mortgage bankers (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) would soon go bankrupt.

And no one believed him when he said GM would fall apart… or that the same would happen to General Growth Properties (America’s biggest mall owner)… or that oil would fall from over $100 per barrel to less than $40 a barrel.

But in each case, that’s exactly what happened.

And now Stansberry says something new and terrible is unfolding in America: The “enslavement” of millions of Americans is leading to a political event that is unlike anything we’ve seen in our country in more than 50 years.

Stansberry says there’s a surprising twist to this event, which will dramatically affect you and your money. In fact, Stansberry says this looming crisis will threaten your way of life, whether you a single stock or not.

Stansberry says this development, which is already underway, will change everything about our normal way of life: where you vacation… where you send your kids or grandkids to school… how and where you shop… the way you protect your family and home.

I strongly encourage you to check out Mr. Stansberry’s recent write-up on this situation.

You can read his written analysis (no video), free of charge, on his website, right here…

Stansberry also says this is the REAL reason there’s such a large gap between the ultra-rich and everyone else in America today. More here…