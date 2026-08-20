Blueberry Recall Upgraded To Highest Risk By FDA

The FDA upgraded the Publix GreenWise Organic frozen blueberry and mixed berry recall to Class I, its highest health risk classification, on Tuesday, meaning the agency has determined there is a reasonable probability that eating the recalled products could cause serious illness or death.

Twelve people have been infected with the E. coli O145 outbreak strain in Florida and Georgia. Four have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The original recall was announced July 29 after testing detected potential E. coli contamination in products from Chilean supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. Publix expanded it to cover all lots of four products sold in eight states.

What to check, if you have any of the following in your freezer, do not eat them, throw them away or return them to Publix for a refund.

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries 10-oz — UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries 48-oz — UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries 10-oz — UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries 48-oz — UPC 41415-12153

The recall affects Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. E. coli O145 symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. In severe cases it can cause kidney failure.