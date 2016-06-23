On the Boards Presented by Irish Classical

OPENING

THE WINTER’S TALE, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Matt Witten, Jen Stafford, Lisa Vitrano, Tom Loughlin, Marissa Biondolillo, Nick Stevens, Jordan Levin, Steve Braddock, Patrick Moltane. Jun 23-Jul 17, Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

CLOSING

AKEELAH AND THE BEE, adapted for the stage by Cheryl L. West, presented by Subversive Theatre Collective, as part of Subversive Youth Series, directed by Kelly M. Beuth. Through Jun 25, Thu-Sat at 7. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

COMPANY, musical by George Furth & Stephen Sondheim, presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini, starring Steve Copps, Mary Moebius, Guy Tomassi, Michelle Holden, Chris Teal, Amy Teal, Tim Goehrig, Charmagne Chi, Chris Riso, Loraine O’Donnell, Roger Van Dette, Arin Dandes, Valerie Stevens, Jenny McCabe. Through Jun 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, musical by David Yazbeg, presented by Second Generation Theatre Company, directed by Lisa Ludwig, starring Jake Albarella, Peter Palmisano, Gregory Gjurich, Mary Gjurich, Amy Jakiel, Arianne Davidow, Sean Murphy, Emily Prucha, Sean Ryan, Jon Yepez, Dan Urtz, Shelby Ehrenreich, Chloe Barg. Through Jun 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.secondgenerationtheatre.com

AN IDEAL HUSBAND, comedy by Oscar Wilde presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by David Oliver, starring Steve Jakiel, Ben Michael Moran, Chris Kelly, David Lundy, Gerry Maher, Kristen Tripp Kelley, Pamela Rose Mangus, Kristen Bentley, Jessica Wegrzyn, Andrea Gollhardt, Kate LoConti. Through Jun 26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

UPCOMING

EVITA, musical by Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Michele Marie Roberts, John Fredo, Marc Sacco, Paschal Frisina III, Arianne Davidow, Victoria Perez, Jeffrey Coyle, Alejandro Gomez, Taylor Carlson, Jon Yepez, Matthew Iwanski, Emily Yancey, Jake Hayes, Thomas Evans. Jul 6-Aug 7, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY), play by Sarah Ruhl presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Larissa Kokernot. Jul 1-10. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250).