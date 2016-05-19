On the Boards, Presented by Irish Classical Theatre

OPENING

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, musical by Jason Robert Brown, presented by Batavia Players, directed by Amanda Melissa Taylor and Drew Stebbins-Williams. May 19-21 at 7:30. Harvester 56 Theater, 56 Harvester Avenue, Batavia (622-2747). www.BataviaPlayers.org

ONGOING

DETROIT 67, play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Aaron Moss, starring Gary-Cayi Fletcher, Candace Whitfield, Heather Reed, Shabar Rouse, Annette Christian. Through May 29, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG, drama by Abby Mann presented by The Subversive Theatre Collective & New Phoenix Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring David C. Mitchell, Adam Yellen, Ray Boucher, Lisa Ludwig, Richard Lambert, John Profeta, Tim Joyce, J. Tim Raymond, Jack Agugliaro. Through Jun 4, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 North Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITLE PIGS, musical based on the picture book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline, starring Jake Albarella, Kerrykate Abel, Jennel Pruneda, Sarah Blewett, Sarah Mullen. May 21 & 22, Jun 4, Sat at 10 & 2, Sun at 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

CLOSING

DIAL M FOR MURDER, thriller by Frederick Knott presented by Western Door Playhouse, directed by Linda Silvestri, starring Drew Krause, Jaclyn Tronolone, Phil Weld, Mike Leszczynski, Tom Turici, Bob Priest. Through May 22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun. at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave. at Portage Rd. (297-5910).

FARRAGUT NORTH, political drama by Beau Willimon, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Pete Johnson, Richard Satterwhite, Victoria Perez, David Hayes, Steve Brachmann, Danica Riddick. Through May 22, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

LOTTIE AND BERNICE IN LIVIN’ LARGE, world premiere of a comedy by L. Don Swartz, starring JoAnn V. Mis, Debby Koszelak Swartz. Through May 22, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck Street, North Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com

LOVERS AND OTHER STRANGERS, comedy by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna presented by Lancaster Regional Players, directed by Gail Golden, starring Catherine Burkhart, Jackson DiGiacomo, Dan Greer, Kaylee LeRoy, Alicia Michielli, Jamie Moore, Dan Morris, Alisse Sikes, Nick Stevens, Corinne Walker, Russ Wendel, Darren Wojcicki. Through May 22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

LOVE LETTERS, touring production of the play by A.R. Gurney, directed by Gregory Mosher, starring Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal. Through May 22, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main.

THE RAINMAKER, comedy/drama by Richard Nash presented by The Towne Players, directed by Kathleen Weber, starring Mike Walsh, Ella Cattabiani, John Giarranto, Patrick Quinlan, Shane Zimmerman, James Cooke, Kevin Dennis. Through May 22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Sheridan-Parkside Community Center Theater, 169 Sheridan-Parkside Dr., (693-9641). www.towneplayers.com

WAIT UNTIL DARK, thriller by Frederick Knott directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Adriano Gatto, Stan Klimecko, Patrick Moltane, Kathleen Macari, Renee Landrigan, Brandon Barry. Through May 22, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2.Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, musical by Mel Brooks presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Kimberly Ehrenburg, starring John Panepinto, Dan Zerpa, M. Joseph Fratello, Cassandra Grizanti, Lauren McGowan, Amy Feder. Through May 22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

MUSICALFARE PREMIER CABARET, Vintage Neal: The Music of Neal Young starring Zak Ward, May 20 at 8; Life is a Cabaret: The Music of Kander & Ebb, starring Philip Farugia, Amy Jakiel, Kelli Bocock-Natale, Matt Witten, May 21 at 4 & 8; The Peter & Will Anderson Trio, May 22 at 7. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

UPCOMING

COMPANY, musical by George Furth & Stephen Sondheim, presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini, starring Steve Copps, Mary Moebius, Guy Tomassi, Michelle Holden, Chris Teal, Amy Teal, Tim Goehrig, Charmagne Chi, Chris Riso, Loraine O’Donnell, Roger Van Dette, Arin Dandes, Valerie Stevens, Jenny McCabe. May 26-Jun 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

DESDE EL PUENTE, a bilingual one-act play festival presented by Raíces Theatre Company, starring Steve Brachmann, Ingrid Córdova, Alejandro Gómez, Rolando Martín Gómez, Smirna Mercedes-Pérez, Dewel Pérez, Maria Pérez-Gómez, Victoria Pérez,Shalimar Anais Rodriguez. May 26-Jun 5, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6 (plus Jun 2 at 7:30, pay-what-you-can). Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave. 3rd floor (381-9333). www.raicestheatrecompany.com