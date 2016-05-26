On the Boards – Presented by Irish Classical Theatre

OPENING

COMPANY, musical by George Furth & Stephen Sondheim, presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini, starring Steve Copps, Mary Moebius, Guy Tomassi, Michelle Holden, Chris Teal, Amy Teal, Tim Goehrig, Charmagne Chi, Chris Riso, Loraine O’Donnell, Roger Van Dette, Arin Dandes, Valerie Stevens, Jenny McCabe. May 26-Jun 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

DESDE EL PUENTE, a bilingual one-act play festival presented by Raíces Theatre Company, starring Steve Brachmann, Ingrid Córdova, Alejandro Gómez, Rolando Martín Gómez, Smirna Mercedes-Pérez, Dewel Pérez, Maria Pérez-Gómez, Victoria Pérez,Shalimar Anais Rodriguez. May 26-Jun 5, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6 (plus Jun 2 at 7:30, pay-what-you-can). Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave. 3rd floor (381-9333). www.raicestheatrecompany.com

ONGOING

DETROIT 67, play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Aaron Moss, starring Gary-Cayi Fletcher, Candace Whitfield, Heather Reed, Shabar Rouse, Annette Christian. Through May 29, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.or

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG, drama by Abby Mann presented by The Subversive Theatre Collective & New Phoenix Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring David C. Mitchell, Adam Yellen, Ray Boucher, Lisa Ludwig, Richard Lambert, John Profeta, Tim Joyce, J. Tim Raymond, Jack Agugliaro. Through Jun 4, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 North Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITLE PIGS, musical based on the picture book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline, starring Jake Albarella, Kerrykate Abel, Jennel Pruneda, Sarah Blewett, Sarah Mullen. May 21 & 22, Jun 4, Sat at 10 & 2, Sun at 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

UPCOMING

AN IDEAL HUSBAND, comedy by Oscar Wilde presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by David Oliver, starring Steve Jakiel, Ben Michael Moran, Chris Kelly, David Lundy, Gerry Maher, Kristen Tripp Kelley, Pamela Rose Mangus, Kristen Bentley, Jessica Wegrzyn, Andrea Gollhardt, Kate LoConti. Jun 3-26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com