On the Boards – presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company

OPENING

DIAL M FOR MURDER, thriller by Frederick Knott presented by Western Door Playhouse, directed by Linda Silvestri, starring Drew Krause, Jaclyn Tronolone, Phil Weld, Mike Leszczynski, Tom Turici, Bob Priest. May 13-22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun. at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave. at Portage Rd. (297-5910).

LOVERS AND OTHER STRANGERS, comedy by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna presented by Lancaster Regional Players, directed by Gail Golden, starring Catherine Burkhart, Jackson DiGiacomo, Dan Greer, Kaylee LeRoy, Alicia Michielli, Jamie Moore, Dan Morris, Alisse Sikes, Nick Stevens, Corinne Walker, Russ Wendel, Darren Wojcicki. May 13-22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

THE RAINMAKER, comedy/drama by Richard Nash presented by The Towne Players, directed by Kathleen Weber, starring Mike Walsh, Ella Cattabiani, John Giarranto, Patrick Quinlan, Shane Zimmerman, James Cooke, Kevin Dennis. May 13-22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Sheridan-Parkside Community Center Theater, 169 Sheridan-Parkside Dr., (693-9641). www.towneplayers.com

ONGOING

DETROIT 67, play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Aaron Moss, starring Gary-Cayi Fletcher, Candace Whitfield, Heather Reed, Shabar Rouse, Annette Christian. Through May 29, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. (884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

FARRAGUT NORTH, political drama by Beau Willimon, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Pete Johnson, Richard Satterwhite, Victoria Perez, David Hayes, Steve Brachmann, Danica Riddick. Through May 22, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG, drama by Abby Mann presented by The Subversive Theatre Collective & New Phoenix Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring David C. Mitchell, Adam Yellen, Ray Boucher, Lisa Ludwig, Richard Lambert, John Profeta, Tim Joyce, J. Tim Raymond, Jack Agugliaro. Through Jun 4, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 North Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

LOVE LETTERS, touring production of the play by A.R. Gurney, directed by Gregory Mosher, starring Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal. Through May 22, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7, plus May 12 at 1. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main.

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITLE PIGS, musical based on the picture book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Michael Walline, starring Jake Albarella, Kerrykate Abel, Jennel Pruneda, Sarah Blewett, Sarah Mullen. May 14-22, Sat at 10 & 2, Sun at 2; Jun 4 at 10 & 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

WAIT UNTIL DARK, thriller by Frederick Knott directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Adriano Gatto, Stan Klimecko, Patrick Moltane, Kathleen Macari, Renee Landrigan, Brandon Barry. Through May 22, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2.Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, musical by Mel Brooks presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Kimberly Ehrenburg, starring John Panepinto, Dan Zerpa, M. Joseph Fratello, Cassandra Grizanti, Lauren McGowan, Amy Feder. Through May 22, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com.

CLOSING

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, comedy classic by Joseph Kesselring presented by The Alden Christian Theatre Society, starring Lynn Errington, Sue Kubick, Bob Aquila, Dylan Brozyna, Danielle Burning, Chris Best, Mark Jablonski. Through May 15, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. ACTS Theatre, 1470 Church St., Alden (937-7770).

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, classic musical by Frank Loesser directed by Chris Kelly, starring Taylor Carlson, Nicole Cimato, Kelly Copps, Kevin Craig, Kurt Erb, Wendy Hall, Matthew Iwanski, Ricky Marchese, Jon May, Katie Merrill, Katy Miner, Jamie Nablo, Tom Owen, Eric Rawski, PJ Tighe, Matt Witten. Through May 15, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

BILOXI BLUES, comedy by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Victor Morales, Jeremy Kreuzer, Bryan Patrick Stoyle, Jay Wollin, Ian Rawlins, Jordan Rosas, Trevor Dugan, Bekki Sliwa, JoEllen Parry. Through May 15, Thu, Sat & Sun, show at 2:30 & 7:30 (seating at 1 & 6). Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

PATIENCE, operetta by Gilbert & Sullivan presented by Opera-Lytes, directed by Lisa Berglund, starring John Vogt, Sara Kovacsi, Through May 15, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (391-0033). www.operalytes.com

UPCOMING

COMPANY, musical by George Furth & Stephen Sondheim, presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Roger Paolini. May 26-Jun 26, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

LOTTIE AND BERNICE IN LIVIN’ LARGE, world premiere of a comedy by L. Don Swartz, starring JoAnn V. Mis, Debby Koszelak Swartz. May 12-22, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck Street, North Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, musical by Jason Robert Brown, presented by Batavia Players, directed by Amanda Melissa Taylor and Drew Stebbins-Williams. May 19-21 at 7:30. Harvester 56 Theater, 56 Harvester Avenue, Batavia (622-2747) www.BataviaPlayers.org