On The Boards Theater Listings

OPENING

WIESENTHAL, play written by and starring Tom Dugan. Mar 17-20, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main.

ONGOING

FULLY COMMITTED, comedy by Becky Mode presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Brian Mysliwy. Through Apr 3, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES, play by John Guare presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Diane DiBernardo Blenk, Robert Ernie Insana, Scot A Kaitanowski, Maura Nolan, Mara Morris, Rick Lattimer, Virginia Brannon, Erica Lorenzetti, Lisa Semper. Through Apr 2, Thu-Sat at 8. 330 Amherst St. (697-0837) www.artofwny.org

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, adapted from the novel by C.S. Lewis, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Adam Yellen, Jordan Levin, Renee Landrigan, Jessica Wegrzyn. Mar 19 & Apr 2 at 10 & 2, Apr 3 a 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884-4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

SAFE, world premiere of the play by Donna Hoke, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Christopher Evans, Michele Benzin, Matthew Gilbert, Lisa Ludwig, Jesse Tiebor. Through Apr 3, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2 (no performance Mar 27). Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

CLOSING

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, comedy by Neil Simon presented by Aurora Players, directed by Patricia Hoefler, starring Suzie Hibbard, Joel Murphy, Jessica K. Rasp, Michael Breen, Chris Cummins. Through Mar 20, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2:30. Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park, East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Mar 20, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

THE CITY OF CONVERSATION, play by Anthony Giardina directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring Kristen Tripp Kelley, Adriano Gatto, Aleks Malejs, Debbie Pappas Sham, Steve Jakiel, Loraine O’Donnell, Aaron Moss, David Lundy, Joel Fesmire, Tyler Eisenmann. Through Mar 20, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2.Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

DEATH OF A SALESMAN, drama by Arthur Miller presented by Western Door Playhouse. Through Mar 20, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Woodbox Theatre, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls (297-5910).

WHEN WE ARE MARRIED, comedy by J.B. Priestley presented by The Niagara Regional Theater Guild, directed by M. Joseph Fratello, starring Alaina Kulikowski, Gary Gaffney, Melanie Merrill, Chris Best, Dawn Marcolini Newton. Through Mar 20. Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

UPCOMING

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 25th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Stephanie Bax, Tyler Brown, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Edith Grossman, Bethany Sparacio, Michael Starzynski. Mar 24-Apr 8, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

COMPULSION OR THE HOUSE BEHIND, play by Rinnie Groff presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Ray Boucher, Peter Palmisano, Anne Roaldi. Mar 31-Apr 24, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2, plus Apr 13 & 20 at 7:30. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

THE MARK OF CAIN, world premiere of a play by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Lawrence Rowswell, Gary Earl Ross, Greg Howze, Brendan Cunningham, Candace M. Whitfield, Rich Kraemer, J. Tim Raymond, Murry Galloway, Tamara S. Hopersberger, Aquiera Roberts. Mar 31-Apr 30, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

OF MICE AND MEN, drama by John Steinbeck, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring John Fredo, Greg Natale, Jack Agugliaro, John F. Kennedy, Candice Kogut, Jamie O’Neill, Jonathan Foreman, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso. Mar 25-Apr 16, Thu-Sat at 8. The New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park. (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org