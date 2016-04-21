On The Boards Theater Listings – 4.21.16

OPENING

AMERICAN IDIOT, musical by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer presented by Canisius College Little Theatre, directed by Nicolette Navarro and Matt Lunghino. Apr 21-23. Thu & Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8. Marie Maday Theatre, 2001 Main St. Free admission. Reserve at ltclub@my.canisius.edu

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Broadway musical presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Doug Zschiegner. Apr 21-May 1, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Apr 30, show at 4 as part of Annual Friends of Niagara University Theatre Gala). Leary Theatre, Clet Hall, at NU campus (286-8685).

THE MOUSETRAP, thriller by Agatha Christie presented by Western New York Players. Apr 22-30, Fri & Sat at 7:30. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., Tonawanda (692-6200).

NIGHT WATCH, play by Lucille Fletcher presented by The Mystery Company, directed by Jerry Kelly. Starring Norm Argulsky, Bill Brown, Andy Gonlag, Stacy Kowal, Constance Long, Suzanne Marranca, Anna Pollina, Frank Relosky, Jr., Cory Stoczynski. Apr 22-May 1, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30, plus Apr 28 at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

THE YEATS PROJECT: TWO PLAYS BY W.B. YEATS, multi-disciplinary production presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, Torn Space Theatre, and Lehrer Dance, directed by Vincent O’Neill, Jon Lehrer, and Dan Shanahan. Apr 22-May 8, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

Ongoing

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUTH REALLY TRYING, classic musical by Frank Loesser directed by Chris Kelly, starring Taylor Carlson, Nicole Cimato, Kelly Copps, Kevin Craig, Kurt Erb, Wendy Hall, Matthew Iwanski, Ricky Marchese, Jon May, Katie Merrill, Katy Miner, Jamie Nablo, Tom Owen, Eric Rawski, PJ Tighe, Matt Witten. Through May 15, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 7, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE MARK OF CAIN, world premiere of a play by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Lawrence Rowswell, Gary Earl Ross, Greg Howze, Brendan Cunningham, Candace M. Whitfield, Rich Kraemer, J. Tim Raymond, Murry Galloway, Tamara S. Hopersberger, Aquiera Roberts. Through Apr 30, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

WOMEN ON FIRE, play by Irene O’Garden presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by James Paul Ivey, starring Sandra Gilliam, Sara Kow-Falcone, Mary Kate O’Connell, Elizabeth Oddy, Christina Rausa. Through May 1, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

Closing

AVENUE Q, musical by Robert Lopez & Jeff Marx presented by MusicalFare Theatre, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Jacob Albarella, Charmagne Chi, Jeffrey Coyle, Maria Droz, Amy Jakiel, Dominique Kempf, Marc Sacco. Through Apr 24, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

COMPULSION OR THE HOUSE BEHIND, play by Rinnie Groff presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Ray Boucher, Peter Palmisano, Anne Roaldi. Through Apr 24, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

HELP! MY HUSBAND HAS GONE MISSING; MY DAUGHTER IS GETTING MARRIED & I AM HAVING HOT FLASHES, play by Louise Roche presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Apr 24, Wed & Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

A LOVELY NIGHT – THE MUSIC OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN, musical revue presented by Theatre in the Mist, directed by Joey Bucheker, starring Chris Teal, Corey Bieber, Kristin Gelia, Amy Teal, Emily Pici, Elaine Schuh, Kathy Recchione. Through Apr 24, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Stella Niagara Education Park, 4421 Lower River Road, Lewiston. (1-877-856-0694). Free admission. www.theatreinthemist.org

UPCOMING

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, comedy classic by Joseph Kesselring presented by The Alden Christian Theatre Society, starring Lynn Errington & Sue Kubick, Bob Aquila, Dylan Brozyna, Danielle Burning, Chris Best, Mark Jablonski. May 6-14, Fri & Sat at 7:30, plus May 15 at 2:30. ACTS Theatre, 1470 Church St., Alden (937-7770).

DIRTY DANCING, The Classic Story on Stage, touring production of the musical based on the popular movie, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. May 3-8, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

FARRAGUT NORTH, political drama by Beau Willimon, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Pete Johnson, Richard Satterwhite, Victoria Perez, David Hayes, Steve Brachmann, Danica Riddick. Apr 29-May 22, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG, drama by Abby Mann presented by The Subversive Theatre Collective & New Phoenix Theatre, directed by Kurt Schneiderman, starring David C. Mitchell, Adam Yellen, Ray Boucher, Lisa Ludwig, Richard Lambert, Candice Kogut. May 5-Jun 4, Thu-Sat at 8. New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 North Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

WAIT UNTIL DARK, thriller by Frederick Knott directed by Brian Cavanagh, starring Adriano Gatto, Stan Klimecko, Patrick Moltane, Kathleen Macari, Renee Landrigan, Adam Rath. Apr 29-May 22, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2.Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, musical by Mel Brooks presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Kimberly Ehrenburg, starring John Panepinto, Dan Zerpa, M. Joseph Fratello, Cassandra Grizanti, Lauren McGowan, Amy Feder. May 6-21, Fri & Sat at 7:30, plus May 7, 15 & 22 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek, Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com.