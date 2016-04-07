On The Boards Theater Listings 4.7

OPENING

AVENUE Q, musical by Robert Lopez & Jeff Marx presented by MusicalFare Theatre, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Jacob Albarella, Charmagne Chi, Jeffrey Coyle, Maria Droz, Amy Jakiel, Dominique Kempf, Marc Sacco. Apr 7-24, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. 710 Main Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710main

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUTH REALLY TRYING, classic musical by Frank Loesser directed by Chris Kelly, starring Taylor Carlson, Nicole Cimato, Kelly Copps, Kevin Craig, Kurt Erb, Wendy Hall, Matthew Iwanski, Ricky Marchese, Jon May, Katie Merrill, Katy Miner, Jamie Nablo, Tom Owen, Eric Rawski, PJ Tighe, Matt Witten. Apr 13-May 15, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 7, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

WOMEN ON FIRE, play by Irene O’Garden presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by James Paul Ivey, starring Sandra Gilliam, Sara Kow-Falcone, Mary Kate O’Connell, Elizabeth Oddy, Christina Rausa. Apr 7-May 1, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

Ongoing

COMPULSION OR THE HOUSE BEHIND, play by Rinnie Groff presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Ray Boucher, Peter Palmisano, Anne Roaldi. Through Apr 24, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2, plus Apr 13 & 20 at 7:30. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

THE MARK OF CAIN, world premiere of a play by Gary Earl Ross presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Lawrence Rowswell, Gary Earl Ross, Greg Howze, Brendan Cunningham, Candace M. Whitfield, Rich Kraemer, J. Tim Raymond, Murry Galloway, Tamara S. Hopersberger, Aquiera Roberts. Through Apr 30, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

OF MICE AND MEN, drama by John Steinbeck, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring John Fredo, Greg Natale, Jack Agugliaro, John F. Kennedy, Candice Kogut, Jamie O’Neill, Jonathan Foreman, John Profeta, Justin Fiordaliso. Through Apr 16, Thu-Sat at 8. The New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park. (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

SHINE, play by Matthew LaChiusa presented by Patchwork Theatre, directed by Billy Horn, starring Ben Caldwell, Paul Bene, Elliot Fox, Nick Lama, Meagan Kurilovitch, Marquis Burton. Through Apr 16, Thu-Sat at 8. Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls (628-5347).

Closing

BUFFALO QUICKIES, 25th annual celebration of new one-act plays, directed by Joyce Stilson, starring Stephanie Bax, Tyler Brown, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Edith Grossman, Bethany Sparacio, Michael Starzynski. Through Apr 9, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

CASH ON DELIVERY, farce by Michael Cooney presented by Towne Players, directed by Mark DiPasquale, starring Mike Beiter, Karen Cash, Bob Aquila. Through Apr 9, Fri & Sat at 7:30. Sheridan-Parkside Community Center Theater.169 Sheridan-Parkside Dr., Town of Tonawanda (693-9641). www.towneplayers.com

LEND ME A TENOR, comedy by Ken Ludwig, directed by Kevin Leary, starring David Bondrow, Marisa Caruso, Ricky Needham, Chrissy Vogric, Emily Yancey, Priscilla Young-Anker, Robert Zimmerman, Tom Zindle. Through Apr 10, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org

THE WIZARD OF OZ, touring production of the classic musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Apr 10, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

Special Presentations

BROADWAY IN CONCERT XVIII: Entrances and Exits, fundraiser presented by Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Joe Panepinto. Apr 8-10, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda (260-2319) www.niagaratheatre.com

OPEN AND SHUT, reading of a new play by Donna Hoke, presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Jessica K. Rasp, starring Caitlin Coleman, Kevin Craig, Marc Sacco, Michael Seitz. Apr 11 at 7. Alleyway’s Main Street Cabaret, 672 Main St. (886-9239). Free admission. www.buffalobua.org

Upcoming

THE DINING ROOM, play by A.R. Gurney, presented by Lancaster Regional Players, directed by David Hall, starring Catherine Burkhart, JoeCassidy, Deborah A. Krygier, Joel Murphy, Michael Staryzynski, Rachel Wach. Apr 15-17, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Williamsville Meeting House, 5658 Main St.,Williamsville (435-4919). www.lancasterregionalplayers.org

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Broadway musical presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Doug Zschiegner. Apr 21-May 1, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2 (Apr 30, show at 4 as part of Annual Friends of Niagara University Theatre Gala). Leary Theatre, Clet Hall, at NU campus (286-8685).

HELP! MY HUSBAND HAS GONE MISSING; MY DAUGHTER IS GETTING MARRIED & I AM HAVING HOT FLASHES, play by Louise Roche presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Preview Apr 19 at 7:30. Apr 20-24, Wed & Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

A LOVELY NIGHT – THE MUSIC OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN, musical revue presented by Theatre in the Mist, directed by Joey Bucheker, starring Chris Teal, Corey Bieber, Kristin Gelia, Amy Teal, Emily Pici, Elaine Schuh, Kathy Recchione. Apr 15-24, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Stella Niagara Education Park, 4421 Lower River Road, Lewiston. (1-877-856-0694). Free admission. www.theatreinthemist.org

THE MOUSETRAP, thriller by Agatha Christie presented by Western New York Players. Apr 22-29, Fri & Sat at 7:30. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., Tonawanda (692-6200).

NIGHT WATCH, play by Lucille Fletcher presented by The Mystery Company. Apr 22-May 1, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30, plus Apr 28 at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancopera.org