ON THE BOARDS: What’s Playing on Area Stages

above: Actor John Seidman (with hat) as “Selsdon/Burglar” in NOISES OFF at the Bratton Theater. Credit Chautauqua Theater Company

ONGOING

PRETTY FUNNY, world premiere of a musical by Marisa Guida and Philip Farugia, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Arin Dandes, Amy Jakiel, Lou Colaiacovo, Nicole Cimato, Marc Sacco, Dan Urtz, Brittney Basset, Bethany Burrows, Michael Wakowiak, Camryn Clune. Through Aug 13, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

CLOSING

CLEOPATRA, comedy by Charles Busch presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Todd Warfield, starring Jimmy Janowski, Bebe Bvlgari, Maria Droz, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Adam Hayes, Michael Seitz, Guy Tomassi. Through Jul 16, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 7. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Eileen Dugan, starring Pamela Rose Mangus, Kate Conigisor, Priscilla Young Anker, Victoria Perez, Charmagne Chi, Julia Register, Caitlin Baeumler Coleman, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Diane DiBernardo, Josie DiVincenzo. Through Jul 16, Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

NOISES OFF, comedy by Michael Frayn presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Andrew Borba. Through Jul 16. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua-theater-company

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

FADED BEARS & FLAT BALLOONS, free public reading of a play by Ibn Shabazz, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions Regional Playwright Residency Program 2017, starring Fischer, Pete Johnson, Dudney Joseph, Shabar Rouse, John Rowe, Jake Hayes. Jul 16 at 7. 15 E. Utica St.

PROPOSALS, play by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Sandra Gilliam, David Marciniak, Chrissy Vogric-Hunnell, Jeremy Kreuzer, Lisa Hinca, Alex Hunnell, Alex King, Michelle Meer, Kinzy Brown. Through Jul 16, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

UPCOMING

Detroit ’67, play by Dominique Morisseau presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Jul 21-30. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua-theater-company

MACBETH, tragedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Matt Witten, Lisa Vitrano, Chris Hatch, Jamie Nablo, Nick Stevens, Ray Boucher. Jul 27-Aug 20, Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, based on the book by Jeff Brown, presented by The Friends of Niagara University Theatre, directed by Steven Braddock and Terri Filips Vaughan. Jul 20, 21, 22, 28 at 7; Jul 25 at 1; Jul 26 & 29 at 10:00 a.m. Leary Theatre, N.U. campus (286-8685).

Shakespeare’s La Pucelle, presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets as part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Stefanie Warnick. Jul 27 at 4:30, Jul 29 at 12:30, Aug 1 at 6:30. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598-1585).