ON THE BOARDS: What’s Playing On Area Stages

OPENING

Deranged Durang, one-act plays by Christopher Durang, presented by Buffalo State’s Casting Hall, directed by Shaun McLaughlin. Nov 1-11, Wed-Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Flexible Theatre, Savage Theater and Communication Building (878-3005).

Glengarry Glen Ross, drama by David Mamet, directed by Scott Behrend starring David C. Mitchell, Matt Witten, Dave Hayes, Steve Brachmann, David Marciniak, Patrick Moltane, Michael Dugan. Oct 27-Nov 19, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Men on Boats, play by Jaclyn Backhaus presented UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Eero Laine. Oct 25-29, Wed-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Drama Theatre, UB Center for the Arts, North Campus (645-ARTS). VIOLET, musical by Tesori and Crawley, directed by Susan Drozd, starring Patrick Cameron, Taylor Carlson, Annette Christian, Jeffrey Coyle, Maria Farugia, Matthew Iwanski, Dudney Joseph, Jr., Ben Michael Moran, Matt Rivera, Ember Tate, Maggie Zindle, Michele Marie Roberts. Nov 1-Dec 3, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

ONGOING

STRAIGHT, play by Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola presented by Buffalo United Artists, starring Michael Seitz, Adam Hayes, Cassie Gorniewicz. Through Nov 4, Fri & Sat at 8. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

Stupid Fucking Bird, play by Aaron Posner, presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Connor Graham, Emily Yancey, Candice Kogut, Rick Lattimer, Diane DiBernardo, Thomas LaChiusa, Scot Kaitanowski. Through Nov 10, Thu & Fri at 8. The 330 Performance Space, 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

VISITING MR. GREEN, play by Jeff Baron, presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Saul Elkin, Nick Stevens. Through Nov 12, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

CLOSING THE BODYGUARD, The Musical touring production starring Deborah Cox, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Oct 29, Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

BUNNICULA, presented by Theatre of Youth. Through Oct 29, Sat & Sun at 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org Desdemona: A Play about a Handkerchief, play by Paula Vogel presented by Brazen-Faced Varlets, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Jeni Arroyo, Caroline Parzy-Sanders, Stefanie Warnick. Through Oct 29. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (598 – 1585).

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Steel Magnolias, comedy by Robert Harling presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Lisa Ludwig, Lisa Hinca, Justyne Harris, Maureen Porter, Mary McMahon, Bethany Gruendike. Through Dec 3, Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

UPCOMING

THE CRUCIBLE, drama by Arthur Miller, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring Christina Foster, Aleks Malejs, John Fredo, Adriano Gatto, Peter Palmisano, Christopher Evans, Gerry Maher, Daniel Greer, Eileen Dugan, Adam Yellen, David Lundy, Leah Berst, Shelby Ehrenreich, Emma English, Christine Turturo, Mikyla Fisher. Nov 3-26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

HONKY, play by Greg Kalleres presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Gary Earl Ross, starring Marcus Thompson, Jr., Shawnell Tillery, Jacob Sauer, Sean Marciniak, Bekki Sliwa, Lamont Singletary, Lacheona Smith. Nov 2-18, Thu-Sat at 8. Manny Fried Playhouse 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499).