ON THE BOARDS: What’s Playing on Area Stages

Above “Merry Wives of Windsor at Shakespeare-in-Delaware Park”

OPENING

NOISES OFF, comedy by Michael Frayn presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Andrew Borba. Jun 30-Jul 16. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua-theater-company

ONGOING

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Eileen Dugan, starring Pamela Rose Mangus, Kate Conigisor, Priscilla Young Anker, Victoria Perez, Charmagne Chi, Julia Register, Caitlin Baeumler Coleman, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Diane DiBernardo, Josie DiVincenzo. Through Jul 15, Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

CLOSING

RADIUM GIRLS, play by D.W. Gregory presented by The Subversive Theatre Collective Youth Series, directed by Kelly Beuth. Through Jul 1, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS PROPOSALS, play by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Sandra Gilliam, David Marciniak, Chrissy Vogric-Hunnell, Jeremy Kreuzer, Lisa Hinca, Alex Hunnell, Alex King, Michelle Meer, Kinzy Brown. Through Jul 16, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

UPCOMING

DETROIT ’67, play by Dominique Morisseau presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Jul 21-30. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua-theater-company

PRETTY FUNNY, world premiere of a musical by Marisa Guida and Philip Farugia, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Arin Dandes, Amy Jakiel, Lou Colaiacovo, Nicole Cimato, Marc Sacco, Dan Urtz, Brittney Basset, Bethany Burrows, Michael Wakowiak, Camryn Clune. Jul 12-Aug 13, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com