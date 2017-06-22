ON THE BOARDS: What’s on Stage in Area Theaters

pictured above: a scene from the upcoming Merry Wives of Windsor at Shakespeare in Delaware Park

OPENING

The merry wives of windsor, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Eileen Dugan, starring Pamela Rose Mangus, Kate Conigisor, Priscilla Young Anker, Victoria Perez, Charmagne Chi, Julia Register, Caitlin Baeumler Coleman, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Diane DiBernardo, Josie DiVincenzo. Jun 22-Jul 15, Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

RADIUM GIRLS, play by D.W. Gregory presented by The Subversive Theatre Collective Youth Series, directed by Kelly Beuth. Jun 23-Jul 1, Thu-Sat at 8. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

CLOSING

GODOT RODEO, six one-act plays by Matt Boyle, Frank Canino, John Elston, Mark Lloyd and Mike Fanelli, presented by Buffalo Writers’ Theater, starring John Profeta, Leon Copeland, Brittany Germano, Becky Globus, Darryl Hart. Through Jun 25, Sat at 7 & Sun at 2. Rust Belt Books, 415 Grant St. (652-6719).

HAY FEVER, comedy by Noel Coward presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Gordon McCall, starring Josephine Hogan, David Oliver, Marisa Caruso, Jordan Levin, Hillary Walker, David Lundy, Melissa Levin. Jacob Albarella, Andrea Gollhardt. Through Jun 25 Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

PROPOSALS, play by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Sandra Gilliam, David Marciniak, Chrissy Vogric-Hunnell, Jeremy Kreuzer, Lisa Hinca, Alex Hunnell, Alex King, Michelle Meer, Kinzy Brown. Through Jul 16, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

UPCOMING

NOISES OFF, comedy by Michael Frayn presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Andrew Borba. Jun 30-Jul 16. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250). www.ciweb.org/chautauqua-theater-company PRETTY FUNNY, world premiere of a musical by Marisa Guida and Philip Farugia, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Arin Dandes, Amy Jakiel, Lou Colaiacovo, Nicole Cimato, Marc Sacco, Dan Urtz, Brittney Basset, Bethany Burrows, Michael Wakowiak, Camryn Clune. Jul 12-Aug 13, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com