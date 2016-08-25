BOOKS | GRAPHIC TRAFFIC

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DEJAH OF MARS

By Mark Rahner (Author) and Jethro Morales (Illustrator) Dynamite Entertainment (Publisher)

Review by Joe Tell.

Dejah of Mars is an action-packed graphic novel that follows the adventures of Dejah Thoris. As the princess of Mars, Dejah rules alongside her husband, the much fabled John Carter. While Dejah is well-known for her beauty and near-nudity – indeed, as John Carter best describes her, “The sight which met my eyes was that of a slender, girlish figure … Her face was beautiful in the extreme, her every feature was exquisite, her eyes large and lustrous and her head surmounted by a mass of black hair, caught loosely into a strange yet becoming coiffure. Her skin was of a reddish copper color, against which the crimson glow of her cheeks and the ruby of her beautifully molded lips shone with a strangely enhancing effect. She was not wearing any clothing; no apparel could have enhanced the beauty of her perfect and symmetrical figure” – this graphic novel showcases her abilities as a fierce warrior. When John Carter vanishes, Dejah does not hesitate to fight and kill any foe that gets in the way of her quest to find her missing husband. No one is safe from Dejah’s wrath as she plays the roles of judge, jury and executioner.