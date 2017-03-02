Buffalo Prep accepting new students





Buffalo Prep, a nonprofit organization in WNY, is accepting applications for its Middle School Prep and High School Prep academic enrichment programs.

Buffalo Prep helps students in the area succeed academically and gain admission to college.

All interested students and their families are encouraged to attend an informational session to learn more about Buffalo Prep’s programs and the admissions process.

5th, 6th, and 7th grade students are invited to apply for summer and after-school academic programs.

Last year, Buffalo Prep scholars received more than $2.5 million in financial aid to attend high schools in the area and colleges across the country.

All interested students and their families are encouraged to attend an informational session to learn more about Buffalo Prep’s academic programs and the admissions process. Monday, March 6, at 5:30 pm, Tapestry Charter School; 65 Great Arrow Ave., Buffalo, NY.

Buffalo Prep was founded in 1989 and has worked with thousands of “economically disadvantaged, underrepresented students to provide academic and social support in a rigorous yet nurturing environment,” according to Grace O’Conner, a spokesperson for Buffalo Prep. “Through its preparatory programs, Buffalo Prep students are able to enter and excel in local private and competitive high schools, as well as colleges and universities across the country.”

For more information about Buffalo Prep, visit buffaloprep.com or facebook.com/buffaloprep.



