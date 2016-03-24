Buffalo Quickies Turn 25

By Anthony Chase

Prepare to laugh (well, mostly) … for the 25th year in a row.

This week marks the 25th time (in its 36 year history) that Alleyway Theatre has embarked on its annual celebration of new short plays, mischievously called, “Buffalo Quickies.”

The annual evening of one-act plays features world premieres of recent finalists and one-act winners of the Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition. Alleyway calls it, a “smorgasbord of tasty theatrical tidbits flavored with the spice of life!” The plays are suitable for adults and teens.

Joyce Stilson again serves as director for the festival and has selected a roster of new plays, all by WNY playwrights.

THE ONLY EASY DAY WAS YESTERDAY by Matt Boyle, A world premiere.

Grace struggles to help her husband with PTSD.

BOGIE AND HAROLD by Anna Kay France, A world premiere.

Bette dreams of the glory days of the silver screen, but her dreams are shattered by her obsessions.

JACK PORK by Donna Hoke, A regional premiere.

Jack’s ample anatomy is a distraction on the set of his TV show.

SWANS IN WINTER by Mark C. Lloyd, A world premiere.

Aunt Ida pays a surprise visit to her expecting family – you think your family is dysfunctional!

SHIRLEY VS. THE SQUIRRELS by Camilla Maxwell, a regional premiere.

If Shirley can just win the war against the critters in her backyard she may find the peace she needs.

SHOOT THE WEATHERMAN by Mike Randall, A world premiere.

Finalist of the 2015 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition.

When the weather is bad you can stay home, when the weatherman is bad, you may want to shoot him.

WRATH! By Winifred Storms & Jon Elston, A world premiere.

Your favorite head bangers are ready for a comeback or are they?

BLACK FRIDAY by Jennifer Tromble, A world premiere.

Winner of the 2015 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition.

There’s a reason Page hasn’t brought any of her boyfriends home before today: her less than presentable parents!

The acting ensemble for the Quickies is required to be versatile and fleet-footed. While the short works festival has historically served to introduce new talent to the Buffalo theater community – both among the playwrights and among the actors — this year’s cast is comprised of well-established talents: Stephanie Bax, Tyler Brown, Timothy Patrick Finnegan, Edith Grossman, Bethany Sparacio and Michael Starzynski.

Buffalo Quickies opens March 24 and runs through April 9, 2016, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission and $13 for students, and can be obtained online at alleyway.com or at the box office during the 30 minutes before each performance. A Pay-What-You-Can Performance will be offered Thursday March 31 on a rush basis only. Alleyway Theatre Box Office: 716-852-2600×0.