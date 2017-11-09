BUFFALO THEATER: ON THE BOARDS-What’s Playing On Area Stages

OPENING

PAINTING CHURCHES, play by Tina Howe presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Lucas Lloyd, starring Tina Rausa, Jack Horohoe, Sarah Kow-Falcone. Nov 9-19, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

ONGOING

THE CRUCIBLE, drama by Arthur Miller, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring Christina Foster, Aleks Malejs, John Fredo, Adriano Gatto, Peter Palmisano, Christopher Evans, Gerry Maher, Daniel Greer, Eileen Dugan, Adam Yellen, David Lundy, Leah Berst, Shelby Ehrenreich, Emma English, Christine Turturo, Mikyla Fisher. Through Nov 26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (829-7668). www.kavinokytheatre.com

Glengarry Glen Ross, drama by David Mamet, directed by Scott Behrend starring David C. Mitchell, Matt Witten, Dave Hayes, Steve Brachmann, David Marciniak, Patrick Moltane, Michael Dugan. Through Nov 19, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 500 Pearl St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

HONKY, play by Greg Kalleres presented by Subversive Theatre, directed by Gary Earl Ross, starring Marcus Thompson, Jr., Shawnell Tillery, Jacob Sauer, Sean Marciniak, Bekki Sliwa, Lamont Singletary, Lacheona Smith. Through Nov 18, Thu-Sat at 8. Manny Fried Playhouse 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (408-0499). www.subversivetheatre.org

Man of LaMancha, Broadway musical presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Dawn Marcolini Newton, starring Emily Plotkin, Chris Andreana, Les Bailey, John Panepinto, Dan Zerpa. Through Nov 19, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus Nov 18 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 530 Ellicott Creek Road Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

Minding Frankie, play by Shay Linehan adapted from the novel by Maeve Binchy, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Kristen Tripp Kelley. Christian Brandjes. Through Nov 26, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

VIOLET, musical by Tesori and Crawley, directed by Susan Drozd, starring Patrick Cameron, Taylor Carlson, Annette Christian, Jeffrey Coyle, Maria Farugia, Matthew Iwanski, Dudney Joseph, Jr., Ben Michael Moran, Matt Rivera, Ember Tate, Maggie Zindle, Michele Marie Roberts. Through Dec 3, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

CLOSING Deranged Durang, one-act plays by Christopher Durang, presented by Buffalo State’s Casting Hall, directed by Shaun McLaughlin. Through Nov 11, Wed-Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Flexible Theatre, Savage Theater and Communication Building (878-3005).

JULIUS CAESAR, by William Shakespeare presented by Niagara University Theatre, directed by Steven Braddock. Through Nov 12, Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 7:30 & 2, Sun at 2. Leary Theatre in Clet Hall, NU campus (286-8685). theatre.niagara.edu

Stupid Fucking Bird, play by Aaron Posner, presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, directed by Michael Lodick, starring Connor Graham, Emily Yancey, Candice Kogut, Rick Lattimer, Diane DiBernardo, Thomas LaChiusa, Scot Kaitanowski. Through Nov 10, Thu & Fri at 8. The 330 Performance Space, 330 Amherst St. (697-0837). www.artofwny.org

VISITING MR. GREEN, play by Jeff Baron, presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Saul Elkin, Nick Stevens. Through Nov 12, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Steel Magnolias, comedy by Robert Harling presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Lisa Ludwig, Lisa Hinca, Justyne Harris, Maureen Porter, Mary McMahon, Bethany Gruendike. Through Dec 3, Thu, Sat & Sun, evening shows arrival at 6, show at 7:30; matinee shows arrival at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

UPCOMING

CINDERELLA, conceived and directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Jamie Nablo, Alejandro Gomez, Daniel Williams, Sean Murphy, Michael Wachowiak, Ray Boucher, Caitlin Coleman, Eric Rawski. Nov 17-Dec 16, Thu-Sat at 8, plus Dec 2, 9 & 16 at 3 (no performance Nov 23). New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park (853-1334). www.newphoenixtheatre.org

GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT, musical presented by UB Department of Theatre & Dance, directed by Gary John LaRosa. Nov 16-19 & MpvNov 16-19 & Nov 30-Dec 3, Thu & Sat at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 7:30, Sun at 2. UB Center for the Arts Drama Theatre, north campus (645-ARTS). theatredance.buffalo.edu