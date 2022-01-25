Burchfield Penney Reopens Thursday, February 10

Based on the downward trend in local COVID-19 cases, the museum will reopen its doors to the public. “Prioritizing health and safety, the declining trajectory indicates we can safely resume operations,” said interim director Scott Propeack. “We continue to follow guidance from SUNY Buffalo State, CDC, U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), as well as recommendations from federal/state/local health officials.”

The Charles E. Burchfield: A Lifetime of Themes exhibition run has been extended to May 1, 2022. See you soon!?

Art Moves Me Awarded National Funding





Two Great TraditionsSt. Valentine’s Day & Louis Sherry





Melt their heart with a premium treat. Since 1881 Louis Sherry chocolates have been a part of life’s celebrations. Signature packages are available for purchase in 12 ($40) or 24 ($75) piece selections. Call The Museum Store at 716-878-3595 Monday through Thursday to order and make arrangements for pick-up. Members receive 10% off each purchase.





BURCHFIELD CONNECTS WEEK ONE:

Tuesday, January 25?







Thursday, January 27





Stay Gold(ish) ReplayWhitetails



Enjoy a recording of songwriter-driven indie rock outfit Whitetails from the last virtual M&T Second Friday. Driven by the soul-rending words and music of Jonathan Bobowicz, Whitetails weaves groovy storytelling with a sonic, moving melody. With songs that grab you and stick in your memory, their work is both nostalgic and new all at once. ?

BURCHFIELD CONNECTS WEEK TWO:

Tuesday, February 1





John Digesare (b. 1952), Un Occhio (per M), 1978, acrylic on canvas, 70 x 70 inches, Collection of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, Gift of the artist, 2020

?Take a Look Talk These short videos are created for art teachers to promote discussion and critical thinking about artworks in our collection. Students observe artwork, create a sketch, and discuss with the class. This Take a Look (TALK) is about how color can symbolize powerful ideas. View it here.

Thursday, February 3?





Stay Gold(ish) ReplayBean Friend

Enjoy a recording of composer and multi-instrumentalist Bean Friend from the last virtual M&T Second Friday. In 2016, he released “The Moving Decade”, a minimal piano album recorded in Marine A in Silo City, and will release a new album this year.





Mark Your Calendars





Hyatt’s All Things Creative Family Day returns Saturday, February 12, 10 am – 1 pm. Enjoy an in-person artful day at the museum, with activities throughout and take-home valentines too! More details to come…?





Become A Docent

Burchfield Penney is seeking dedicated, life-long learners who want to tell meaningful stories. Docents are museum volunteers trained as teaching guides. No formal training or experience is required; accepted applicants will be fully trained before conducting tours. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 2. Apply here today!