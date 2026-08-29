Cale Makar Signs 8-Year, $163.2 Million Extension With Avalanche

Cale Makar is staying in Colorado, and doing so as the richest player in NHL history. The Avalanche announced Friday that their 27-year-old superstar defenseman has agreed to an eight-year extension worth $163.2 million at a $20.4 million average annual value.

He is the first player in NHL history to earn at least $20 million per season, and his deal comes in just under the maximum possible AAV of $20.8 million under the current collective bargaining agreement.

Makar was entering the final year of his previous deal, which paid him $9 million per season.

The raise is significant, and well-earned. He is a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league's best defenseman, a Stanley Cup champion, a Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP and a six-consecutive-year Norris finalist.

He reached 500 career points in 467 games, the fourth-fastest by a defenseman in NHL history behind Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Denis Potvin. He has won the Hobey Baker Award, Calder Trophy, two Norris Trophies and the Stanley Cup, the only player in hockey history to do so.

The record has changed hands four times in less than a year. Kirill Kaprizov set it at $17 million in September 2025. Leo Carlsson broke it at $18 million in July. Macklin Celebrini topped that at $18.8 million three weeks later. Makar now owns it at $20.4 million.

"I am so excited and humbled to continue to wear the Avalanche sweater," Makar said.