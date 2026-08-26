Calvin Austin Tore His ACL In Practice And Will Miss The Entire 2026 Season

Calvin Austin III's first training camp with the New York Giants ended Tuesday before it really got started.

The 27-year-old wide receiver tore the ACL in his right knee during a one-on-one drill, running a route matched step for step with cornerback Deonte Banks when he crumpled to the ground and grabbed his knee.

The field went quiet. Trainers called for a cart. Teammates gathered in a circle for a lengthy prayer. Giants owner John Mara walked across the field to console him.

An MRI confirmed what everyone feared. Multiple torn ligaments. Out for the 2026 season.

Austin had signed a one-year deal with New York in March after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, 372 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year, and had been installed as the starting slot receiver, filling the void left by Wan'Dale Robinson.

He had one strong preseason game: two catches for 24 yards, a 21-yard jet sweep and a punt return against Miami. He was carving out a legitimate role. Then came Tuesday.

The injury opens the door for Braxton Berrios and Malachi Fields in the slot, and could benefit Odell Beckham Jr., who had one of his strongest practice days Tuesday, catching four passes including two from Jaxson Dart.

Austin is a free agent again next offseason, recovering from major knee surgery on a career that has now been derailed by injury in its first, third and fifth seasons.