Canada Goose down jackets are trendy

Talk about a perfect storm! Betweennotable celebrity endorsements and extremely frigid temperatures in the Northeast this year, Canada Goose jackets have become the hottest trend this winter it only took 57 years to get there.

Canada Goose, a brand born from expedition and adventure, has gone gone from mountain climbers to movie stars like Emma Stone and Jimmy Fallon. This year alone, the company’s global revenues are projected to hit $200 million. So how did they do it? It’s not the low price point, as parkas can range from $445 to $1,195. canada goose uk As their website proudly proclaims: “Cold weather is part of our national identity, and there are no better judges of the quality of our products than those for whom they are designed and by whom they were inspired.”Al went north to Canada Goose territory to see their factory and how they make those incredibly warm coats.

That’s why the brand is proud to say they outfit the Division of Polar Research at the American National Science Foundation and call Antarctica their perfect laboratory.

Arguably their most famous style, theSnow Mantra parka is said to be the warmest jacket in the world and able to withstand temperatures of minus 90.

But if your daily needs are more about commuting to the office than hiking Mount Everest, there are 74 styles in 20 colors to choose from. The one thing they all have in common is that recognizable red patch.