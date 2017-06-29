Celebrate July 4th at Canalside
As in 2016, there will be a free July 4th Celebration! at Cansalside with a dazzling fireworks display. You really can’t get a better fireworks experience than at the water where there are no obstacles to viewing. There will also be the expected caravan of Food Trucks.
From5:00 PM – 7:00 pm country band West Of The Mark will perform.
Followed at 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM The George Scott Big Band
Lastly, before the fireworks there will be a ceremonial display at 9:30 pm Niagara Falls ARS Honor Guard
10:00 PM Buffalo’s Official July 4th Fireworks Display presented by Russell J. Salvatore
USEFUL INFORMATION IF YOU PLAN ON GOING TO THIS EVENT:
Visitors attending the 4th of July festivities will be subjected to security inspection upon entry beginning at 4PM. The entrance will be located on Marine Drive and re-entry is allowed. The following information is designed to assist in expediting the entry process
ITEMS THAT MUST BE PLACED ON THE SECURITY INSPECTION TABLES:
All Metal
Bags
Bag Policy – only diaper bags and small purses (5″ X 7″ clutch bags) are permitted
Cell Phones
Keys
Electronic Devices
Chairs
PROHIBITED ITEMS AT CANALSIDE EVENTS
Weapons of any kind
Backpacks/Drawstring Bags/Large tote bags
Illegal drugs/drug paraphernalia
Fireworks
Glass containers
Outside food or beverage, including coolers
All professional video and photo cameras
Recording devises
Selfie sticks, Tripods or Monopods
Laser pointers
Air Horns
Animals (unless a service animal)
Bicycles (within the secure perimeter)
Any item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by security
Recommended parking for Canalside is on Perry Street by the KeyBank Center and additional lots and ramps on the East side of Main Street. As the event concludes, the NFTA-Metro will have three buses parked along Washington Street as well as three trains ready at the Erie Canal Harbor Station to expedite moving guests out of the area.
For anyone planning to use the Queen City Bike Ferry to get back and forth between the Outer Harbor and Canalside, be aware it will run on extended hours, operating until 11:30PM on the Fourth of July.
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