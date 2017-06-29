Celebrate July 4th at Canalside

As in 2016, there will be a free July 4th Celebration! at Cansalside with a dazzling fireworks display. You really can’t get a better fireworks experience than at the water where there are no obstacles to viewing. There will also be the expected caravan of Food Trucks.

From5:00 PM – 7:00 pm country band West Of The Mark will perform.









Followed at 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM The George Scott Big Band





Lastly, before the fireworks there will be a ceremonial display at 9:30 pm Niagara Falls ARS Honor Guard





10:00 PM Buffalo’s Official July 4th Fireworks Display presented by Russell J. Salvatore

USEFUL INFORMATION IF YOU PLAN ON GOING TO THIS EVENT:

Visitors attending the 4th of July festivities will be subjected to security inspection upon entry beginning at 4PM. The entrance will be located on Marine Drive and re-entry is allowed. The following information is designed to assist in expediting the entry process

ITEMS THAT MUST BE PLACED ON THE SECURITY INSPECTION TABLES:

All Metal

Bags

Bag Policy – only diaper bags and small purses (5″ X 7″ clutch bags) are permitted

Cell Phones

Keys

Electronic Devices

Chairs

PROHIBITED ITEMS AT CANALSIDE EVENTS

Weapons of any kind

Backpacks/Drawstring Bags/Large tote bags

Illegal drugs/drug paraphernalia

Fireworks

Glass containers

Outside food or beverage, including coolers

All professional video and photo cameras

Recording devises

Selfie sticks, Tripods or Monopods

Laser pointers

Air Horns

Animals (unless a service animal)

Bicycles (within the secure perimeter)

Any item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by security

Recommended parking for Canalside is on Perry Street by the KeyBank Center and additional lots and ramps on the East side of Main Street. As the event concludes, the NFTA-Metro will have three buses parked along Washington Street as well as three trains ready at the Erie Canal Harbor Station to expedite moving guests out of the area.

For anyone planning to use the Queen City Bike Ferry to get back and forth between the Outer Harbor and Canalside, be aware it will run on extended hours, operating until 11:30PM on the Fourth of July.