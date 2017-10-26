CEPA GALLERY INVITES YOU TO PARTICIPATE IN A PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION AND EXHIBITION

CEPA Gallery is hosting a unique competition, seeking photographers to artistically capture images of Buffalo’s Skyway. The Skyway opened in 1955 as a major transportation artery into and around the city. No matter your view, we want YOUR VEIW! Just as the Buffalo Grain Elevators have been artistically documented, we think now is the time to document this iconic structure. An anonymous donor has generously offered to fund this project, underwriting the exhibition and offering prize money.





Prize Categories:

Best of Show $500

Best Black & White $250

Best Color $250

Best Drone Photo $250

Best Student Photo $250 (Middle – High School)





Fifty photographs will be chosen for exhibition. CEPA will print and mount the exhibit and host a public opening reception in the Fall of 2018 (date to be determined). The contest and exhibition are free of charge.





Competition begins immediately and will continue through the summer of 2018, allowing photos of each season. So give us your best shot!





Guidelines for Submission:

One image per photographer

File must be approximately 9 x 13 at 240 DPI or larger

Please label the image with last name and year (For example: lastname2017.jpg)

Include your name, mailing address, telephone number and title of your photo with your e-mail submission.

Submit to submissions@cepagallery.org with skyway in subject heading