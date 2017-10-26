CEPA GALLERY INVITES YOU TO PARTICIPATE IN A PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION AND EXHIBITION
CEPA Gallery is hosting a unique competition, seeking photographers to artistically capture images of Buffalo’s Skyway. The Skyway opened in 1955 as a major transportation artery into and around the city. No matter your view, we want YOUR VEIW! Just as the Buffalo Grain Elevators have been artistically documented, we think now is the time to document this iconic structure. An anonymous donor has generously offered to fund this project, underwriting the exhibition and offering prize money.
Prize Categories:
Best of Show $500
Best Black & White $250
Best Color $250
Best Drone Photo $250
Best Student Photo $250 (Middle – High School)
Fifty photographs will be chosen for exhibition. CEPA will print and mount the exhibit and host a public opening reception in the Fall of 2018 (date to be determined). The contest and exhibition are free of charge.
Competition begins immediately and will continue through the summer of 2018, allowing photos of each season. So give us your best shot!
Guidelines for Submission:
One image per photographer
File must be approximately 9 x 13 at 240 DPI or larger
Please label the image with last name and year (For example: lastname2017.jpg)
Include your name, mailing address, telephone number and title of your photo with your e-mail submission.
Submit to submissions@cepagallery.org with skyway in subject heading
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