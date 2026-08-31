Chappell Roan Debuts Viral Hairstyle At Daisy Chain

Chappell Roan performed at Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival on Friday August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, and arrived with her shortest haircut yet.

The signature waist-grazing ginger coils were gone, replaced by a sleek copper bob that her hairstylist Virginie Pineda revealed on Instagram Stories alongside a purple pillbox hat with decorative wings on the sides.

The full look, created with her longtime stylist Genesis Webb, was a direct tribute to the iconic stewardess uniforms Jean Paul Gaultier designed for Luc Besson's 1997 sci-fi film The Fifth Element, specifically the Fhloston Paradise boarding scenes.

Roan translated the look into a deep purple hue, keeping the futuristic flair but making it entirely her own.

She paired it with coordinating purple knee-high leather boots with zip-up sides, squared toes and short block heels. For makeup: lilac blush, spiky lashes and burgundy lipstick.

Daisy Chain Fields was Rodrigo's answer to Lilith Fair, a one-day benefit festival featuring an all-female lineup that included Bikini Kill, Garbage, Sarah McLachlan, Stevie Nicks, Mitski, Doechii and Roan.

The festival raised more than $20 million for ten nonprofits supporting women and girls.

Doechii performed covered head-to-toe in hot pink body paint. Roan showed up looking like a Fifth Element extra. Both were correct choices.