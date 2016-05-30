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Cheryl Gorski’s Leather Fashion Trends: photos from Fashion Week NYC

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Jamie Moses


Desinger: Alexandre Plokhov – photo by Cheryl Gorski


Desinger: cmmn swdn –  photo by Cheryl GorskI

New York, NY USA: Model walks runway for Ovadia & Sons show during Men’s fashion week Spring-Summer 2016 at Skylight Clarkson Square


Designer: Tim Coppens – photo by Cheryl Gorski


Designer: Tim Coppens – photo by Cheryl Gorski


Designer: Tim Coppens – photo by Cheryl Gorski