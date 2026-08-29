Cody Williams Traded To Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz traded second-year forward Cody Williams and veteran wing John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in exchange for Josh Green and cash, a salary-clearing move that gives Minnesota just enough room to officially sign Jonathan Kuminga using the taxpayer mid-level exception.

Williams, 20, was the 10th overall pick in 2024 out of Colorado and played 52 games for Utah last season, averaging 6.3 points and showing enough flashes, particularly as a shot creator and ball-handler, that the Timberwolves plan to keep him and see what he can become.

Konchar will be waived and stretched, spreading his $6.17 million cap hit over three seasons at roughly $2.06 million annually.

The math: Green's $14.7 million expiring contract comes off Minnesota's books, Williams' $6 million deal and Konchar's stretched $2 million hit come on, netting the Wolves approximately $2.5 million in cap relief.

That is enough to get under the league's second apron, the hard cap that had been blocking Minnesota from officially completing the Kuminga signing.

Green, 25, goes to Utah as a 3-and-D wing the Jazz wanted for depth. He averaged 4.3 points in 15.7 minutes last season with Charlotte before being traded to Minnesota as part of the LaMelo Ball deal in June. His tenure as a Timberwolf lasted less than three months.