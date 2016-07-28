COLORED MUSICIAN JAZZ FESTIVAL

COLORED MUSICIANS CLUB FRI JULY 29TH 5PM & SAT JULY 30TH ALL DAY FREE TO $25





Headlining the 99th annual CMC Jazz Festival is saxman James Brandon Lewis. Originally from Buffalo, Lewis traveled coast to coast to study and play with some of today’s greatest luminaries, including Joshua Redman, Alphonso Johnson and Charlie Haden. In 2014, Lewis was signed to Okeh Records, the primary jazz label of Sony. Now living in NYC, Lewis is thrilled to return home for this special CMC event. Lewis performs Friday evening along with a host of other talented musicians. The festival continues on Saturday with over 100 of Western New York’s most talented jazz musicians playing from 12pm-6pm. The CMC Jazz Festival is held inside and outside the club’s venue – 145 Broadway The full line up can be found here http://goo.gl/ B3aMKR