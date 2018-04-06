Cosmic Stoner Rising Stars HOWLING GIANT Hit the Road, Premier Pink Floyd Cover

Nashville riff-psych trio take their DIY sci-fi heaviness on northeast US tour in May, debut new Pink Floyd homage in advance of release alongside Melvins, Pallbearer, ASG, Mark Lanegan.

Nashville, the country music mecca of the modern world, has also given rise to one of the tightest cosmic riff-metal bands on the scene today in the form of Howling Giant.

This May, Howling Giant heads back on tour in support of their latest self-released record, Black Hole Space Wizard Part 2 (August 2017). With stops throughout the northeast and a coveted slot at Psycho Las Vegas to close out the summer, it’s a great time to catch a band Hellbound called, “Sonically… the missing link between Monster Truck and Mastodon.”

To launch this run of dates with due fanfare, Howling Giant will preview their futuristic update of early Pink Floyd obscurity Matilda Mother, which Magnetic Eye Records will include as part of its colossal The Wall [Redux] / Best of Pink Floyd release extravaganze that has been building in scope and anticipation since early 2017 and features a range of new scenesters and established heavyweights. Metal Injection is set to premier Howling Giant’s track on 4/20 (because, hey, why not?).

Formed by three self-proclaimed nerds, Howling Giant is a perfect marriage between pulpy sci-fi themes and blistering riff-prog. Fans of Mastodon’s Crack the Skye, early Baroness and Summoner will immediately latch on to Howling Giant’s spaced-out, cosmically-informed songcraft, with lyrics spanning sea voyages to space flight, not to mention androids with a bloodlust for camels (because, again, why not?).

Howling Giant on tour in May:

5.10 – Chicago IL @ Reggies

5.11 – Cincinnati OH @ Cameleon Pizza

5.12 – Pittsburgh PA @ Howler’s

5.13 – Buffalo NY @ Mohawk Place

5.14 – Off

5.15 – TBA

5.16 – Easthampton MA @The Ohm

5.17 – TBA

5.18 – Philadelphia PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

5.19 – York PA @ The Depot

5.20 – Frederick MD @ Guido’s

5.21 – Off

5.22 – Baltimore @ The Depot

5.23 – Washington DC @ Atlas Brew Works

5.24 – Raleigh NC @ Slim’s

5.25 – Wilmington VA @Reggies 42nd Street Tavern

5.26 – Asheville NC @ Sly Grog

August 17-19 – Psycho Last Vegas

Previous press gushing about Howling Giant:

“What a righteous discovery these guys are. Born out of some space fuzz chamber and dropped down on Nashville, Tennessee, Howling Giant’s form of metal is a unique and eclectic fairy tale trip through the stars.” – New Noise Magazine

“Fuzz rock with the kinetics of a bikini-babe monster flick and the high drama of a mid-70’s Marvel comic book.” – You May Be Dead and Dreaming

“Melding together some of the best elements of Coheed and Cambria, Elder, and Mastodon. The spacier prog rock of the first band collides with the low end progressive doom of the second before topping off the mix with a hint of the Atlanta stalwarts’ vocal style that swirls and builds to something quite satisfying.” – Heavy Blog is Heavy

Howling Giant is available for interviews in advance of the tour and on the road. To get in touch or request a digital press copy of their latest release, contact jadd@redleadpr.com



