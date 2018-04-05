COSPLAY CONTESTS HIT THE BIG APPLE COMIC CON

On Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, The Big Apple Comic Con will host two spectacular and exciting costume contests that will draw the most talented and creative cosplayers in the greater NYC area to the Penn Plaza Pavilion!



The Big Apple Con Cosplay Championship, Saturday at 5 PM

Top-level cosplay competition comes to NYC’s longest-running comic convention! A panel of superstar cosplayers and celebrities will be looking out for the most talented, skilled, and exciting cosplayers in NYC. Come in your finest costume as any character from comics, anime, manga, sci-fi, fantasy, video games, or make up your own! Details of rules, prizes, and judges will be posted soon!

The Big Apple Con’s People’s Costume Contest hosted by Captain Zorikh, Sunday at 3 PM

Long known as the audience-judged costume contest called “The most fun costume contest on the East Coast,” this costume contest brings together those who make and wear costumes and those who love them in a fun, exciting, supportive atmosphere! Open to all characters and all levels of costuming competence, the audience judges the contestants on the quality of their costumes and their enjoyment of the presentation! So come as any character from comics, movies, cartoons, anime, manga, sci-fi, fantasy, history, toys, video games, or make up your own!

There will be lots and lots of fabulous prizes and boatloads of fun! Admission to the convention is required for entry into the competitions. Be sure to visit www.bigapplecc.com for upcoming details!

BIG APPLE COMIC CON

DATE: Saturday, April 14th ~ 10am -7pm & Sunday, April 15th ~ 10am -6pm 2018

PLACE: Penn Plaza Pavilion ~ 401 7th Ave. @ 33rd St. NYC

TICKETS: Adults: $25 Saturday, $25 Sunday, both days $40. Children under 14: $15 Saturday, $10 Sunday (Kid’s Day!), Under 8 free!

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Please check our website frequently for the latest information on our special VIP and Early Admission TICKET PURCHASE & INFORMATION: www.bigapplecc. com